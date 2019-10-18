Evening Update: Get ready for Monday’s vote with our reader-friendly guides to the leaders, the platforms and what’s at stake

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Andrew Scheer says Liberals and NDP co-operating in Parliament would be ‘worst possible outcome’
With the Liberals and Conservatives polling at a dead heat, a minority government looks increasingly likely to be the result of Monday’s federal election.
That fact was evident on the campaign trail, with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer suggesting that the NDP and Liberals will team up – and that Canadians wouldn’t be better off in that scenario. Scheer said the two parties working together in a minority government situation would increase the sales tax – an assertion Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau dismissed as “entirely untrue.”
As Scheer and the other party leaders gear up for the final weekend of campaigning, catch up on the stories you may have missed so far, whether you’re undecided or already know who you’re voting for.
- The latest news and what you need to know to vote on Monday: Not sure where to start? This explainer package takes you through the debates, the issues and the leaders
- The definitive guide to the issues and party platforms: Who is promising what? Whether you care about climate policy, taxes, housing, immigration or pharmacare, take a closer look at what the platforms say or drill down further with one of our in-depth looks into the issues
- What you need to know about a potential minority government in Canada: Find out what happens if no party wins a majority of seats with an easy-to-follow Q&A. Or take a look at how it worked in British Columbia in 2017, where three Green MLAs held the balance of power after a hard-fought campaign.
- A library of The Globe’s leader profiles of Trudeau, Scheer, Singh and May: During the campaign, Globe journalists took in-depth looks at the political lives of the Liberal, Conservative, NDP and Green leaders.
Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta but doesn’t talk oil sands
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg stayed away from any direct criticism of Alberta’s oil sands as she brought her message to Edmonton on Friday afternoon, just days before Canadians head to the polls for a federal election.
The 16-year-old told thousands of people in front of the legislature in Edmonton that the future of the planet is at stake.
A group of oil and gas industry supporters planned a counter-rally at the event but were vastly outnumbered by climate activists. A crowd of people stretching two city blocks first marched with Thunberg through the downtown to the legislature.
- Why Jason Kenney is afraid of Greta Thunberg: “Somehow, I doubt she is going to spend much time learning about all the wonderful things Alberta is doing to fight global climate change, because that story doesn’t exist,” Gary Mason writes.
The verdict is in, and year one of legalized cannabis in Canada was a dud
It was an unmitigated disaster for many investors. The bubble burst, and the shares of most large Canadian marijuana producers dropped by at least 50 per cent. The public markets are largely closed to the industry; at the moment, there’s simply no appetite for more pot stocks.
The bulk of sales are still underground: The best estimates are that the legal market represents somewhere between 12 per cent and 30 per cent of cannabis consumption. Entrepreneurs across the country say new products and more stores will not be enough to turn the Canadian cannabis industry into a world leader. They point their fingers squarely at governments for their approach – which, they say, has been to legalize but then overregulate, rather than get behind the sector.
Over the course of three weeks, The Globe and Mail’s Cannabis Professional news service travelled more than 7,000 kilometres across Canada to learn what those on the front lines of the industry say about the fight to make legalization a success. Here’s what we found.
NASA astronauts make history as first all-female spacewalking team
They couldn’t hear the sound of their cheering section from orbit, but Christina Koch and Jessica Meir had fans ranging from Girl Scouts to the U.S. President watching their history-making spacewalk Friday morning.
As the NASA astronauts completed the job with space-faring wrenches, screwdrivers and power tools, it marked the first female-only mission in the history of space travel.
The scientists said they were just doing their job after years of training. “We don’t want to take too much credit because there have been many others – female spacewalkers – before us,” Meir said.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Trump claims some European countries are willing to take Islamic State prisoners from Syria: Claiming new progress against Islamic State extremists in Syria, President Donald Trump said Friday that some European nations are now willing to take responsibility for detained IS fighters who are from their countries. A day earlier, he had proclaimed that a U.S.-brokered cease-fire deal with Turkey marked “a great day for civilization,” though the deal’s effect was largely to mitigate a foreign policy crisis widely seen to be of his own making.
GM plant in Oshawa resumes production, even as strike continues in U.S., pending UAW ratification of new deal: General Motors Co. has recalled its Oshawa, Ont., work force and resumed production at the factory east of Toronto, after the Detroit-based company reached a tentative deal to end a month-long strike by 48,000 United Auto Workers in the United States.
Stephen Jarislowsky resigns from shareholder advocacy group FAIR Canada after it fails to qualify for grant: The primary advocacy group for Canadian investors is facing extinction after it has returned a $2-million grant, unable to raise matching funds.
Alberta teenager found guilty in highway shooting of German tourist: “The Crown has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that[the accused] is the shooter,” provincial court Judge George Gaschler said in his decision Friday.
MARKET WATCH
Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as China’s slowest growth in nearly three decades exacerbated concerns about global growth. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 49.18 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 16,377.12.
Wall Street also edged lower on worries about China’s GDP data and dragged down by Johnson & Johnson after it moved to recall a batch of baby powder. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 255.07 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 26,770.81, the S&P 500 lost 11.83 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 2,986.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 67.31 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 8,089.54.
TALKING POINTS
Who deserves mental health? It should be everyone
“For a country of price-complainers – did you see how much cauliflower costs this week? – we seldom talk about how much we shell out to keep our minds in good running order. … But until we talk about how much it costs us all individually, we’re not going to go far collectively toward making mental health services affordable and accessible for all.” – Elizabeth Renzetti
True democracy is not an ancient idea – and in Canada, we risk it all when we forget that
“So what can serve as our democracy’s best shield? Firm knowledge of our history, a commitment to reason, and a constant scrutiny over a truly accessible and equitable franchise. In short, we must make every effort to ensure the legitimacy of our elections.” – Jean-Pierre Kingsley was Canada’s chief electoral officer from 1990 to 2016
LIVING BETTER
Ask a design expert: How can I add character to my boxy new-build home?
Here’s the upside – with a new build you don’t have to tear down walls, replace the roof or reconfigure plumbing. It’s relatively easy to layer in personality and patina. Your first order of business is to remove any lightweight hollow core doors. They’re unattractive and do nothing to dampen sound. Replace them with solid wood doors and, while you’re at it, invest in quality doorknobs and hinges. Simple shapes in a warm metal or an oil-rubbed bronze finish (which looks black) are timeless.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
In John Grisham’s latest novel, The Reckoning, the master of legal thrillers takes us back to Canton, Miss., the setting of his first book, A Time to Kill, published 30 years ago. Beverley McLachlin knows a thing or two about courtroom drama: She was the first female chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, and last year she released her first thriller, Full Disclosure. Her memoir, Truth Be Told, came out in September. Globe and Mail Books editor Judith Pereira spoke recently with Grisham and McLachlin about the art of writing courtroom scenes, their work habits and why Law and Order is so maddening. Read the full story here.
