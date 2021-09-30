Evening Update: Hundreds gather on Parliament Hill for inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top story:

As dozens of people quietly walked by 215 pairs of little shoes that have been on Parliament Hill for weeks, Pitsulala Lita stopped everyone in their tracks when she began to raise her voice.

She started call out about the need for there to be no more stolen sisters, in reference to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

“It’s not over,” Lita yelled. “It’s not only today.”

Hundreds of people gathered on Parliament Hill today to mark the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. It has prompted commemorations across Canada and outpourings of support. The national day is also taking place at a time when more Canadians are aware of what happened in the residential school system in Canada, particularly following the findings of unmarked burial sites of former students by Indigenous communities.

Open this photo in gallery Several thousand gathered for a Healing Walk throughout downtown Winnipeg and a Powwow on the National Day for Truth And Reconciliation Thursday, September 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Energy crisis, rolling blackouts in China could disrupt global supply chain: Surging coal and gas prices, as well as rising demand for electricity amid a boom in manufacturing and exports, have led to severe power shortages across China. Analysts are concerned that the impact on major industries could damage the wider Chinese economy and disrupt global supply chains.

Thousands of U.K. gas stations remain dry: More than two thousand British gas stations were still dry today due a shortage of truck drivers even as British ministers have repeatedly said the crisis was easing, and rejecting accusations the lack of truckers was caused by Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Alberta doctors facing more aggressive patients: Some physicians in Alberta say they have been dealing with an increasing number of aggressive, misinformed and untrusting patients who are requesting a medical exemption from getting the COVID-19 vaccine after the province announced a proof-of-vaccination program to try to turn back a crippling fourth wave.

Facebook defends policies toward teens on Instagram: Facebook has told the U.S. Congress that it is working to protect young people on its platforms after leaked internal research showed that for some of the Instagram-devoted teens, the peer pressure generated by the visually focused app led to mental-health and body-image problems, and in some cases, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock indexed snapped a seven-month winning streak and scored its largest monthly decline since last October despite hefty gains in the energy sector. The S&P/TSX Composite Index dropped 0.44 per cent to 20,070.25

On Wall Street, all three major indexes ended the day by posting their worst quarters in at least 12 months, following a tumultuous month and period wracked by concerns over COVID-19, inflation fears and budget wrangling in Washington. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.62 per cent to 33,834.24, the S&P 500 lost 1.22 per cent to 4,306.24 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.47 per cent to 14,444.30.

TALKING POINTS

After the two Michaels’ release, Canada must work with allies to challenge China’s bullying tactics

“As we take stock of this sad episode, we have to look at our China policy from the perspectives of security, trade and co-operation. The starting point should be the defence and protection of our values and interests. As trust has been broken, future Canadian engagement with China will have to be a lot more selective to areas that serve our interest, and be implemented in a consistent manner.” - Guy Saint-Jacques

Will Canadians with mixed-vaccine doses be blocked from U.S. flights?

“So if not for any other reason other than financial interests alone, expect the U.S. to slowly but surely embrace mixed-dose jabs. Even during a pandemic, cash is king.” - Ashley Nunes

LIVING BETTER

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery Daniel Semenzato, his 10-year-old son Oliver and dog Chai enjoy their new home on their back deck overlooking the water in Washago, Ont. on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Semenzato sold his Toronto townhome and now works remotely from his cottage country home. J.P. MOCZULSKI/The Globe and Mail

COVID-19 made these homeowners leave big cities behind. As cities reopen, are they ever coming back?

When the pandemic upended the lives of Canadians, many city dwellers fled to small, charming towns, while suburbanites traded their backyard swimming pools for lakeside cottages. Real estate became a distraction and an obsession.

This summer, some are taking stock of their lifestyles and surroundings once again.

A large swath of the population is vaccinated, schools are open to students and some employers are calling workers back to the office. With big changes afoot – and the uncertainties of a fourth wave – many people are re-examining their living arrangements.

Evening Update is written by Omair Quadri. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.