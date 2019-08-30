Evening Update: Hong Kong police arrest pro-democracy leaders; RBC, TD to pay nearly $22.9-million over foreign exchange trader probe

Good evening,
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Hong Kong police arrest prominent pro-democracy activists
Police in Hong Kong have arrested three young pro-democracy leaders, including high-profile activist Joshua Wong, ahead of weekend protests.
The arrests mark tightened law enforcement in the city, where protests have been occurring for more than two months.
On Friday, police arrested Mr. Wong, widely known for his role in the 2014 Umbrella Movement, alongside Agnes Chow due to accusations of inciting unauthorized assembly. On Thursday, police also arrested Andy Chan, a supporter of the Chinese territory’s independence, who was accused of rioting and assaulting an officer.
Mr. Wong and Ms. Chow were later released on bail.
Early this summer, Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, submitted a report to Beijing saying that withdrawing a controversial extradition bill could help defuse the territory’s political crisis. China rejected the proposal, telling her not to bow to protesters’ demands, sources say.
RBC, TD to pay OSC nearly $22.9-million for neglecting to manage foreign exchange traders
Royal Bank of Canada agreed to pay $13.55 million and Toronto-Dominion Bank $9.3-million to the Ontario Securities Commission to settle charges they failed to supervise foreign-exchange traders.
The OSC pursued the two banks in the first major Canadian regulatory action as part of a global probe into foreign-exchange traders.
From 2011 to 2013, employees at both banks used electronic chat rooms to share confidential customer information with foreign-exchange traders at outside firms, the OSC alleges.
First legal bid against Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan faces delay
The first legal challenge to prevent British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from suspending Parliament was delayed in a Scottish court.
The case was brought by a cross-party group seeking to extend the period for parliamentary debate to stop Britain’s abrupt departure from the European Union.
Mr. Johnson has repeatedly vowed to take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 even if no deal is reached.
Eric Reguly calls the British Prime Minister’s move to suspend Parliament “a profoundly undemocratic act from the unelected premier of a minority government to ensure the outcome of the democratic referendum would be made good.”
WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR
Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian: The storm could be the strongest one to hit the state’s east coast in nearly 30 years, with forecasters warning it could strengthen to a dangerous Category 4 storm. It is expected to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday.
Airbus pulls out of Canadian fighter-jet competition: The European aerospace giant says it has withdrawn from the multibillion-dollar Canadian competition over concerns about the process, including the steep costs of security requirements.
Italy’s 5-Star sets tough conditions for coalition deal: The populist party’s hard-line demands dented hope that a deal may be reached with the opposition Democratic Party, causing financial markets to fall.
Wall Street Journal reporter forced to leave China: Beijing declined to renew the visa of Singaporean journalist Chun Han Wong amid reports that foreign ministry officials disapproved of a story he co-wrote about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s cousins as part of probes into organized crime.
Federal spending rises by more than 10 per cent over first quarter: The Friday report shows federal spending is up across several areas, including transfers to other levels of government, spending by departments and higher debt payments.
MARKET WATCH
Major North American stock indexes showed mixed results on Friday as investors were cautious ahead of a holiday weekend in which fresh U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports were set to be levied.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.03 points to 26,403.28, the S&P 500 gained 1.88 points to 2,926.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.51 points to 7,962.88.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX rose to 57.58 points to 16,442.07.
TALKING POINTS
Your face is the key. Don’t give it to strangers
"It’s one thing when you use an image of your face to unlock your phone; that’s your decision. It is quite another when the technology is being deployed by state actors or private corporations, without oversight, consent or debate, for the purposes of security or profit. " - Elizabeth Renzetti
Boris Johnson’s tall tales have made a wreck of Britain’s influence
“By proroguing Parliament for five weeks, thus leaving only a few days of sitting before the country’s membership in the bloc is scheduled to expire, Mr. Johnson has given the world a live, real-time demonstration of British decline.” - Doug Saunders
Multilevel marketing sells a dream. Don’t buy it
“MLMs are companies that sell products through individual distributors, offering anything from makeup and essential oils to life coaching and utilities. But delve a little deeper, and you will often find a murky underworld of predatory tactics that have led to allegations of pyramid-scheme business structures and psychological manipulations that mirror those used in cults.” - Ellie Flynn, investigative journalist and broadcaster
LIVING BETTER
Who stops to eat lunch any more? These days, most people seem to eat at their desks, replying to e-mail between sips of sad soups and forkfuls of solitary salads.
Gabe Li believes that food in the workplace should be more than that.
At Toronto’s Lunchroom, a shared workspace that he runs out of his apartment, he serves family-style meals for freelancers who seek balance by putting work aside to share a wholesome meal with friends. Together, the group is reviving the lost joy of communal dining.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Trash talking: How Patrick Dovigi built a waste empire
In a little over a decade, CEO Patrick Dovigi turned GFL Environment into the fourth-largest waste management company in North America.
GFL, which stands for Green for Life, went from virtually nothing into a trash empire with more than 9,500 employees collecting waste, recycling and organics from more than four million households in nine provinces and 23 U.S. states.
This has earned Dovigi a reputation as a disrupter in the trash business. Now GFL is set to go public this fall in what could be the largest Canadian initial public offering in years, driven by anxiety over the mountains of waste North Americans produce and investors’ growing appetites for waste management companies.
