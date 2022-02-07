Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

As protests are now entering their second week, the most recent development out of Ottawa today is that Ontario Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean has granted a 10-day injunction to prevent truckers parked on city streets in downtown Ottawa from honking their horns incessantly. Paul Champ, a lawyer representing central Ottawa residents in a proposed multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit, had argued the loud and prolonged honking is causing irreparable harm.

The federal government has proposed cross-jurisdiction meetings to respond to the trucker protests while urging Ottawa Police to take control of the occupation. Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, a former Toronto police chief, said Ottawa Police have the resources to manage the siege, noting RCMP and OPP have provided extra officers and money. The RCMP have provided 275 agents and the Ontario Provincial Police have sent 100 officers.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly was facing mounting criticism from residents as protests continued. Today, he said that his service is turning up the heat but maintained more resources will be required to respond to prolonged demonstrations. Since Friday, he said that 20 arrests have been made and 500 tickets have been issued.

Also today, Mark Carney, an Ottawa resident and former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, shared his thoughts on the situation. He says it’s time to end the ‘freedom convoy’ in Ottawa by enforcing the law and following the money. ”But by now anyone sending money to the convoy should be in no doubt: You are funding sedition.”

A protester carries fuel containers on Wellington Street, a day after police seized thousands of litres of fuel from an encampment in an attempt to quell a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Elsewhere in the world today

Steven Chase on Latvia: As Canada looks to extend its NATO mission in Latvia, some in this former Soviet republic say the military presence is unnecessary. Many have family connections in Russia and do not see Russian President Vladimir Putin as a menace, their views are relatively common in Latvia. Canada’s five-year commitment to lead the battle group in Latvia lasts until March, 2023, and Latvia has asked Ottawa to extend the deployment

Paul Waldie in Britain: When Cressida Dick became the first female and openly gay Commissioner of London’s Metropolitan Police Service, her appointment was seen as a symbol of the force’s new, progressive attitude and embrace of diversity. She is now facing calls to resign over a series of scandals and revelations of widespread racism, misogyny, homophobia and bullying among officers.

Your Olympic update

You can catch all the latest Olympic news in our daily round-ups. Today, we cover events, our medal count and a preview to tomorrow. Here are some other stories from our reporters on the ground in Beijing:

At the Olympics, China’s digital yuan is off to a less than golden start. The Winter Olympics are the first time most foreigners have had a chance to use the new currency.

Now cancer-free, Canada’s Max Parrot takes Olympic gold with run of a lifetime in snowboard slopestyle, writes Rachel Brady.

James Griffiths writes about why Winnie the Pooh dolls won’t be thrown onto the ice by adoring fans when Japanese figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu goes for a record-breaking third consecutive gold medal this week at the Beijing Games.

Columnist Cathal Kelly writes that complaining at the Olympics isn’t anything new. Now with COVID, everyone understood it was a general problem. But they’re having trouble understanding when it becomes a more specific problem.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Winter storms and power outages in Nova Scotia: About 9,500 customers were without power on Monday afternoon, according to the Nova Scotia Power outage map. The storm, which began Friday, had knocked out power to as many as 120,000 customers over the weekend.

WestJet cancels 20 per cent of its flights in March: Interim CEO Harry Taylor says travel advisories and testing requirements were meant to be temporary, but that after two years the industry crisis has come to a head.

2022 Canadian Screen Awards go virtual again: The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced plans for its 2022 Canadian Screen Awards, which celebrate the best in homegrown film, television and digital media. This year’s marquee gala will be broadcast on CBC and streamer CBC Gem April 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Interest in off-the-grid living soars: Real estate agents, local governments and residents across B.C. say interest in off-the-grid living has exploded during the pandemic, as housing costs rise dramatically and people in urban centres are drawn to the idea of having their own piece of nature.

MARKET WATCH

TSX consolidates last week’s rally as tech and industrials fall

Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Monday, consolidating last week’s sharp gains, as declines for technology and industrial shares offset gains for the materials group. Wall Street ended lower as well, as investors digested recent quarterly results from Facebook owner Meta Platforms and other megacaps, while Peloton jumped following reports of interest from potential buyers, including Amazon.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended down 36.35 points at 21,235.50. Last week it rose 2.6%, its best performance since March last year.

The S&P 500 remains down more than 5% so far in 2022, with investors worried that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates faster than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained unchanged to end at 35,091.13 points, while the S&P 500 fell to 4,483.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped to 14,015.67.

TALKING POINTS

Ottawa’s plan for Canada’s 2030 climate target needs to be a reckoning with where we’re really at

“But for now, what may be needed as much as anything is acknowledgment of what remains uncertain – candour that the government is being encouraged, in various ways, to embrace.” - Adam Radwanski

We need improved policies – not platitudes – for front-line workers

“After all this time, aside from fleeting platitudes, there is still no reprieve or shift from the status quo for the racialized and gendered segments of our front-line workers.” - Chidi Oguamanam

Under-investment is the weak link in supply chains, EDC’s retiring economist Peter Hall says

“He believes the urgency for export capacity will be a powerful incentive to both invest and reawaken appetites for globalization.” - David Parkinson

LIVING BETTER

Seven nutrient-dense foods to add to your diet now

If you rely on supplements to get your daily fix of nutrients, consider rethinking your menu. Adding nutrient-dense foods to everyday meals and snacks can significantly impact your intake of a surprising number of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Not surprisingly, vegetables, fruits, pulses, nuts, seeds, dairy products, fish and lean meats are nutrient-dense, as are whole grains. Compared to white rice, brown rice provides five times more fibre, double the niacin and zinc, and three times more potassium, a mineral needed for healthy blood pressure. These are multi-tasking foods to add to your diet.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Canada’s economic future is now

The time for talk has passed. Canada needs to move boldly – and fast – to prosper amid increasingly intense global competition. As a country, the crisis offered a rare chance, the politicians told us, to rethink how to improve our economic lot and emerge from the health crisis as a stronger, more resilient global competitor. We have five examples of how to build a 21st-century economy.

This is part of a package from last weekend, to highlight how The Globe is expanding its personal finance, business and investing coverage. Part of the coverage so far includes

Lessons from the pandemic from Adam Tooze

Arlene Dickinson on investing in IBM, her first stock

A warning on the mainstream crypto entrants who talk a big game

