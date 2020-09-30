Evening Update: Health Canada approves first rapid COVID-19 test; Canadian pension funds investing in firms with ties to Myanmar’s military

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Health Canada approves first rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada has given the green light to a rapid test for COVID-19. It posted news of the approval of the Abbott Diagnostics ID Now test this afternoon, a day after Ottawa said it had a deal to buy nearly eight million of the tests from the company.

Abbott’s website says the test can produce results in less than 13 minutes.

Ontario cases rising; could hit 1,000 a day by mid-October, modelling shows

Ontario’s COVID-19 cases are doubling every 10 to 12 days and could hit 1,000 a day in the first half of October, according to new provincial modelling.

Cases are now growing in all age groups. The province reported an additional 625 cases of COVID-19, with most concentrated in Toronto and the surrounding regions of Peel and York, as well as Ottawa.

But the province is not expected to immediately announce new restrictions on businesses or gatherings – with Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams pointing to recent public health measures that need to take effect before any further action occurs.

Blanchet and O’Toole return to Parliament as aid bill heads to Senate

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet were back at Parliament Hill today after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the month. Both warned Canadians to keep their guard up against the disease.

Their return comes after House of Commons unanimously passed legislation early this morning authorizing new benefits for workers left jobless or underemployed by the pandemic. While both the Tories and the Bloc protested fast-tracking tactics by the Liberals, all MPs voted for bill, which the Senate is expected to approve today.

More headlines:

Canadian pension funds investing in multinational companies with ties to Myanmar’s military

Some of Canada’s largest public investors hold shares in companies that the United Nations has accused of doing business with entities owned by the military in Myanmar, where the armed forces stand accused of committing genocide, Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe reports.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and the British Columbia Investment Management Corp., or BCI, are among the large Canadian investors in multinational companies that have partnered with the Myanmar military, or Tatmadaw, whose “economic interests enable its conduct,” according to a 2019 report to the UN Human Rights Council.

In early September, the Canadian government joined with the Netherlands and Gambia in a genocide case against the Myanmar security services before the International Court of Justice. A UN fact-finding mission, which documented military economic links and recommended the investigation and prosecution of senior military officials for genocide, has not called for immediate divestment from those companies. But it has called for vigilance and activism.

U.S. presidential debate commission says it will make changes to format for more ‘orderly discussion’

The presidential debate commission says it will soon adopt changes to its format to avoid a repeat of the disjointed first meeting between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

In case you missed it, last night’s debate was anything but presidential, producing little in the way of policy discussion while offering plenty of dark moments full of insults, interruption and personal attacks.

Trump came out aggressively, defending his administration’s response to COVID-19, while refusing to condemn white supremacist groups. Biden often struggled to get a word in edgewise, though he lobbed several attacks at Trump, telling him to “shut up” and calling him a “clown” and “the worst president America has ever had.”

Opinion and analysis:

Amid the slugfest, faint signs of candidates' strategies were visible - David Shribman

That was gross: Trump can’t do TV debates any more - John Doyle

In a disgraceful debate, Trump sinks deeper - Lawrence Martin

Judge reserves decision on evidence in Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s hearing

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has reserved her decision on whether to allow lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to advance an argument that United States officials misled Canada when they described allegations against her.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes also reserved her decision on whether to admit additional evidence that would support that claim in Meng’s fight against extradition to the U.S. She is wanted there on fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud charges that both she and Huawei deny.

Meng was arrested on Dec. 1, 2018, on a U.S. warrant. Ten days later, in apparent retaliation, China detained two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, charging them with espionage. They have been jailed for 660 days.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Palantir makes debut on NYSE: Seventeen years after it was born with the help of CIA seed money, the data-mining outfit Palantir Technologies has gone public in the biggest Wall Street tech offering since last year’s debut of Slack and Uber.

Bouchard advances, Williams withdraws at the French Open: Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard beat Australia’s Daria Gavrilova today to reach the third round in a tennis Grand Slam for the first time since 2017. Meanwhile, Serena Williams ended her latest bid for a 24th Grand Slam title and withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match because of an injured Achilles heel.

Canadian cyclist Woods on the podium: Canadian Michael Woods added to his cycling résumé today with a third-place finish at the Fleche Wallonne one-day classic, which was won by Tour de France sensation Marc Hirschi of Switzerland.

RIP Mac Davis and Helen Reddy: Two mainstays of seventies radio have died at age 78. Country star Mac Davis, who launched his career crafting the Elvis hits A Little Less Conversation and In the Ghetto, and whose own hits include Baby Don’t Get Hooked On Me, died after heart surgery. Helen Reddy, the Australian-born singer whose hit song I Am Woman became a feminist anthem and propelled her to international pop-music stardom, died after suffering from dementia.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks closed solidly higher today as government leaders continued talks for a new pandemic relief package and positive economic data helped the major indexes end the third quarter in positive territory. But it was a different story on Bay Street, where the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower and most major sectors ended in the red.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 329.04 points or 1.2 per cent to 27,781.70, the S&P 500 gained 27.53 points or 0.83 per cent to 3,363.00 and the Nasdaq Composite added 82.26 points or 0.74 per cent to close at 11,167.51.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index lost 90.14 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 16,121.38.

LIVING BETTER

Not all heroes wear capes, as the saying goes, but Teara Fraser does have her wings and likes to fly – with a social purpose. The Vancouver-based Métis commercial pilot and owner of Iskwew Air is named one of 18 “real-world heroes” in a DC Comics upcoming graphic novel Wonderful Women of History due out Dec. 1, which also includes late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and singer Beyoncé.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Why I love Thunder Bay, and you should get to know this city, too

Better than hope, we have sisu, a Finnish word meaning extraordinary determination, courage and resoluteness in the face of adversity. Thunder Bay has two demographic quirks. One is the highest percentage of Indigenous peoples of any city in Canada. The results of that have been well-documented. The other quirk is the largest concentration of Finlanders.

Best of all, the Finns have put sisu into the DNA of the city. The genus of the word is from the word “intestine” – guts. The Finns have it and it has been their gift to the city. It has enabled the city to survive 30 years of economic and cultural adversity and exit thriving.

I loved this city as a thriving blue collar, commodity-driven town. I also loved it as a down-on-its-luck city left behind by the internet age. I loved it as a growing, government-supported white collar town, even as it was shamed and demoralized by the rest of the country. I love this city now most of all.

Read Thomas Kehoe’s full essay here.

