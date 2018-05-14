Evening Update: Gaza protest turns deadly, Margot Kidder dies, Aurora Cannabis to buy MedReleaf

Open this photo in gallery Palestinian demonstrators run for cover from Israeli fire and tear gas during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/Reuters

Israeli forces kill dozens in Gaza protest as U.S. opens Jerusalem embassy

Israeli soldiers shot and killed at least 52 Palestinians, including five minors, during mass protests along the Gaza border on Monday. Demonstrators set tires on fire and hurled firebombs and stones toward Israeli troops across the border to protest Israel’s festive inauguration of a new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem. Later on Monday, Israeli forces fired from tanks, sending protesters fleeing for cover. The U.S. said it chose the day to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment. But it also marks what the Palestinians call their “Nakba”, or catastrophe, a reference to the uprooting of hundreds of thousands who fled or were expelled during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

Marcello Di Cintio writes that for Palestinians, the Nakba is a disaster that continues to this day: “This May 15 marks the 70th year since the Nakba began, but Palestinians would hesitate to call the date an “anniversary.” The word suggests a singular event that occurred long ago, something that is over, like a flood or an earthquake. For Palestinians, the ground has not stopped shaking for 70 years. The land appropriation, injustice and humiliation sparked in 1948 continue to this day. Of all the things I learned during my time with the Palestinians, the most important is that the Nakba is a disaster in the present tense.“

Supreme Court of Canada to keep records of deliberations secret for at least 50 years

The Supreme Court of Canada has ensured that documents disclosing their inner workings will not be revealed during their lifetime by placing a 50-year embargo on public access files related to deliberations of the judges. It was part of an agreement to preserve and make files accessible for future generations. But the fine print shows the court can withdraw the files at any time and keep the documents secret forever, without providing a justification. Those seeking to understand how the court went about exercising its power will lose the possibility of access to a major source of documentary evidence.

Bill Morneau’s office made ‘angry’ calls over bank bill, insurance group says

The insurance lobby group, the Canadian Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, says it was the subject of two “angry” phone calls from Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s office aimed at blocking it from raising privacy concerns over new measures in the budget bill related to how banks use customer data. The president of the group said the first call came on April 12 from the Finance Minister’s senior policy adviser, asking him not to meet with MPs and senators. (for subscribers)

Stephen Harper says he could still ‘easily’ be Conservative leader

In making the comments, Stephen Harper said he chose not to amass too much power in order to secure the party’s fortunes in the future. The former prime minister, who resigned as party leader after the Liberals won the last election, told an American audience in February he could have turned the Conservative Party into his “personal political vehicle.”

The former prime minister, who was typically reticent during his time in office, has stepped out in the limelight this year. He joined other former world leaders in writing a full-page endorsement in last week’s New York Times of U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and recently faced criticism for publicly congratulating Hungary’s controversial political leader Viktor Orban and his right-wing Fidesz party for winning re-election.



Aurora Cannabis to buy MedReleaf for $3.2-billion as sector consolidation looms

Two of Canada’s largest legal growers of medical marijuana have agreed on a deal that will see Aurora Cannabis Inc. buy rival MedReleaf Corp. in an all-stock transaction worth about $3.2-billion. The transaction comes nearly two weeks after The Globe first reported the two producers were in talks. Over the past few months, the MedReleaf share price has been on a bit of a rollercoaster – a sign of just how young and speculative the space is, making it hard to value these businesses from one week to the next. Aurora’s CCO said Monday the objective is to become the world’s largest cannabis company. (for subscribers)

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index ended the session higher boosted by energy stocks. The biggest contributor to the TSX gain was Suncor Energy. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX rose 0.64 per cent to 16,085.61.

On Wall Street, stocks ended slightly higher after President Donald Trump tried to cool trade tensions between the United States and China by pledging in a tweet to help Chinese telecom company ZTE after many jobs had been lost in China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 per cent to 24,901.27, the S&P 500 gained 0.09 per cent to 2,730.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.11 per cent to 7,411.32.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

Margot Kidder, the Canadian star of Superman, has died at the age of 69. Ms. Kidder was best known for playing Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the films of the 1970s and 1980s. She went on to become an advocate for mental health issues after speaking out about living with bipolar disorder.

TALKING POINTS

Trump’s Plan B: Iranian regime change

“Europeans do not buy Mr. Trump’s self-embellishing line that he will, and only he can, negotiate a new and better deal. Those who have Mr. Trump’s ear are whispering Iranian regime change, and they believe this Mideast theocracy is about to crumble from within and Mr. Trump’s move last week is a checkmate that will hasten its collapse.” - Bessma Momani

Dramatic protest highlights slow realization by famed Cannes festival that it has a gender problem

“Can women take that power and turn it on its head for once and for all, giving themselves the right not only to work behind the camera but also to show up on red carpets wearing whatever they please? It is going to take more dramatic gestures to right imbalances as bad as those represented at Cannes. Perhaps next year, women should agree to show up on the world’s most glamourous red carpet all dressed in tuxedos … or potato sacks.” - Kate Taylor

Stephen Harper finally lets his sharp conservatism fly

“There is nothing subtle here. Mr. Harper is returning to the unvarnished, hawkish conservative he was as an academic and parliamentarian, who managed to contain those instincts in his 10 years in office. Now, he no longer has to compromise as he once did to govern a moderate, centrist Canada.” - Andrew Cohen, Global Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center

LIVING BETTER

New research casts doubt on idea that extreme exercise weakens immune system

Most scientists agree that exercise boosts your immune system, but pushing too hard can leave one in a weakened state and temporarily susceptible to getting sick. It’s an idea known as the open-window hypothesis. But new research is arguing that hypothesis is incorrect and flawed. The researchers argue people getting sick after a major event, like running a marathon, is “probably due to their attendance at a mass participation event, where lots of people, and their bugs, are gathered.”

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

For Port of Vancouver, underestimating Pacific sea-level rises could come at a high price

Roberts Bank, an artificial island that has a sprawling container terminal and black mountains of coal, juts out into the Straight of Georgia and is joined to the mainland just south of Vancouver by a four-kilometre causeway. Due to a lack of land and surging trade volumes throughout the Pacific Rim, the island is going to double in size at an anticipated cost of more than $2-billion. But, as Matthew McLearn reports, proponents have assumed sea-level rise will be on the low range of current projections. If they have underestimated the Pacific Ocean, the facilities could be condemned to a future of regular flooding, extensive damage and costly interruptions. And the implications would be felt far beyond the Vancouver area.

Changing channels at Rogers: A creative cost cutter navigates a TV industry under threat

In early 2015, Colette Watson, new to her job as vice-president of broadcast television at Rogers Media Inc., had been handed the assignment of shutting down stations under the OMNI name because they were losing money. Instead, she opted to fix it with serious cost cutting followed by successful lobbying of the federal broadcast regulator. The ability to get things done has quietly propelled her through the ranks – despite being virtually unknown outside the industry – and made her a serious candidate for the president job the next time it is up for grabs. And, as Susan Robertson Krashinsky reports, that day may not be far off.

PLAYOFFS

The Winnipeg Jets will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference final this evening at 8 ET in Winnipeg. The Jets have a 1-0 series leading after winning Game 1 4-2.

The Globe editorial board argues why there is still room on the Jets bandwagon: “Perennial underdogs, they are suddenly the Platonic ideal of a hockey club, a team for all seasons with the talent to beat opponents with skill and the brawn to do it in the alley. Conn Smythe would have approved.”

