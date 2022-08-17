Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Census numbers published today show the continuation of a trend away from one of Canada’s official languages. The percentage of Canadians who speak predominantly French at home fell to 19.2 per cent in 2021 from 20 per cent in 2016. Yukon is the only province or territory, including Quebec, that showed an increase in French conversation.

While French has been in decline in Quebec since 2001, now at 77.5 per cent primary speakers, one sociologist suggests the numbers may be skewed by temporary immigration to the province.

Other language-related census findings revealed by Statistics Canada today include a record proportion of people in Canada – one quarter – whose mother tongue is not English or French, and a slight decline in the use of Indigenous languages.

More on languages in Canada:

Lisa LaFlamme’s CTV newscast one of Canada’s most popular, raising questions about ouster by Bell Media

Bell Media has defended its decision to move on from CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme as a “business decision,” yet published ratings suggest her show consistently draws hundreds of thousands of viewers each week, bettering other newscasts.

LaFlamme’s revelation this week that her contract was terminated by Bell Media had media industry observers questioning the move and how it was handled even before the ratings were known.

Perspectives on LaFlamme’s removal:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with a friend.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Zellers making a comeback: Dust off your Zeddy doll. Hudson’s Bay Co. announced today that it is planning to open Zellers locations within its Bay department stores as early as next year.

Food inflation may have peaked: Statistics Canada has reported another record high for food inflation – prices up 9.2 per cent in July compared with a year ago – but experts say conditions are ripe for a decline going forward.

More murder charges for doctor: An eastern Ontario doctor is facing three more charges of first-degree murder after initially being charged for one death in March 2021.

Beijing targets Canadian citizen: Victor Leung-mau Ho says he won’t be returning to Hong Kong after he was named in an Aug. 3 statement accusing him of violating China’s National Security Law.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks closed down today, with indexes volatile after investors thought minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting in July suggested policymakers may be less aggressive than previously thought when they raise interest rates in September. Canada’s main stock index also fell after five straight days of gains as technology and material stocks slid, although a rebound in oil prices boosted heavyweight energy shares and capped overall losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 179.69 points or 0.50 per cent to 33,980.32, the S&P 500 lost 31.16 points or 0.72 per cent to end at 4,274.04 points, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 164.43 points or 1.25 per cent to 12,938.12.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 88.53 points or 0.44 per cent to 20,101.44. The loonie traded at 77.46 U.S. cents.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

The Kenyan election shows ethnicity still counts at the ballot box

Robert Rotberg: “We do not yet know precise ethnic (or urban versus rural) voting totals, but it is evident from his loss and anecdotal reports from Kikuyu country that Uhuru Kenyatta’s backing failed to translate into balloting support for [Raila] Odinga. Ethnic enmities were and remain too strong: The Kikuyu people evidently refused to support a Luo, their long-time political and economic rivals.”

Millennials, stop throwing shade on your Gen Z colleagues at work. Learn from them instead

Rita Trichur: “In short, Gen Z wants their credentials recognized, better working conditions and a fair shot at success – just like anyone else. Good on them. Instead of deriding them as the TikTok generation, Gen Z deserves our respect. These young workers have a self-awareness that is strikingly absent in their workplace elders. We should all learn from them.”

Amanda Todd’s story foreshadowed the harms that today’s kids face. Why did we fail to act?

Lianna McDonald: “Crime statistics released by Canadian police, self-reported victimization and the deluge of young Canadians we’ve seen come to our organization for help are symptoms of a public safety emergency unfolding in front of us. ... And yet, nothing has changed to proactively address the source of the harm: the digital spaces that give anonymous offenders direct, 24/7 access to our children.”

LIVING BETTER

From seedy to chic, Hollywood is ready for its makeover

Suggest to someone visiting Los Angeles that they make a point to spend time in Hollywood and you’re likely to receive a puzzled reaction. Hollywood Boulevard is home to the Walk of Fame, Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, Dolby Theatre and the Capitol Records building. It’s also home to people in superhero costumes looking to get their photos taken for a quick buck, tacky souvenir shops and street performers trying to sell CDs, and has a reputation for being gritty despite the glam associated with the name.

Check out some of the most notable reasons to visit Hollywood as it transforms into a blossoming neighbourhood to explore.

Maritime rappers have a lot to say

While the Maritime hip-hop scene is making major gains, “there’s still lots of work to be done,” says Dwayne “DJ$lim” Marcial of Saint John, N.B., who has managed many key New Brunswick rappers. Most rappers can’t expect backing on par with the singer-songwriters and folk acts the East Coast has long been known for, says Ghettosocks, adding that MCs are “getting by independently” regardless.

Here are some of the best rap artists coming out of the Maritimes, and how they’re making the business work for them.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Julia Belittchenko searches for rentals in the Christie Pits neighbourhood of Toronto.Narisa Ladak/The Globe and Mail

Bidding wars, cutthroat viewings and onerous applications: Stories of Canada’s red-hot rental market

The lull in rental demand that occurred in the early days of the pandemic is but a memory now as renters relate anecdotes about the challenges of finding affordable housing in several cities.

Across Canada, renters searching for a home are wrestling with a red-hot market in which competition is fierce, prices seem to rise in real time and landlords “hold all the cards.” In such a market, it’s hard for anybody to see a painless way out.

The situation is dire, and governments must innovate if they want to see meaningful progress, says Dr. Penny Gurstein of UBC’s Housing Research Collaborative.

Read the full story by Ben Mussett.

Evening Update is compiled and written weekdays by an editor in The Globe’s live news department. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.