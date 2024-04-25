Evening Update: Governments of Canada and Ontario invest billions in Honda EV production

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Canada’s big bet on electric vehicles was bolstered today with a $15-billion deal with Honda that will bring a large EV battery plant to Alliston, Ont., and expand the city’s existing manufacturing plant to include EV production.

The governments of Canada and Ontario say the investment is the largest ever for the country’s auto sector, and will add 1,000 new jobs and manufacture 240,000 new vehicles a year.

Each level of government will provide up to $2.5-billion in tax credits or capital, with Honda putting up the rest.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were on hand for the announcement in Alliston.

“This announcement is not just about creating good jobs. It’s about securing good jobs and careers for the coming years, and even the coming decades,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Federal and provincial governments have committed as much as $33-billion in production subsidies to land three EV battery factories – up to $15-billion for Stellantis (in partnership with LG Energy Solution), up to $13.2-billion for Volkswagen in Ontario and up to $4.6-billion for Northvolt AB in Quebec.

Legendary Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90

Broadcaster Bob Cole looks out over the ice prior to calling his last NHL hockey game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal on April 6, 2019.

The voice that brought hockey to life for generations of Canadian fans was silenced last night when Bob Cole died at the age of 90. Cole, who called NHL games on Hockey Night in Canada for 50 years, many of them as its lead play-by-play announcer, was a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the Order of Canada.

His signature call – “Oh, baby!” – was a favourite of fans and players alike until his retirement in 2019.

“I don’t know when it’s going to come out. No idea I don’t plan it. It’s spontaneous,” he wrote in his autobiography. “I don’t script the thing. It’s ad-libbed and that’s what broadcasting’s all about.”

New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial

He’ll stay in prison over other charges, but Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 New York rape conviction was overturned today in a reversal of the landmark ruling in the case that exemplified the #MeToo movement. The former Hollywood producer was cleared by New York’s Court of Appeals, which ruled the trial judge had improperly allowed testimony against Weinstein.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said it intends to retry Weinstein, and his accusers could again be forced to retell their stories on the witness stand.

U.S. Supreme Court justices in Trump case lean toward some level of immunity

Donald Trump was in a Manhattan courtroom again today to attend hearings in his hush-money trial, but in Washington the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in another of his cases: the appeal of Trump’s rejected request to be shielded from four election-related criminal charges on the grounds that he was serving as president when he took actions that led to the indictment obtained by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Conservative justices on the Supreme Court, who hold a 6-3 majority, signalled a willingness to consider hypothetical situations that might grant immunity to a sitting president, depending on whether their decisions constitute an “official act.”

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Israeli protests block Gaza aid: Aid convoys meant to feed hungry Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have increased in recent weeks, only to be thwarted by Israelis protesting what they say is a lifeline for terror.

Bombardier exempt: Bombardier Inc. received an exemption from recent Canadian sanctions on Russian titanium producer VSMPO since some of its suppliers buy the metal, CEO Eric Martel told media on Thursday.

Nurse practitioners to get raise in Alberta: Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange has announced a new payment model that would allow nurse practitioners to make 80 per cent of what family doctors are paid.

BHP goes for copper: BHP Group has bid US$39-billion for rival Anglo American, offering a deal to forge the world’s biggest copper miner and driving its smaller rival’s shares 13 per cent higher.

Canadian sanctions on Iran: Iranian Defence Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani and the country’s most senior military body were among those sanctioned by Canada after the barrage of missiles and drones Iran lobbed at Israel on April 13.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks fall as GDP report spreads rate-cut gloom

A slow-growing U.S. economy, plus persistent inflation, drove Wall Street to a lower close today – and disappointing tech earnings didn’t help.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 375.12 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 38,085.80, the S&P 500 lost 23.21 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 5,048.42 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 100.99 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 15,611.76.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 11.66 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 21,885.38.

One Canadian dollar could be bought for 73.21 US cents.

TALKING POINTS

Can a female VP pick salvage Trump’s chances with American women?

“If America avoids falling into the abyss under another Trump presidency, it will be women, proving themselves to be the more politically enlightened segment of the population, to whom we will owe our thanks.” – Lawrence Martin

Fear the politicization of pensions, no matter the politician

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland don’t have a lot in common. But they do share at least one view: that governments could play a bigger role directing pension investments to the benefit of domestic industries and economic priorities. Canadians, no matter who they vote for, should be worried that these two political heavyweights share any common ground in this regard.” – Kelly Cryderman

What might a serious growth agenda look like? More labour, more capital, and more incentive to use both wisely

“This is no time for half-measures. Canada’s somnolent rate of economic growth, and the productivity problems that underlie it, would be of concern at the best of times. But given the massive costs coming our way from population aging – and from climate change, and from rising threats to our national security – we have no alternative: reform, radical reform, is imperative. Otherwise we are headed, slowly but inexorably, for disaster.” – Andrew Coyne

LIVING BETTER

Spring gifts for every occasion

We've rounded up a dozens of great gift ideas for mothers, fathers, new grads and more.

Do you suddenly have a lot of gift-giving occasions coming up? Us too. To help you get ahead of all the coming celebrations, we’ve rounded up the some stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for everyone one your list, including mom, dad, new parents, graduates and newlyweds. The best part? All gifts are under $100 – and when you see the 🍁 it means you’re shopping Canadian. See our gift guides.

Anyone But You arrives on Crave and The Taste of Things is on-demand: What to watch this weekend

As Anyone But You is finally available to stream, it’s a good time to catch up on the meteoric rise of stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. The rom-com, which was a hit in cinemas this winter, can act as a mid-budget time capsule of when the pair were still relatively fresh-faced, and able to wildly enliven the most middling of screenplays. Get ready for that and a few more Screen Time choices: Memory, My Name is Doris, The Taste of Things and Land of Bad.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery: A car is charged at an electric vehicle charging station south of Bloor Street in Toronto in February 2024.Laura Proctor/The Globe and Mail

Electric vehicles aren’t burdening Canada’s power grids – yet

According to Statistics Canada, zero-emissions vehicles accounted for nearly 11 per cent of all new motor vehicles registered last year – the first time they’ve topped one in 10. Yet even in neighbourhoods where EV adoption has been highest, there’s little discernible impact on electricity consumption because EVs still represent a small portion of the overall stock of vehicles. But with various levels of government encouraging their purchase, utilities are beginning to seriously worry about the impact on their infrastructure. Figuring out how worried they should be is an extremely challenging forecasting exercise.

Read Matthew McClearn’s feature here.

