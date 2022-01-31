Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Why are so many essential workers still falling through the cracks of pandemic benefits?

Economists, business lobby groups and labour advocates are divided over whether it’s feasible for Ottawa to continue offering pandemic-relief programs such as the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit. They’re also looking at a bigger question: Are these program actually helping?

Some economists believe that benefits programs have been too generous (and that throwing money at a systemic issue like labour market inequity isn’t the solution). Labour advocates argue that federal benefits programs are inadequate because the payments are too small and too complicated to access – they say a lack of paid sick days is at the heart of why so many of those who are not able to work from home are struggling to weather the pandemic.

The trucker convoy continues in Ottawa today

Protests against vaccine mandates brought anger, fear and gridlock to the capital this past weekend, and many are worried the chaos will continue and that the unruly demonstrators, especially the far-right ones, aren’t willing to leave yet. Ottawa police have urged people to avoid downtown, but nearby neighbourhoods and businesses have already faced harassment from people affiliated with the truck convoy. To catch up on the day’s events, here is our explainer: Where in downtown Ottawa is the trucker convoy based, and where have disruptions spread? All your questions, answered in our visual guide.

Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole failed to act as a responsible political leader. The Liberals and NDP have both disavowed the protests, as has the association representing truckers in Canada.

Erin O'Toole says the Prime Minister should meet with the protesters – something Trudeau rejected today. The Conservatives have embraced the movement. His office did not immediately provide a response to Trudeau's comments.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says that it is "completely wrong" that the War Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier were desecrated and a memorial for Terry Fox was vandalized in Ottawa over the weekend. He also noted "heinous" actions on the part of the convoy, including the harassment of workers at a shelter in the capital.

Critics say that describing the protests as "peaceful" undermines the fear, damage and disruption the protests have wrought.

Opinion: Will the Ottawa convoy morph into a Tea Party-style populist movement?

Ukraine pleads for Canadian armaments

Ukraine has once more asked Canada to supply it with lethal weapons, as the U.S. warned the United Nations Security Council that Russia was still building up forces and intended to attack its neighbour. Today’s request was made by Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, in a meeting in Kyiv with Defence Minister Anita Anand, who said she would take the request back to Ottawa for consideration with her cabinet colleagues.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian-Canadians fear for their loved ones as confrontation with Russia continues. Some in the community are prepared to receive family members here in Canada

Left is Andrew Chisholm and right is Blake Lewis, working at the “Ski Technicians Association of Canada Centre of Excellence, or STAC COE.” in Canmore, Alberta.Handout

Olympic look ahead

How an environmental ban on toxic ski waxes prompted an Olympic snow-sport arms race

Wax techs used test different approaches, looking for a unique alchemy of powders and waxes and application techniques that might give athletes an edge. But after research emerged showing the popular perfluorinated compounds are harmful to humans and animals, they started to get banned. International snow-sport teams spent the past few years experimenting with new treatments that might make up for the loss of PFCs, in hopes of discovering advantages over other countries.

On the ground: Cathal Kelly shares his experience of what it was like arriving in Beijing ahead of the Olympics

Canadian snowboarders prepare for Beijing Olympics in different ways

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Spotify shares rebound 12% after Joe Rogan apology: The U.S. podcaster apologized and pledged more balance on his show amid a backlash against COVID-19 misinformation on the streaming service that wiped more than $2-billion off its market value last week.

Boris Johnson Party Probe: The British Prime Minister is facing renewed political pressure after a preliminary report regarding allegations his staff repeatedly violated COVID-19 restrictions found “failures of leadership and judgment” at Downing Street and highlighted the “excessive consumption of alcohol.”

Ottawa to review US$600-million sale of BlackBerry patent: Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the federal government will scrutinize the deal between BlackBerry and a Delaware-registered company through the Investment Canada Act.

Canada inches closer to World Cup with shutout win: The 2-0 win, Canada’s first World Cup victory over the United States since 1980, has provided John Herdman’s unbeaten squad with some daylight at the top of the final CONCACAF World Cup group with just four games to go.

MARKET WATCH

The TSX enjoyed its best session of the year Monday, highlighted by a 10.1% surge in the price of Shopify stock. U.S. stocks closed higher today, at the end of a volatile month for Wall Street where the tech-heavy Nasdaq narrowly avoided its worst ever start to the year and the S&P 500 recorded its weakest January performance since 2009.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 356.54 points at 21,098.29, its highest closing level since Jan. 19 and the biggest advance since Dec. 21. For the month, the TSX was down 0.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 406.39 points to 35,131.86, the S&P 500 gained 83.7 points to 4,515.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 469.31 points to 14,239.88.

TALKING POINTS

Asylum-seeker smuggling is a symptom, not a root cause

“Canada is at a crossroads. It can choose hard line policies to the benefit of the Canadian security establishment and create more smugglers, even as its politicians heap blame on them when tragedy strikes. Or it can choose to manage the border by investing in a timelier, fairer asylum system and rethinking how it responds to demand for migration.” – Robert Falconer and Craig Damian Smith

It’s a delusion to think mass spread of Omicron will end the pandemic

“If we continue to treat Omicron’s transmissibility as an intractable problem that makes infection inevitable, we are accepting that, without a scientific silver bullet that so far doesn’t exist, we may be stuck in this pandemic indefinitely.” – Blake Murdoch

LIVING BETTER

Does the timing of protein intake matter for muscle-building?

The idea that, in order to optimize muscle growth, it’s necessary to consume protein (and carbohydrates) immediately after a strength workout has been around for some time. Turns out, evidence doesn’t support meticulously timing your protein shake around workouts or bedtime. Here’s what to know about the link between protein timing and muscle mass and strength.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem would like you to know that he doesn’t like inflation

The Governor of the Bank of Canada spent the best part of two years promising to keep interest rates as low as they could go, even in the face of surging inflation. Last week, he blinked, declaring an end to the emergency phase of monetary policy, and putting Canadians on notice that borrowing costs are going up, and soon.

“I’m not comfortable with where inflation is, but I don’t regret the actions we took,” Macklem told The Globe and Mail in an interview.

Now, the bank’s pandemic-era monetary policy has become untenable. He’s under no illusions about the job ahead. Read the full story here.

