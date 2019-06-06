Evening Update: Golden State apologizes after minority owner shoves Kyle Lowry during Game 3; D-Day 75th anniversary continues today in France

Good evening,

Golden State apologizes after minority owner shoves Kyle Lowry during Game 3

The fan that shoved Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry on last night during Game 3 of the NBA Finals turns out to be Mark Stevens, a minority owner of of the Golden State Warriors, who will not be permitted to attend any more games in the series. Lowry said Stevens repeatedly made a vulgar comment to him during the brief exchange. The Warriors apologized to both Lowry and the Raptors organization.

The Raptors beat the Warriors 123-109 to take a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven NBA Finals.

Golden State’s golden boy, Steph Curry, might have scored 47 points on his own, but no Raptors starter shot less than 50 per cent. Toronto’s Danny Green hit as many three-pointers as Curry, who many have hailed as the best shooter of all time.

Cathal Kelly writes about the Raptors, and how their fully realized, complete team is not beatable over a seven-game series: “It’s dynastic. It’s what the Warriors used to be.”

Game 4 takes place tomorrow night in Oakland.

Also read: Toronto police arrest a 28-year-old in the case of a vulgar comment directed at Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry’s wife.

Day two: D-Day 75th anniversary continues in Normandy, France

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on the beaches of Normandy today, where 14,000 Canadians landed on June 6, 1944, saying they “took a gamble the world had never seen before (for subscribers).” Today, 75 years later thousands of Canadians gather to remember.

D-Day was ultimately the assault that doomed the Nazi occupation of France and was the turning point that led to the fall of Hitler’s Third Reich.

“We got in those boats and the coast was terrible,” recalled Joseph Edwardson, who was 20 on D-Day and a member of the Royal Regina Rifles, one of the first Canadian units to set foot in Nazi-occupied France.

The Globe and Mail is sharing the stories of some Canadians from Normandy, like Jacques Raymond of Trois-Rivières, who signed up to serve when he was 18. As well, the stories of four men whose stories were stored in archives, until now.

Wednesday’s ceremonies took place in Portsmouth on the south coast of England and the main embarkation point for the transport boats. You can see the second day of D-Day ceremonies in photos here.

Trudeau hoping for one-on-one meeting with China’s Xi to discuss deteriorating relations

The Canadian Prime Minister is seeking a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month, with concerns that China might broaden its crackdown on Canadian exports. China has already blocked imports of canola seed and looks set to boost customs’ examinations of pork shipments.

China said it was blocking imports of canola seed because pests were discovered in some shipments, a charge Canada denying. Tensions between the countries went stale after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, who’s extradition trial will be set for early 2020 (for subscribers).

Trade deficit narrows to lowest point in six months: Canada’s trade deficit shrank to its lowest level in six months at $996-million, down from $2.3-billion in March. The improvement is driven by a combination of improved exports and a pullback in imports, and could be evidence that our economy continues to recover from a half-year slump (for subscribers).

Enbridge is filing a legal action against Michigan over the state’s insistence that the company shut a crude-oil pipeline down: Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants Enbridge Inc. to shut its Line 5 crude-oil pipeline down within two years, which is several years before it could build a proposed replacement in 2024 (for subscribers).

Court of Appeal pauses the investigation into Trudeau’s vacation with billionaire Aga Khan: The court’s decision to stay the investigation means the commissioner will not have to probe whether the Lobbying Act was breached until a final ruling is made on the appeal case.

The collapsed merger between Fiat and Renault was a deal that would have created the third-largest car maker: To the surprise of Renault and the French government, which owns 15 per cent of the car maker, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles walked away from the deal early today and blamed the French state.

Philippines lifts travel ban to Canada: There is no word yet on a return of the Philippine ambassador or consuls general who were withdrawn until Canada took back a big load of garbage from Philippine ports.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher today after a choppy session, as investors grew more optimistic on trade after media reports the United States is considering a delay in imposing tariffs on Mexican imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 181.09 points to 25,720.66, the S&P 500 was up 17.34 points at 2,843.49 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 40.07 points to 7,615.55.

Canada’s main stock index edged higher, lifted by energy, materials and technology stocks as oil and gold prices rose. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 15.14 points at 16,227.80.

Trump’s trade wars are getting out of control

“By threatening to levy tariffs on Mexican goods until the country’s government stops the flow of migrants across the U.S. border, Mr. Trump has crossed a dangerous line.” – Konrad Yakabuski (for subscribers)

I am healing from genocide so that my future daughter doesn’t have to

“I challenge you to hear the truth in it. All of my relatives already know this to be true because of what we’ve experienced. We’re intimately aware of the reality that Canada doesn’t want us to exist.” – Sarain Fox

Bloodshed and indifference: Sudan dreams of democracy, but nothing has changed

“Now Sudan’s citizen protesters know what they must have always known, since things were always as they were: They’re going to have to realize their dreams on their own.” – Elamin Abdelmahmoud

How much growth is too much for Toronto?

“Though this government is prone to populist nonsense, these changes seem to be measured and, in other places, could even be seen as progressive.” — Alex Bozikovic (for subscribers)

Especially for first-time homebuyers, jumping to buy recreational property before an urban home can be tempting, but experts say that buyers should be cautious.

Some hotspots such as Muskoka Lakes and Georgian Bay are seeing prices skyrocket as supply drops, making the properties almost as expensive as Toronto housing.

And while recreational housing might often be more affordable than urban housing, they also appreciate at a slower rate than city homes. In British Columbia, some are buying a recreational home as their first property purchase and using rental services like Airbnb to offset some of the costs.

But Phil Soper, CEO of Royal LePage, says that you should not bet on making a return.

“Buy it for a lifestyle decision. Buy it for your children," he said. "Buying a rec property purely for investment is not a good decision.”

Rory McIlroy’s presence at Hamilton Golf and Country Club this week is one of many indications that this year’s RBC Canadian Open is a little different and more energized than in years past. The world’s fourth-ranked player is making his debut in the national championship, which has already sold out its tickets for the second and third rounds, and has almost no tickets left for Sunday’s final round.

With the Canadian Open moving to early June this year, it has placed itself one week ahead of the U.S. Open. The date change has been a huge enticement for those preparing for the U.S. Open. As a result, three other players from the world’s top six have decided to play the tournament as a warmup for the year’s second major: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

“Obviously this isn’t just a preparation week,” McIlroy said. “This is a very prestigious tournament, one of the oldest tournaments in the world that I would dearly love to be able to add my name to.”

Twenty-six Canadians are in the field at the PGA Tour event, which started Thursday, but no Canadian has won the annual tournament since Pat Fletcher in 1954 (for subscribers).

Also read: Mackenzie Hughes is looking for a bigger prize this week, to help secure a win for Canadians at our home tournament.

