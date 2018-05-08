Evening Update: Iran nuclear deal, Ford to replace sex-ed curriculum, NDP MP accused of sexual harassment

Open this photo in gallery WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: U.S. President Donald Trump announces his decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room at the White House May 8, 2018 in Washington, DC. After two and a half years of negotiations, Iran agreed in 2015 to end its nuclear program in exchange for Western countries, including the United States, lifting decades of economic sanctions. Since then international inspectors have not found any violations of the terms by Iran. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Trump announces U.S. pulling out of Iran nuclear deal

The decision to pull out of the landmark nuclear deal means Iran must now decide whether to follow the U.S. and withdraw or try to salvage what’s left of the deal. President Donald Trump said he would move to re-impose all sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 deal, not just the ones facing an immediate deadline. The decision is seen as a profound blow to U.S. allies and potentially deepens the president’s isolation on the world stage.

Story continues below advertisement

David Shribman writes on how the deal could play out: “The Trump decision may raise doubts about the President’s reliability, suggesting that if he is willing to remove the United States from one nuclear agreement (in the Middle East) he would not be reluctant to remove it from another (in Asia).”

Ford vows to replace sex-ed, math curriculums if elected Ontario premier

Ontario Conservative leader Doug Ford vowed on Tuesday to scrap and replace the province’s sex-ed curriculum and Discovery Math program if he wins the election. He announced he would tie postsecondary funding to free speech although he did not provide details on how that process would work. He wouldn’t say what parts of the sex-ed curriculum he takes issue with, only that parents weren’t consulted enough.

The three leaders faced off in their first debate Monday evening, with Mr. Ford promising to lower taxes while the Liberals warned his promise of cuts could hurt regular people. Adam Radwanski writes that it was NDP leader Andrea Horwath who shined: “Mr. Ford was so vague, so much of the time, that for all his talk of ‘the little guy’ it might have been hard for him to really connect with day-to-day concerns. Ms. Wynne was so committed to debating the facts that she sometimes forgot to relate them. But Ms. Horwath did empathy really well.” (for subscribers)

The campaign for the June 7 election officially begins Wednesday.

NDP MP Christine Moore, whose accusations led to Erin Weir’s expulsion, accused of harassing Afghanistan vet

New Democrat MP Christine Moore has been stripped of caucus duties after allegations that she spent the night with Glen Kirkland, a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, after his emotional testimony at a House of Common committee in 2013. Mr. Kirkland told the CBC that after the meeting Ms. Moore urged him to drink gin even though it wasn’t medically permitted because he was also taking antidepressants and painkillers, and that she then followed him back to his hotel. Last week, the NDP leader expelled MP Erin Weir from caucus after Ms. Moore brought forward sexual harassment claims, which were sustained by an independent investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna charged with assault, investigated under baseball’s domestic violence policy

The Jays closer has been placed on administrative leave and the league said it is investigating the circumstances of the charges in accordance with the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association. Toronto police said Mr. Osuna will appear in court June 18, but wouldn’t provide more details.

Province charges central Alberta zoo after bear taken through Dairy Queen drive-thru

In January, the Discovery Wildlife Park posted a video to social media showing a one-year-old captive Kodiak bear named Berkley leaning out a truck’s window and being hand-fed ice cream at a local Dairy Queen. Officials investigated the video and the terms of the zoo’s permit and have now charged the zoo under the province’s Wildlife Act. The charges are “related to the alleged failure of the park to notify the provincial government prior to the bear leaving the zoo.”

La Presse to switch to not-for-profit structure

Montreal’s Desmarais family, which controls La Presse through a subsidiary of Power Corp. of Canada, plans to transfer ownership of the French-language media company to a not-for-profit if Quebec allows it to do so. La Presse is set to receive a $50-million financial contribution from Power, which it will use to fund its operation as a social trust. (for subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this online, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and all Globe newsletters here. Have feedback? Let us know what you think.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index edged higher as the price of oil slipped lower after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he would withdraw his country from an Iran nuclear deal. The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 0.22 per cent to close at 15,842.71. Meanwhile, Wall Street ended little changed on Tuesday while energy stocks rose after President Trump’s announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.01 per cent to end at 24,360.07, the S&P 500 lost 0.03 per cent to finish at 2,671.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.02 per cent to close at 7,266.90.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

WHAT’S TRENDING ON SOCIAL

For the first time in decades, demand for rental housing is outpacing ownership, driving rent prices higher and deepening Canada’s housing affordability woes. “For 50 years, we’ve been trending toward home ownership, but now that average and even upper-income workers are being priced out of home ownership, they are staying in rental housing for far longer,” said Jill Atkey, acting chief executive and managing director of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association.

TALKING POINTS

Courts, not universities, should judge campus sex crimes

“The case at Guelph illustrates many of the problems that arise when universities are forced to become quasi-judicial bodies in areas where they have no expertise. Few, if any, of the people who decide these cases have legal or investigative training. (At Guelph, they consisted of a student, a faculty member, the university’s human-rights adviser and a senior administrator with a background in economics.) Yet, these people are supposed to figure out what happened in private between two people, what degree of blame to lay and what penalties to assess – up to and including expulsion. Even the boundaries of their jurisdiction are unclear. ” – Margaret Wente



Why I’m grateful for the Aga Khan’s extraordinary service to humanity

“My family’s story and the gift of community service given by Ismailis last year, in my mind, speak to the impact the Aga Khan has had in inspiring a sense of service and community-mindedness in this country. As I grew up in Calgary, my family and my faith continued to push that message. Life is about service. Even when you have little, there are others who have less. It’s our job to improve the communities in which we live, even if those communities are hostile to us.” – Naheed Nenshi, mayor of Calgary

LIVING BETTER

Are there downsides to using stevia?

Stevia, a sweetener made from a plant native to South America, is generally regarded as safe. But some researchers are warning we don’t have enough evidence to fully understand how products like stevia, so-called nonnutritive sweeteners that have no calories, affect the body. The nonnutritive sweeteners may not be helpful in losing weight and, in some studies, were associated with increased incidence of obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

LONG READS FOR A LONG COMMUTE

This sheep could save our bacon someday: Why farmers are banking on rare breeds

The gene pool of purebred farm animals is narrowing as animals are chosen to be fast-growing meat producers or for other marketable traits. But a handful of small Canadian farms are preserving the genetic heritage of cattle, sheep and pigs that have been left behind by commercial agriculture. Experts say this preservation of the gene pool may provide a safety net of genetics possibility better adapted to climate change, resistant to diseases or with some other trait needed in the agricultural future.

Globe in Bangladesh: Fear spreading among Rohingya refugees as they brace for coming monsoon

At Cox’s Bazar, the Bangladesh district home to nearly a million Rohingya who have fled Myanmar, warning signs of landslides are everywhere. Most Rohingya are living in bamboo-and-plastic shelters perches on terraces carved into slopes of silt, sand and clay. Trees and shrubs, which stabilize soil, have been cleared. As Nathan VanderKlippe reports from Kutupalong Camp, in a few weeks the wet season begins. Between June and August, 2.5 metres of monsoon rains will fall in the region.

PLAYOFFS

The Toronto Raptors’ season is over after losing 128-93 to the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night. Despite being the No. 1 seed in the East this year, it is the second straight year the Raptors were swept by the Cavaliers in a playoff series. Cathal Kelly writes: “The only thing worse than supporting a terrible team is being forced to endure an average one. The first excites your rage; the second, your apathy. In the entertainment business, nothing is more dangerous than boring people.”

The Nashville Predators shutout the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 Monday night to force a Game 7 Thursday night in the Music City. The winner will play the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference finals.

Evening Update is written by Jordan Chittley and Kristene Quan. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.