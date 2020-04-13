Evening Update: Health Canada approves rapid test for COVID-19; death toll to keep rising amid outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Tam says

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Death toll will keep rising because of outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Tam says

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said deaths from COVID-19 will continue to rise in Canada even as the overall number of cases may go down because of outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Speaking at a briefing today, she said close to half of the deaths being tracked are linked to long-term care facilities.

Her comments come as the Quebec coroner, health authorities and the police have launched investigations following the deaths of 31 residents at a Montreal seniors’ home, Résidence Herron, where the owners allegedly withheld medical files and staff left their posts amid an coronavirus outbreak.

Quebec has placed an additional five private long-term care homes under watch amid concerns that they’re not able to properly respond to COVID-19, Premier François Legault said. In Halifax, union leaders are also sounding the alarm about staffing and equipment shortfalls as a large nursing home saw a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The homeless: Another area of concern is crowded homeless shelters. Toronto Public Health said today that 23 homeless people in seven different facilities have tested positive for coronavirus. Toronto has leased 1,200 hotel rooms and started moving some homeless people out of shelters to allow for the recommended physical distancing of two metres, as well as setting up special isolation centres for those who are awaiting test results.

In medical news: Health Canada has approved a new rapid test for COVID-19 that can produce results in under an hour, and which is expected to help ease pressure on public health labs and add to testing capacity. Ottawa’s Spartan Bioscience received approval on the weekend and says it will be ready to start shipping test kits for the federal and provincial governments as early as today.

On the provincial level: Premier Doug Ford says the Ontario legislature will sit tomorrow to extend a state of emergency by another 28 days, while Manitoba officials say they’re extending public health orders until the end of the month.

In international developments: With no explanation, an app told large numbers of foreign residents in Beijing that they could not leave their homes this weekend, an order that was rescinded just hours later. The Beijing Health Kit app is among the digital tools China is using in the hope that computerized decision making can better contain the coronavirus than human oversight. But as Asia correspondent Nathan Vanderklippe writes, the brief quarantine order offers a vivid example of the risk of entrusting software with decisions about human freedom.

Conflicting messages are coming out of the United States today. A total of nine states - including New York - say they have begun planning for the slow reopening of their economies and lifting of strict stay-at-home orders amid signs the worst had passed in the pandemic. But President Donald Trump says it’s him, not governors, who is the ultimate decision-maker on reopening the economy and physical distancing guidelines.

Trump was also in the news today for a retweet containing the hashtag #FireFauci - a reference to top U.S. infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci, whose comments over the weekend on whether earlier social restrictions could have saved lives apparently drew the President’s ire.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Sanders endorses Biden: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, encouraging his progressive supporters to rally behind the former vice-president in an urgent bid to defeat President Donald Trump. Separately, former Biden aide Tara Reade is accusing him of sexually assaulting her during the early 1990s when he was a senator. Biden’s campaign denies the charges.

Aurora Cannabis announces stock consolidation: The board of Aurora Cannabis has approved a plan to consolidate its outstanding common shares on a 1-for-12 basis in a move to boost its share price above US$1, the minimum required to keep its New York Stock Exchange listing. Market reaction was swift as the stock closed down 13 per cent on the day.

NASCAR suspends Larson for racial slur: Kyle Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing today for using a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index slid today on persisting worries over the economic damage from coronavirus pandemic and a decline in energy stocks after major oil producers agreed to output cuts limited losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 90.69 points or 0.64 per cent at 14,075.94.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.6 points or 1.39 per cent to 23,390.77, the S&P 500 lost 28.19 points or 1.01 per cent to end at 2,761.63 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 38.85 points or 0.48 per cent to 8,192.43.

TALKING POINTS

Remember Alberta’s generosity, because it will need Canada’s help in the months ahead

“People in Ontario and Quebec need to remember that when their industries were on the ropes in the last recession, Alberta’s oil wealth helped sustain the national economy, just as ventilators and masks from Alberta are helping them fight COVID-19 today.” - John Ibbitson

Forget 2016. This time, Donald Trump faces destruction

“To stand any chance, Mr. Trump has to debunk the narrative that he was asleep at the switch when the virus hit. But he isn’t succeeding.” - Lawrence Martin

A 60-cent loonie and painful days for banks and homeowners: predictions for what comes next

“Further government borrowing, coupled with the need to keep Canadian interest rates low, combined with a collapse in commodity prices, is a recipe for a dramatic correction in the Canadian dollar. ” - Anthony Scilipoti and Sam La Bell, Veritas Investment Research

LIVING BETTER

Accountants in Ontario are aiming to help out health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by offering to prepare their taxes free of charge. The initiative, organized by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, will cover a wide range of workers including nurses, paramedics, cleaning staff, lab technicians and others as well as the returns for spouses and dependent children. They can sign up for the program through the CPA Ontario website, and are asked to apply by May 15 so that accountants have enough time to process all of the requests.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Flight of the beekeepers: Nicaraguan workers crucial to Canada’s food supply chain are on their way

Open this photo in gallery Ash Apiaries is a large family run beekeeping operation that cross-pollinates orchards in B.C. and makes honey in Manitoba. Handout

A chartered plane carrying an unlikely combination of travellers is scheduled to depart Nicaragua for Canada on Monday: temporary foreign workers bound for commercial bee operations, and Canadians who had been stranded in Central America amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flights out of the capital of Managua have been suspended as international travel slows to a near standstill, complicating efforts to bring workers into Canada to help manage the spring hive-building season – a vital time when bees reproduce and burgeon into healthy colonies. Led by a queen that lays up to 2,000 eggs each day, honey bees are good for more than their name implies; they are critical to the cross-pollination of fruits, vegetables and canola.

To stave off a labour shortage that could affect the food supply chain and hurt the beekeeping industry, the Canadian Honey Council took matters into its own hands. At a cost of roughly $200,000, the council chartered a plane to fly 80 skilled workers from Nicaragua to Canada, touching down first in Calgary, and then continuing east to Saskatoon, Brandon, Man., and Toronto. Read Kathryn Blaze Baum’s full story here.

