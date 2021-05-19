Evening Update: Investigation into Major-General Dany Fortin referred to Quebec prosecution service; Bitcoin sells off amid mounting setbacks

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Investigation into Major-General Dany Fortin referred to Quebec prosecution service

Canada’s military police say they have referred their investigation into the Major-General Dany Fortin, who oversaw Canada’s vaccination campaign, to Quebec’s prosecution service.

Military police are also confirming that the investigation relates to an allegation of sexual misconduct against Fortin. It does not say when the case was sent to Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions, which has responsibility for laying charges in the province.

But the referral for potential charges would explain why acting Fortin was abruptly sidelined from overseeing the vaccination campaign late Friday.

In other COVID-19-related developments:

While Britain has eased lockdown restrictions, travelling abroad remains difficult and anyone entering the country faces a multitude of rules and confusing government messages, even as the European Union takes steps to open up to fully vaccinated tourists.

Domestically, Canada’s largest airlines are renewing their call for a clear plan from Ottawa on resuming international travel following the EU’s move.

Meanwhile, Quebec says it will end its pandemic curfew and allow people to gather on restaurant patios and in backyards starting in late May. It will also permit a limited number of fans in the Bell Centre to watch a May 29 playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, if the series goes to Game 6.

You can catch up on COVID-19 news today here.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter.

Bitcoin selloff tests investors’ patience amid mounting setbacks

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, is once again testing investors’ nerves. It fell to a 3½-month low today after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. Bitcoin clawed some of its losses but was still down about 11 per cent by midafternoon.

Bitcoin took a hit last week as well after Tesla founder Elon Musk said the electric car maker would no longer accept the cryptocurrency as payment for its vehicles.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Joint criminal probe into Trump Organization: By joining forces in a newly combined criminal probe of former U.S. president Donald Trump’s finances, the New York Attorney-General and the Manhattan District Attorney have opened new avenues to sharing critical information that could speed indictments in the sprawling investigation.

No signs of cease-fire in Gaza: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back against calls from the United States to wind down the operation that has left hundreds dead.

Nygard applies to Supreme Court: Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who is facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges in the United States, is looking to the Supreme Court of Canada for permission to appeal a Manitoba court’s ruling to keep him behind bars.

Raptors president Ujiri challenges owners: President Masai Ujiri said during a media availability today that the team’s 2019 NBA championship is ancient history – he wants Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to think about what’s next.

Demi Lovato identifies as nonbinary: Singer Demi Lovato has revealed they identify as nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans the decision came after “self-reflective work.”

RIP Paul Mooney: The boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor’s longtime writing partner and whose sage, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died at 79 of a heart attack. He had also been a head writer on In Living Color and played Sam Cooke in The Buddy Holly Story.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s benchmark stock index today fell from the record high it set a day earlier, led by a steep selloff in the energy and materials sector, amid a general risk-off day across global markets highlighted by an early plunge in cryptocurrency prices.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed lower as well after minutes from an April Federal Reserve meeting showed participants agreed the U.S. economy remained far from the central bank’s goals, with some eyeing a future discussion of tapering its bond buying program.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.62 points or 0.48 per cent to 33,896.04, the S&P 500 lost 12.03 points or 0.48 per cent to end at 4,115.80 and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 3.90 points or 0.03 per cent to 13,299.74.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index dropped 90.02 points or 0.46 per cent to 19,417.03



TALKING POINT:

In Legault’s Quebec, the use of the notwithstanding clause is an act of affirmation

“Let’s just say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might have had a far different reaction to Quebec’s latest proposals to protect the French language had he not been at the head of a minority federal government that sees picking up seats in Quebec as the key to winning a majority.” – Konrad Yakabuski

Related: Ottawa supports Quebec constitutional challenge on language reform, Trudeau says

LIVING BETTER

Will the show go on in Tokyo? In today’s The Decibel podcast, host Tamara Khandaker speaks to columnist Cathal Kelly about why, even in the face of widespread disapproval among Japanese and the threat of COVID-19 infecting the Games, the Olympics are scheduled to take place in Tokyo at the end of July.

How far would you move to buy an affordable home? In the latest Stress Test podcast, personal finance columnist Rob Carrick and editor Roma Luciw examine a dilemma faced by many: wanting to own a home, but the real estate market is too hot where you live. They also delve into poll data that shows just how popular the big-city exodus trend has become.

TODAY’S LONG READ

An answer we haven’t known for all these years: Who sang the ‘ahh’ part in the Beatles song A Day in the Life?

Open this photo in gallery The Beatles in London, 1967.

A minor social media skirmish erupted recently when the fan site Beatles Earth posed a question on Twitter. Who is singing the dreamy mid-song “Ahh” part on the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band song A Day in the Life, it was asked. The passage in dispute kicks in at the 2:49 mark, right after Paul McCartney sings “I went into a dream.”

Was it John Lennon who sings the long, wordless moan that follows? Was it McCartney? Was it both of them? According to Beatles Earth, the debate over this has been raging ever since the majestic A Day in the Life closed Sgt. Pepper with an E-major crescendo in 1967.

In reaction to the resurrected debate, a few well-known musicians tweeted their surprise that the question was any question at all.

But there is a debate. Even though the late Abbey Road recording engineer Geoff Emerick (who recorded the song) wrote in his book that it was Lennon’s voice, a faction of Beatles nerds say Emerick’s memory was faulty and that the “Ahh” singer was Paul. Read Brad Wheeler’s full story here.

