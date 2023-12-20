Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he will “look into” claims levelled by Canada and the United States that New Delhi was linked to two assassination plots against Sikh separatists in both countries. The claims have strained ties between the West and India at a time when many see the South Asian country as a potential counterbalance to China.

Last month, U.S. authorities said they had foiled a scheme to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a New York-based Sikh activist with ties to Canadian Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was fatally shot this year in Surrey, B.C. Ottawa says his killing was directed by agents of the Indian government.

U.S. President Joe Biden reportedly raised the plot to kill Pannun with Modi during the G20 conference in New Delhi in September. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also spoke with Modi at that event about Ottawa’s findings before he made public the accusations that India was involved in Nijjar’s killing.

Open this photo in gallery: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government session during the United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Dec. 1, 2023.GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

On tiny Dominica, years-long roadway feud preceded killings of Canadians Langlois and Marchand

Two wealthy Canadians built a reputation as benefactors in their small community, but they were at the centre of a long-running conflict with an American neighbour, who now stands accused of murder. The victims, Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand, were burned beyond recognition when police found them inside a Nissan X-Trail that had been pushed down the overgrown jungle road while still on fire.

The same day the wreck was discovered, Dominican police arrested three people, including Jonathan Lehrer, an American landowner and cocoa farmer who had been involved in a bizarre, multiyear property dispute with Langlois over a stretch of island roadway. Their battle had spilled over into the island’s courts, and a final ruling was imminent.

The deaths and arrest shocked Dominica, a country of 72,000 people and mountainous island roughly the size of Calgary. Even in the bustling capital of Roseau, everyone greets one another on the streets, native and newcomer alike. Patrick White speaks to locals, who describe the years-long feud over a roadway that preceded Langlois and Marchand’s killings.

Open this photo in gallery: Soufriere, a village in the island nation of Dominica, lies between the Caribbean coast and volcanic mountains where, in late November, two wealthy Canadians perished on a secluded forest road.Derek Galon/The Globe and Mail

Bank of Canada officials more confident that rates are high enough, according to meeting summary

The Bank of Canada’s six-person governing council – led by Governor Tiff Macklem – hasn’t ruled out further rate hikes if needed, but top officials are growing more confident that interest rates are “sufficiently restrictive” to get inflation under control, according to a summary of the meeting that took place ahead of the bank’s early-December rate decision.

The meeting summary, published Wednesday, reinforced market bets that interest rates have peaked and that the next serious debate around the governing council table will be about when to begin easing monetary policy. It also highlighted the bank’s growing concern over shelter price inflation, and warned that “significant and sustained increase in new home construction would be needed to resolve the long-standing structural shortage in supply.”

Over the past two years, the bank has raised its policy rate 10 times, from 0.25 per cent to 5 per cent, to reduce demand in the economy and curb inflationary pressures. Since July, it has held the benchmark rate steady over three consecutive decisions.

Open this photo in gallery: The Bank of Canada is framed by fall coloured leafs in Ottawa on Oct. 23, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Hamas leader visits Egypt amid intensive talks on a new ceasefire: The leader of Hamas paid his first visit to Egypt for more than a month on Wednesday, a rare personal intervention in diplomacy amid what a source described as intensive talks on a new ceasefire to let aid reach Gaza and free more hostages.

Quebec unions threaten open-ended strike if deal not reached by the new year: Unions representing hundreds of thousands of Quebec public-sector workers have threatened to start an open-ended strike in early 2024 if no deal is reached with the government before the new year.

Gildan directors defend CEO’s ouster, say they lost faith in ability to deliver growth: Directors of Gildan Activewear Inc. are defending their decision to sack former chief executive officer Glenn Chamandy, saying they gradually lost faith in his ability to deliver future growth while he sought to entrench himself as CEO.

CBC boss must reveal and justify decision on executive bonuses, minister says: CBC president Catherine Tait should reveal and justify the public broadcaster’s decision on whether it is giving out executive bonuses, Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge says.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index lost more than one per cent on Wednesday in a broad-based slump and U.S. markets also fell, as stocks took a dramatic turn in the later half of the afternoon.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 238.82 points at 20,600.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 475.92 points at 37,082.00. The S&P 500 index was down 70.02 points at 4,698.35, while the Nasdaq composite was down 225.28 points at 14,777.94.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.01 cents UScompared with 74.94 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude oil contract was up 28 cents at US$74.22 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down five cents at US$2.45 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$4.40 at US$2,047.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up a penny at US$3.91 a pound.

TALKING POINTS

Don’t kid yourself – the threat of a Trump dictatorship is real

“The former president has always seemed to teeter on the verge of madness, but in recent weeks his rhetoric has noticeably worsened. He appears to be on an escalatory spiral, unable to extract the same thrill out of the merely shocking or unhinged and needing to ratchet it further into the violent and depraved.” – Andrew Coyne

Is a Liberal resurgence possible under Trudeau?

“Politics is more and more a propaganda war, and Mr. Trudeau has been battered on that front. In a sign he’s finally clued into how weak his messaging has been, he recently hired a new communications director, Max Valiquette.” – Lawrence Martin

LIVING BETTER

Can a big turkey dinner be low-stress? Plus: a recipe for turkey pot pie

Holidays bring both pleasure and pressure – around increased demands on our social schedules, constraints on our credit cards and pulling off multicourse feasts. Who’s around the table is more important than what’s on it, but we still want everyone to eat well – while keeping grocery bills affordable.

A big pot pie is perfect for feeding a large group, incorporating all the elements of a classic turkey dinner in an infinitely customizable way. Start with raw or leftover cooked turkey or chicken or ham, or keep it vegetarian or vegan for both the filling and the gravy. Divvy the mixture into small ovenproof dishes for individual pot pies, or cook everything up in one big pan – a deep skillet or braising pan is ideal. Top with mashed potatoes or stuffing or both, then slide it into the oven and the work is done.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Fake J.E.H. Macdonald oil sketch donated to Vancouver gallery an imitation of Tom Thomson’s work

Open this photo in gallery: Artist Bryan Wall, who spotted similarities between the sketches and a Tom Thomson painting, stands in front of one of his own paintings in his studio in the Historic Tremont in downtown Collingwood.Handout

One of 10 fake Vancouver Art Gallery sketches previously attributed to Group of Seven member J.E.H. MacDonald was not even a copy of a MacDonald painting, but a copy of a work by a different artist, fellow painter Tom Thomson – who is among the most revered and well-known historical Canadian artists.

The oil sketches, donated to the VAG, which said they had spent decades buried underground north of Toronto, have been at the centre of a years-long mystery. The newly revealed Thomson angle could provide a clue as to who actually made the paintings. Read the full story here.

Evening Update is written by Emerald Bensadoun.