Evening Update: Head of missing-persons review seeks mandate to examine McArthur case; Canada reduces embassy staffing in Cuba after another diplomat falls mysteriously ill

Head of missing-persons review seeks mandate to examine McArthur case

The head of the external review looking at the way Toronto police deal with missing-persons cases has asked that her mandate be broadened to include the case of serial killer Bruce McArthur, Tu Thanh Ha and Laura Stone write.

Justice Gloria Epstein has written a letter to the Toronto Police Board, asking to lift the restriction in her terms of reference that stopped her from examining contacts between Mr. McArthur and police.

The letter was sent after Mr. McArthur pleaded guilty yesterday to first-degree murder in the deaths of eight men with connections to Toronto’s Gay Village.

Speaking earlier today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford wouldn’t rule out calling a public inquiry into the murders, but offered a strong defence of the city’s police force, whom he said are being “dumped on” over their handling of the case.

Opinion: “Now that the case is wrapping up, the time has come to ask what went wrong,” Marcus Gee writes. “Did police miss clues or ignore crucial evidence? Did they fail to exchange telling information among themselves? Did they treat the disappearances less seriously than they might have because some of the victims lived on society’s fringes?”

Canada reduces embassy staffing in Cuba after another diplomat falls mysteriously ill

A 14th Canadian has fallen ill to an unexplained illness in Havana, Cuba, prompting further reductions in embassy staffing in the country (for subscribers).

Canadian government officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, say Global Affairs Canada will consider halving its diplomatic presence there to eight people from 16.

This latest case involves a diplomat who arrived in the summer and who reported symptoms on Dec. 29 of a mysterious illness that causes problems including nausea, dizziness, headaches and trouble concentrating.

The cause remains a mystery. The RCMP is leading an investigation into the cause of the ailments that have affected both serving diplomats and family members and have also struck several American diplomats in Havana.

U.S. Fed holds rates steady, will be ‘patient’ on future hikes

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady today and said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs further this year as it pointed to rising uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook (for subscribers).

While the central bank said continued U.S. economic and job growth were still “the most likely outcomes,” it removed language from its December policy statement that risks to the outlook were “roughly balanced” and struck language that projected “some further” rate hikes would be appropriate this year.

Ottawa creating team of senior bureaucrats to warn Canadians if next election compromised

The federal government is creating a team of senior bureaucrats with the mandate to unilaterally warn Canadians if they feel a general election is being compromised by foreign actors or hackers, Daniel Leblanc and Tom Cardoso write.

The new team will comprise the clerk of the Privy Council, the national security adviser and the deputy ministers of the Justice, Foreign Affairs and Public Safety departments, who will not have to obtain the approval of elected officials or members of cabinet to make their concerns public.

Even as Ottawa is increasing scrutiny of elections, Facebook is reducing it. Last week the social-media giant shut down a political ad transparency tool – the only one of its kind in Canada – despite calls from the federal government to stop the spread of misinformation on the platform during election campaigns.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks surged today, fueled at first by Boeing’s and Apple’s results and later by the U.S. Federal Reserve pledging to be patient with future interest rate hikes, a change in tone stock investors interpreted as a buy signal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 434.90 points to 25,014.86, the S&P 500 gained 41.05 points to 2,681.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 154.79 points to end at 7,183.08.

Canada’s main stock index also rose with the Fed announcement, as energy shares were boosted by gains in oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 21.41 points at 15,484.55.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province is easing mandatory oil production cuts as the value of oil increases (for subscribers).

Ontario Premier Doug Ford isn’t guaranteeing that full-day kindergarten will continue beyond the next school year, as his government conducts education consultations.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator told Britain today that time was too short to find an alternative to the Irish border arrangement agreed in their divorce deal, and the pact was not open for renegotiation.

New Brunswick has abandoned plans to host the 2021 Francophonie Games, throwing the international event into turmoil and escalating a feud with the federal government.

TALKING POINTS

There’s no shame in feeling sorry for the man responsible for the Humboldt bus tragedy

“Having to watch parents break down over a loss he’s responsible for has doubtlessly been painful for the 30-year-old truck driver. However, it’s been the occasional message of mercy and compassion that has provoked his tears.” - Gary Mason

What it’s like when an organization champions diversity but doesn’t grasp inclusion

“Any company can have a goal of hiring more women, or more visible minorities, or more members of the LGBT community. But if their employees don’t feel valued and are not being mentored or promoted in the same way as their straight, white, male counterparts, the effort is meaningless.” - Elena Hanson, founder and managing director of Hanson Crossborder Tax

Kellyanne Conway: Crucible of all meaning in the Trump era

“Conway began as a slick apologist for Trump and then eventually became something far more sinister as the truth was denied by her, over and over, as being true. It all began to transcend parody and now the roll-your-eyes reaction to her feels like something to be ashamed of.” - John Doyle (for subscribers)

Trump’s gift to the Taliban

“It is worth remembering that when Mr. Trump took office, he promised to reverse the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan by ‘winning again.’ But just two years later, he has apparently decided that it is the extremists who will be winning again.” - Brahma Chellaney, author and professor of strategic studies at the New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research

LIVING BETTER

The first challenge you face on arriving somewhere new is usually how to get around, but the right technology can make it easier. Here are some free transportation apps to consider downloading before your next trip. Sometimes walking is faster than taking the bus, or the most direct route includes a tram and a bike ride. Citymapper helps you figure all that out in 39 cities around the world. Need to hail a ride? Consider Gett or Taxify. If you want to explore Europe or North America without renting a car, Wanderu can help you find and book bus, train and ferry tickets instead.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Someone to listen: How Kids Help Phone counsellors aid teens with gut-wrenching problems

Kids Help Phone, launched as a distress line for victims of child abuse, and quickly expanded its mandate, will mark its 30th anniversary in May. The helpline will mark this milestone as Canadian studies show an increase in young people reporting anxiety, depression and stress that keeps them up at night, their options for timely help limited by mental-health services stretched thin. Last year, Kids Help Phone counsellors handled more than 103,000 phone calls and 175,000 live chats.

Teenagers call about break-ups, fights with friends, failing grades and parents who just don’t understand – that hasn’t changed. Counsellors never know who is on the other end until they pick up – a “tester” still working up the nerve, an LGBTQ teen who wants to rehearse coming out to their family, someone disclosing a sexual assault for the first time. Some conversations last a few minutes, others more than an hour. Parents and teachers worried about a young person also call in or text for advice. To cover questions, counsellors have access to a database of referrals to 30,000 sources of help in almost every corner of the country.

Ask any counsellor at Kids Help Phone about the calls they can’t forget, and the stories are gut-wrenching. The 10-year-old girl calling from a remote community, waiting for her abuser to return home, who goes to hide in a closet. The boy, on a payphone and out of quarters, who runs from his house without boots or a coat because he has tried – and failed – to stop his stepdad from beating his mom. The tearful callers who hang up with a whisper, mid-confession, “Gotta go, someone’s coming.” The text that never gets answered. Read Erin Anderssen’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Counsellor Laura Krahn works the evening shift at the Toronto office of Kids Help Phone office in Toronto. Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

‘So far, we’re kind of lost without him.’ For Tragically Hip’s Paul Langlois, life goes on, but not easily

Will Ry Cooder sing Gord Downie’s eulogy? Will anyone?

More than 15 months after the revered Tragically Hip frontman died of brain cancer, a significant celebration in his honour has yet to happen, or even reach the planning stages. On 1992’s At the Hundredth Meridian he laid out his in-memoriam wishes in a verse that explicitly called for Cooder-sung praise and no “acts of enormity.” Despite Downie’s decree, at least one of his bandmates is completely unsure about how to proceed with a posthumous salute.

“It has come up as an idea,” Tragically Hip rhythm guitarist Paul Langlois says, speaking from Kingston, Ont. “So far, we’re kind of lost without him, though. We were a consensus sort of band, and he was obviously a strong part of that decision-making. Ultimately, I think it’s just been too heavy a thing to consider.”

The grief and aftereffects of Downie’s death were never going to dissipate quickly for a band that first grouped in high school. Langlois, who joined later, feels as if he’s been with the Hip “my whole life.” Globe subscribers, read Brad Wheeler’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery From left, Paul Langlois, Johnny Fay, Gord Downie, Gord Sinclair and Rob Baker of The Tragically Hip perform in 2016. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

