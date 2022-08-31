Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

United Nations inspectors arrived at the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday on a mission to prevent an accident at a nearby Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and to try to stabilize the situation after weeks of shelling in the vicinity.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the team of inspectors travelled in a convoy from Kyiv to Zaporizhzhia, where they were likely to spend the night before visiting the plant, which is on territory controlled by Russia, on Thursday.

Russian-installed officials in the area near the power station suggested the visit might last only one day, while IAEA and Ukrainian officials suggested it would last longer.

Global aid arriving as cataclysmic floods overwhelm Pakistan

Global aid has begun arriving in Pakistan as the scale of flood devastation unfolds, with planes carrying tents, food and medicines coming from China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, the foreign office said on Wednesday.

Abnormal heavy monsoon rains and glacier melting triggered the floods that have submerged a third of the country and killed at least 1,191 people, including 380 children. The United Nations has appealed for US$160-million to help with what it calls an “unprecedented climate catastrophe.”

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are in urgent need of shelter, food and clean water, with the threat of more flooding to come on Wednesday.

Today is National Overdose Awareness Day: Losing her daughter to a drug overdose stopped poet Susan Musgrave’s pen

Whatever was happening in her rich, adventurous, sometimes painful life, Susan Musgrave has always been able to write.

She wrote through her teenage years in the 1960s, when she experimented with LSD and ran away to Berkeley, Calif., with an English professor. She wrote through the breakup of two marriages. She wrote when her third husband, writer Stephen Reid, was arrested for a headline-making bank robbery in Victoria in 1999. She wrote after Mr. Reid died in 2018. Now aged 71, Musgrave’s work earned her four nominations for the Governor General’s Award and made her what the Canadian Encyclopedia calls “one of Canada’s most prominent writers.”

But a year back, she suffered a loss that brought the flow from her pen to a sudden halt. This week, she sat down to talk about it on the record for the first time.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canada to launch 988 suicide crisis line in 2023 after CRTC approval: After two years of consultations amid urgent calls for more mental health support, as of November 30, 2023, Canadians will be able to text or call 9-8-8 from anywhere in the country for free, which would give callers in crises access to immediate suicide prevention support.

Ontario long-term care bill passes: Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has passed legislation that would force hospital patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing on a temporary basis. But Premier Doug Ford says patients who refuse to move will not be charged an uninsured rate of $1,800 per day.

Prime Minister calls on political leaders to condemn ‘hate-filled tactics,’ announces minor cabinet shuffle: Trudeau has confirmed that the government is considering extra funding to boost security for parliamentarians in the wake of an incident involving his Deputy Prime Minister. Trudeau announced Filomena Tassi is leaving her post as the minister of public services and procurement, to become the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Canada’s growth lags expectations in second quarter: Canada’s economic growth appears to have decelerated in July, signs that rising interest rates are cooling economic activity sooner than many forecasters anticipated. Softening growth, however, is unlikely to deter the Bank of Canada from another oversized interest rate hike when it makes its monetary policy decision next week.

Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral to take place on Saturday: The funeral of the Soviet Union’s last leader, who died on Tuesday in Moscow aged 91, will take place on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing Gorbachev’s daughter and a spokesperson for his foundation.

A space race is on as U.S., China pursue plans to tap into the moon’s resources: For more than a half-century, an international treaty has established that no country can assert sovereignty to outer space. But as suspicions deepen between the U.S. and rival space powers, distrust and competing commercial ambitions stand behind the expensive new efforts to land astronauts – and perhaps, one day, miners and manufacturers – on the moon.

Ontario drops five-day isolation guideline for COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor says people who test positive for COVID-19 no longer have to isolate for five days but should stay home until their fever clears and their symptoms have improved for at least 24 hours.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks ended the month with their fourth straight daily decline on Wednesday, cementing the weakest August performance in seven years as worries about aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve persist. Adding to pressure were declines in the technology sector, and more specifically chip makers, after soft forecasts from Seagate and HP Inc.

The three main indexes in the U.S. suffered their biggest monthly percentage declines since 2015. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.44 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 31,510.43, the S&P 500 lost 31.16 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 3,955.00 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.94 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 11,816.20.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 182.09 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 19,330.81. The Canadian dollar traded for 76.13 cents US.

TALKING POINTS

When whataboutery takes the place of moral judgment

“It is simply impossible to draw moral judgments – to say ‘that was wrong, they shouldn’t have done that’ – about anything, or anyone. Not without being assailed by squadrons of partisans demanding to know ‘what about that other thing those other guys did?’” - Andrew Coyne

The online hate faced by women in journalism is an issue that affects us all

“If women and, in particular, racialized women, are attacked simply for doing their jobs and promoting their work and brand on social media, all but the bravest women will likely disengage, even though their male colleagues are mostly free to promote their work, opinions and brand online without the same level of harassment. … But societies lose when women are driven out of public life. When they are sidelined, everyone suffers…” - Rachel Pulfer

LIVING BETTER

The Trans-Labrador Highway is the perfect road trip for right now

Just this summer, workers completed the project of fully paving the Trans-Labrador Highway (TLH), which took a quarter-century, and cost almost $1-billion. Stretching some 1,100 kilometres, it means motorists can now enjoy a hassle-free drive all the way up from the Quebec border (or from the Newfoundland ferry, in the east), and across this wild territory.

It looks like a giant’s playground. Highway curled like silk thread undulating over ultragreen fabric, descending sharply toward a fishing village with a romantic French name, a great big sea lapping onto sandy beaches. And then, climbing a big, lascivious curve, disappearing up around a broad-shouldered headland. On the other side? So much. And all of it in one of the least-explored corners of Atlantic Canada – now, finally, connected with the rest of the country by smooth, paved highway.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Filmmaker and journalist Chandler Levack poses for a photo at Bay Street Video, one of Toronto’s last remaining video stores, Friday, August 26, 2022. Levack’s debut feature film I LIKE MOVIES will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

TIFF 2022: When a Globe and Mail film critic goes on the other side of the camera

I’ve spent the past four years trying to get a million-dollar movie off the ground, a rom-com called Anglophone about my experiences navigating the Montreal indie rock scene. I’ve written 39 drafts of the screenplay, found producers and pitched it to a Telefilm executive who told me that the best way for my character to learn French is through “pillow talk.” The movie falls apart and I sink into a depression that scares everyone I know.

At this point, I’ve been through every single Canadian film institution that exists.

Read the full story by Chandler Levack.

