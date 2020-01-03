Evening Update: Iran vows ‘harsh retaliation’ for assassination of their top commander

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:
Iran threatens retaliation for U.S. air strike that killed their top commander
The killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has escalated tensions and prompted angry warnings from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Lawrence Martin asks whether the Soleimani assassination was carried out to distract from the looming impeachment crisis in Washington.
For his part, U.S. President Donald Trump says that Suleimani should’ve been “taken out” years ago.
As to who was Qassem Suleimani and why was he such an icon, here is some background.
Wildfires rage on in Australia as the country heads into a hot weekend
With more than 200 fires burning, and continued hot weather and strong winds, warnings of extreme danger to come has prompted mass evacuations.
Meanwhile, Australian sports stars, spurred on by a call-to-action from tennis star Nick Kyrgios, have rallied to raise funds in support of relief and recovery efforts.
Here’s our one-stop explainer of the latest on the wildfires.
The Carlos Ghosn saga continues with new revelations
I’m sure some Hollywood wunderkind is already prepping his Carlos Ghosn film treatment for the studio execs, but for now we’ll make do with new revelations in the ongoing story.
A Turkish jet operator has accused the ex-Nissan boss of using two of its planes illegally in his escape from Japan to Lebanon.
Eric Reguly says that Ghosn may never face justice in Lebanon, given that country’s love affair with him. But unless he goes to trial somewhere, we may never know if his alleged greed and spending habits were financed with misappropriated money.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
Recent deadly crashes raise new questions about Tesla’s Autopilot: As the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigates two of three recent crashes, experts wonder whether drivers have become too reliant on Tesla’s technology and whether the company does enough to ensure that drivers keep paying attention.
Stalemate remains in U.S. Senate over how to proceed with Trump impeachment trial: After a two-week holiday recess, there was still no clarity about when Trump’s impeachment trial might begin.
George Elliott Clarke cancels talk at University of Regina amid criticism over his work with convicted killer: The poet withdrew from the lecture following outrage over his working relationship and friendship with the killer of a local First Nations woman.
Return engagement: Mark Carney heads back to Canada, but staying quiet on political ambitions: Admirers and detractors alike say he injected what they call “political” elements into his Bank of England career by immersing himself in the Brexit and climate change files to the point that the mundane world of monetary policy sometimes seemed secondary.
MARKET WATCH
Oil prices surged as much as $3 a barrel as gold, the yen and safe-haven bonds all rallied on Friday after the U.S. killing of Iran’s top military commander in an air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Traders were spooked after the death of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force who was also one of Iran’s most influential figures, and by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s vow of revenge.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.83 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 17,066.12.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 235.48 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 28,633.32, the S&P 500 lost 23.2 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 3,234.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.42 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 9,020.77.
TALKING POINT
With Soleimani dead, the U.S. must brace for the wrath of Iranian hardliners
Bessma Momani: “This game of chicken can work when parties are rational and get the strategy of yielding before it’s too late. But with an already erratic President Donald Trump who is short on Middle East expertise, having hollowed-out both his diplomatic corps and seasoned military leaders, and with a political need to keep attention off numerous domestic scandals such as the impeachment process, it is hard to see this ending well.” Bessma Momani is professor of political science at the University of Waterloo and senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance and Innovation and Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, D.C.
LIVING BETTER
Full Stream Ahead: Your best Netflix, Kanopy, and AppleTV+ streaming bets for this Jan. 4-5 weekend
The Globe and Mail presents three best cinematic bets that are worth your coveted downtime – no commute to the movie theatre required.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Venice’s identity is threatened by mass tourism and flooding. The city is fighting back, but is it too little, too late?
The flooding and the mass tourism are eating away at the souls of the ever-fewer Venetians who remain devoted to a city that is built on a human scale, is filled with some of mankind’s greatest art treasures, is unique and astonishingly beautiful.
