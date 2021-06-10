Evening Update: Green MP crosses floor to join Liberals amid fall election speculation

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Green Party MP Jenica Atwin crossed the floor today and joined the Liberals. The New Brunswick MP was one of three Green MPs in the House of Commons, and leaves the party with two seats.

She made the defection amid widespread speculation that a federal election will be held this fall. Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez fuelled these rumours this morning at a news conference, when he announced the government would work to push three key bills through the House before Parliament rises for the summer.

When asked by reporters if this move signalled a possible fall election, Rodriguez said his party doesn’t want to go to the polls, but that they “don’t control everything.”

Also today, a parliamentary committee released a scathing report on the Liberal government’s now-cancelled deal with WE Charity. Among other things, the report calls for stronger measures to protect against conflicts of interest.

Keystone XL pipeline project scrapped in blow to Canada’s energy plan

TC Energy Corp. announced the official termination of the Keystone XL pipeline project yesterday. After U.S. President Joe Biden pulled the pipeline’s permit as one of his first acts in office, there were increasingly limited options for the pipeline.

Keystone XL, which was designed to ship 830,000 barrels of crude a day from Alberta to Nebraska, became a lightning rod for environmental activists and energy experts in both Canada and the United States. The project would have connected Alberta oil companies directly to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Canadian study shows successful treatment for blood clots connected with COVID-19 vaccination

A team of Canadian researchers has found a treatment for blood clots associated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which could have a significant impact in the fight against the pandemic. The treatment involves a combined therapy of antibodies delivered intravenously along with anticoagulants.

The finding was revealed as Ontario decided not to change the 12-week interval for those who getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, despite calls to do so. People who instead receive an mRNA vaccine will be eligible for their second shot much earlier. The province is also speeding up second shots for regions with increasing cases of the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is buying 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to send them to low-income countries through the COVAX program.

Opinion: Thanks to a coming boost to Canada’s vaccine supply, pandemic victory is finally in sight – The Globe and Mail Editorial Board

Open this photo in gallery People receive their COVID-19 vaccination at the Ontario Food Terminal in Toronto on May 11, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Joe Biden and Boris Johnson meet ahead of G7 summit: U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson boasted a renewed trans-Atlantic alliance at their first face-to-face meeting. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet other world leaders at the three-day summit in Cornwall, England, and then will head to Brussels for a NATO summit and a meeting with the European Union.

London, Ont.’s Islamophobia problem: This week’s attack on a Muslim family in London has spurred conversations about Islamophobia in the city. In the latest episode of The Decibel, two London residents, Javeed Sukhera and Jeff Bennett, share their stories about racism in London, Ont,. and discuss what needs to happen next to move the things forward.

Can China find enough water to flourish?: Beijing rerouted rivers over two decades to bring more water to the northern regions of China, where half of the population lives. It was a success, but just the start of the country’s struggle against environmental challenges. As Nathan VanderKlippe wraps up his time as The Globe and Mail’s Asia correspondent, the latest in his series on China examines the country’s water issues.

Other new pieces in this series include:

MARKET WATCH

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 47.20 points at 20,049.47. The index closed below the record high of last week even as oil prices edged up to their highest in over two years.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.21 points to 34,459.35, the S&P 500 gained 19.71 points to 4,239.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.86 points, or to 14,018.61.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, healthcare enjoyed the largest percentage gains.

TALKING POINTS

Justin Trudeau will fight discrimination against Muslims – so long as they don’t live in Quebec

“Bill 21 is quite clearly legislated discrimination, and it would almost certainly be in violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms had Premier François Legault not pre-emptively equipped it with the notwithstanding clause. Since then, Mr. Trudeau – along with other opposition leaders – have tiptoed around the legislation, careful not to rouse the majority in Quebec who view the religious symbols ban favourably..” – Robyn Urback

Say goodbye to Ryerson’s statue – and his name, too

“To those who will, inevitably, whine about history being erased, let me point out that official names change constantly, and often out of commercial considerations far less important than a fuller understanding of our past. I don’t write “Muddy York” as part of my address. If pressed, my fellow alumni will admit that our school was most often known not by its official name but by the pejorative “Rye High.”” – Elizabeth Renzetti

LIVING BETTER

Six South African chenin blancs that showcase the grape’s dramatic range

June 18 is #DrinkChenin Day. Chenin blanc is frequently overshadowed by the more popular chardonnay and sauvignon blanc grapes, but the variety offers everything from fresh and fruity to richer oaked styles, from light sparkling to lusciously sweet wines.

More chenin blanc is planted in South Africa than anywhere else in the world. To help readers celebrate #DrinkChenin Day, here are six examples of South African chenin blancs that showcase the grape’s dramatic range.

Many provinces have some value-priced options available, such as the KWV Vinecrafter and Bellingham’s Old Orchard labels, as well as some premium products in more limited releases. Other options are available directly from wine agents, including two of this week’s recommendations.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver Writers Fest focusing on Ivan Coyote, this year's guest curator. Emily Cooper

Ivan Coyote on their new book and postpandemic life

When the pandemic shut things down, Ivan Coyote, an LGBTQ advocate and writer, had time to respond to their letters.

Coyote, who is transgender, usually spent their time speaking to school audiences around the world about social justice, especially issues affecting trans students and teachers. When they had to refrain from travel though, they took the time to answer to the backlog of letters, e-mails and social media messages that had accumulated.

The result is their latest book, Care Of: Letters, Connections, and Cures. It’s a kind of epistolary memoir, made of letters to Coyote and their responses. The exchanges are works of art that take on a life of their own.

