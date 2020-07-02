Evening Update: Indigenous appeal of Trans Mountain approval dismissed by Supreme Court

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The Supreme Court of Canada has ended the years-long legal battle over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion by dismissing the appeal from the Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation, the Ts’elxweyeqw Tribes and Coldwater Indian Band.

First approved in 2016, the TMX project seeks to carry more oil to the Pacific for the Asian market and diversify Canada’s oil exports away from just the United States. However, it raised significant concerns about the environmental effects for First Nations, whose territories the expanded pipeline would go through, and on marine life, including the highly endangered Southern Resident killer whales, off the B.C. coast. First Nations and environmental groups also criticized the consultation and approval process for the project.

In 2018, the Federal Court of Appeal stopped the TMX project as a result of this reasoning. The same year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bought the $4.5-billion pipeline from Kinder Morgan to maintain the project.

In June, 2019, the federal government once again approved the project after additional consultation with the affected communities, but First Nations appealed the decision. The Federal Court of Appeal then ruled that the approval would stand, leading the First Nations to the now-failed appeal to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has also said that, as an interprovincial project, TMX is under federal jurisdiction so the B.C. government has no authority to regulate what could flow through the pipeline.

U.S. Senate passes bill targeting banks over China’s new national security law on Hong Kong

The U.S. Senate unanimously voted to penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement the new national security law, following a similar decision by the U.S. House of Representatives. The White House has yet to comment on whether it will sign the act into law, but Vice-President Mike Pence has criticized China’s national security law.

China responded that it would resist the sanctions, telling the U.S. to stay out of Hong Kong affairs.

Senior British officials have also criticized banks such as HSBC for supporting the new law.

In Hong Kong, swift arrests were made on the first day of the national security law on Wednesday, which also marked the 23rd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to China. On early Thursday, Hong Kong police arrested a 24-year-old man at the airport on suspicion of stabbing and wounding an officer during a demonstration that took place against the new law.

Fear around the national security law has prompted the start of an exodus from the city. Over the past month, immigrant consultants have seen an uptick of people finding a way to leave — with Canada being a top destination.

Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are also thinking about creating an unofficial parliament-in-exile. While organizers noted that the idea is still in the early stage and declined to specify where it might sit, they believe a parliament-in-exile would provide an alternative way to push back against China’s rule and maintain the fight for Hong Kong’s rights and freedom.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Arrest on Rideau Hall’s grounds: Charges are pending for an armed Canadian Forces member who was arrested Thursday morning on the grounds of Rideau Hall. The estate is where the prime minister and governor-general live, but the RCMP said neither were present at the time.

Open this photo in gallery A Canadian police officer walks by Rideau Hall near the grounds of the Ottawa estate that is home to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the country's governor general on July 2, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario. MOHAMED KADRI/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian arrested in Egypt returns home: In February, 2019, Yasser Albaz, a Canadian engineer on a business trip, was arrested at the Cairo International Airport after his name was flagged for a probe. Now, his family said he has been released back to Canada but requires medical treatment.

Jeffrey Epstein’s associate arrested: The FBI has arrested and charged Ghislaine Maxwell with helping financier Jeffrey Epstein to “recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse” three girls. Maxwell is a long-time associate of Epstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of girls and women over many years.

COVID-19 bankruptcies could trigger crisis: Amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank has warned that COVID-related bankruptcies could trigger a financial crisis. The Fed has already cut rates to near zero, bought up trillions of dollars in bonds and launched numerous emergency lending tools to prop up the economy.

Meghan Markle sues tabloid publisher: The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of Mail on Sunday newspaper, for publishing parts of a private handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father. The court document also says that she felt “unprotected” by the Royal Family while pregnant.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index climbed higher on Thursday after the Canada Day holiday as energy stocks gained on higher oil prices. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.69% to 15,622.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks ended the session higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high as investors were optimistic that the U.S. economic recovery was gaining steam. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.38% to 25,832.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.46% to 3,130.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55% to 10,210.01.

TALKING POINTS

The rule of law is about more than just what the law allows

“These are serious people – former party leaders, diplomats, civil servants and the like. But these are not serious arguments. And of all the unserious suggestions in their letter, the silliest is the notion that the minister’s intervention on behalf of Ms. Meng would do no damage to the rule of law.” – Andrew Coyne

Edmonton fights back against the hidden costs of parking with the boldest plan in Canada

Back in Edmonton, builders are now able to do the same. The city predicts that, along with making housing more affordable, the absence of parking minimums will make it easier for new businesses to open, and in general make city life better, with a greater emphasis on people and less on cars. – Globe editorial

Our justice system needs to be more than a ‘Zoom court’

With more funding and resources, Canadian courts can address one of the biggest problems in our legal system that Zoom Court won’t address: Canada’s legal data deficit. COVID-19 reminds us every day just how important data is. – Jon Khan, lawyer, PhD student at Osgoode Hall Law School

LIVING BETTER

Non-traditional training equipment to make your home gym more like a real gym

The pandemic lockdown has left most of us with nothing more than a yoga mat and a couple of dumbbells at home to use for a workout. Personal trainer Paul Landini suggests a few non-conventional pieces of equipment we can use to boost that home gym experience.

Inside CBC Gem, the best streaming service that no one is talking about

We all know the household names in streaming services – Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ – but as Barry Hertz writes, there is one that few of us have heard of and is quietly making its mark: CBC Gem.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery Globe and Mail writer Ian Brown takes in the Immersive van Gogh exhibit, from his car, on June 17 2020. Gogh by Car, will have visitors to the show will drive in and park in front of a large wall that will feature animation of his art, that will be accompanied by a sound and light show. Fred Lum

As Canada starts to reopen, cars have played an increasingly essential role in the safe enjoyment of everyday life. From drive-in theatres, zoos to immersive art exhibitions, feature writer Ian Brown looks at how he and others are using their cars to carve out intimate space in the outdoors.

“But a car lets you be safe and inside while you are outside. Cars have become sanctuaries. You see people sitting in them by bodies of water, reading, uninterrupted. I make my most private telephone calls from my car, because it’s the most private place I have these days. The air conditioning feels ultraluxurious. The point is, I don’t get in my car to look out; I get in it to go inside myself.”

Read the full article here.

