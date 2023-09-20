Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

India has urged its citizens to not visit Canada in the wake of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations that New Delhi was involved in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia this summer.

In the advisory Wednesday, New Delhi warned citizens considering travel to Canada of “growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence.” In particular, it urged students to “exercise extreme caution.” Students from India make up about 40 per cent of all international students, a major income source for the education sector in Canada.

Trudeau on Monday had said that Ottawa had credible intelligence “agents of the government of India” carried out the fatal shooting of Najjar. India has responded that the claims were ‘absurd’ and ‘unsubstantiated.’ Politicians across India have condemned and ridiculed Trudeau in response to the allegations. The issue of Sikh activism has long been a thorn in India-Canada relations and the accusation has further chilled the countries’ already-tense relationship.

Read more:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Bank of Canada unsure interest rates are high enough, deliberations show

Bank of Canada officials weren’t convinced that interest rates were high enough to bring down inflation when they decided to not raise the key rate earlier this month. But they opted to pause rate hikes in an attempt to balance opposing risks to the economy, according to a summary of the deliberations that took place ahead of the rate decision.

The document, published today, shows the Bank of Canada’s governing council remains worried about the trajectory of inflation and unsure if it has done enough to bring it back down, even after 10 interest rate hikes over the past 18 months.

On Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported that the Consumer Price Index rose to 4 per cent in August, up from 3.3 per cent in July. That’s twice the Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target.

British PM Rishi Sunak rolls back key climate measures

Britain’s Prime Minister has announced a major reversal of his government’s environmental policies while still promising to meet its net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 target.

In a speech today, Rishi Sunak said that Britain had made good progress on tackling climate change but a change in approach was needed to lower costs for families. “We seem to have defaulted to an approach which will impose unacceptable costs on hard-working British families – costs that no one was ever really told about and which may not actually be necessary to deliver the emissions reduction that we need,” he said.

The rollbacks include deferring the ban on the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars by another five years, citing that extra time was needed for the country to fully prepare for electric vehicles. He also extended the deadline for homeowners to replace their oil-fired boilers with heat pumps and introduced an exemption for millions of low-income families.

More about climate change:

Thousands gather at rallies and counter-protests about gender identity policies in schools

People in various cities across the country gathered today to protest – and counter-protest – about school policies on gender identity, like ones in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan that require young people to get parental consent before teachers can use their preferred first names and pronouns.

Rally participants are taking a stand against “gender ideology” in the country’s schools, according to posters created by a group called “1MillionMarch4Children.”

The group says that schools are exposing children to inappropriate content about sexuality and gender identity, and they support the policies requiring parental consent. Counter-protesters, meanwhile, say those policies are violating children’s rights and that transgender youth should not be outed to their parents by teachers.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ford, Unifor reach deal averting strike by auto workers: A last-ditch deal between Ford Motor Co. of Canada and the Unifor union has staved off a strike and yielded an agreement expected to set the template for automotive labour in the electric age.

Azerbaijan and Armenian forces reach cease-fire deal: Forces in the two countries reached a cease-fire agreement today to end two days of fighting in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region that has been a flashpoint for decades, officials on both sides said.

Newfoundland university threw doors open to Titan submersible operator, e-mails show: E-mails show Memorial University’s Fisheries and Marine Institute signed an agreement with OceanGate in December allowing the company to store equipment with the university and promising that students and faculty would have opportunities “to join OceanGate expeditions to support research endeavours.”

Shortlist announced for Hilary Weston Writers’ Trust Prize for Nonfiction: Jamal Saeed, Christina Sharpe and Angela Sterritt are among the authors in the running for the $75,000 prize.

Humboldt Broncos crash survivor and girlfriend win The Amazing Race Canada: Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, both 25, won a $250,000 cash prize, a round-the-world trip and two Chevrolet trucks.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks slumped on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held key interest rates unchanged as widely expected, and revised economic projections higher with warnings that the battle against inflation was far from over.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 76.85 points at 34,440.88. The S&P 500 index was down 41.75 points at 4,402.20,while the Nasdaq composite was down 209.06 points at 13,469.13.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 4.20 points at 20,214.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.50 cents US compared with 74.48 cents US on Tuesday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

The Paris we love may never be the same

“The likelihood of excess deaths due to rising temperatures was 1.6 times higher in Paris than other European cities. Of course, what makes all of this even more profound is that Paris is where the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change was negotiated and signed in 2015.” – Gary Mason

More talk won’t build more housing

“There are no big new policy discoveries to be made in what can be done to address housing ails. It sounds almost too obvious to say but for all levels of government the solution is to stop pondering changes and start implementing them.” – The Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

Why mushrooms are the perfect meat substitute

Mushrooms really are magical. At least, when you’re trying to find a substitute for meat. They provide umami, complex flavours and even protein. Check out this Fried Oyster Mushroom Sandwich recipe if you want to give the fungi a try as your next meal.

TODAY’S LONG READ

A road trip in Utah and Arizona that will impress even your teenagers

Open this photo in gallery: Juanita Ah Quin/Handout

The views of Southern Utah and Northern Arizona should be more than enough to pry your teens’ eyes from their phones. And autumn is the perfect time to make your way there. Taking four extra days near Thanksgiving will yield a 10-day trip filled with hiking and biking. See the full itinerary, starting in Las Vegas, journeying to the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon and Horseshoe Bend.

Evening Update is written by Prajakta Dhopade. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.