The latest from the Israel-Hamas war

U.S. President Joe Biden announced today that the Israeli government had agreed to let aid to move from Egypt into Gaza, with the understanding it would be subject to inspections and that it should go to civilians and not Hamas militants.

Israel cut off the flow of food, fuel and water in Gaza after the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, initially offering to allow aid to flow back into Gaza if Hamas agreed to release dozens of Israeli hostages.

The White House says a current intelligence assessment shows Israel was “not responsible” for the explosion at a Gaza hospital, adding that information was still being collected. The bombing of the al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital yesterday, which was also sheltering displaced people in Gaza, reportedly killed more than 500 people. The Gaza Strip’s Hamas-controlled government claimed an Israeli airstrike was responsible for the explosion. The Israeli military, however, blamed the blast on a failed missile launch by the Islamic Jihad group.

The war has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,000 wounded. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

Open this photo in gallery: U.S. President Joe Biden, left, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, to discuss the the war between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023.Miriam Alster/The Associated Press

Hamas political leader in West Bank says he believes some hostages could be released if Israel agrees to ceasefire

One of the founders of Hamas has acknowledged that “mistakes” were made during the Oct. 7 invasion of Israel, and says he believes the militant group would be willing to release the women, children and foreigners it is holding hostage in Gaza if Israel were to agree to a 24-hour ceasefire.

Sheik Hassan Yousef, the political leader of Hamas in the West Bank, told The Globe and Mail in an exclusive interview that he, like much of the world, had been taken off guard by the surprise attack carried by the armed wing of Hamas, which is known as the al-Qassam Brigades. Yousef said Hamas has no interest in keeping women and children hostage, and would likely be willing to release them if Israel agreed to a 24-hour break in hostilities to allow for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

It was not clear whether those terms would satisfy Hamas’s conditions for a release of some of the hostages.

Open this photo in gallery: This picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows smoke billowing over the northern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on Oct. 18, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. supplies Ukraine with long-range missiles that hit two Russian airfields, angering Vladimir Putin

Ukraine’s bogged-down offensive received a boost this week with the deployment of the new long-range, American-made ATACMS missiles, which destroyed nine Russian helicopters, an air-defence missile launcher and other equipment in an airfield in parts of the country occupied by Russia.

The missiles’ delivery was kept secret, and their use shows that the Americans and NATO are willing to escalate on the weapons front. Ukraine had been asking for the missiles for many months, so its forces could hit targets well behind the front lines. The M-39 has a range of about 165 kilometres, giving the Ukraine military the ability to take the war into parts of occupied territories with scant defence systems.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a mistake, while the Kremlin said the United States wading deeper into the war by providing Kyiv with missiles “just prolongs the agony” for Ukraine.

Open this photo in gallery: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group ahead of a two-day NATO Defense Ministers Council at the alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 11, 2023.POOL/Reuters

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Jim Jordan falls short again in bid for U.S. House top job, backup option eyed: Outspoken conservative Jim Jordan vowed to keep trying for the top job in the U.S. House of Representatives after losing ground in a second vote today, as his fellow Republicans considered a backup option for the leaderless chamber.

Trudeau says Alberta’s withdrawal from CPP would weaken pensions for everyone: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is opposing Alberta’s proposal to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan and set up a provincial alternative, warning it would weaken the national pension system for Canadians. He pledged to “do everything possible” to keep the CPP intact.

Scotiabank reduces global work force by 3% as Bay Street cuts deepen: Bank of Nova Scotia is cutting about 3 per cent of its global work force as a result of changes at the bank and customers’ day-to-day banking preferences, as well as continuing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced.

Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet: Manitoba’s new premier, Wab Kinew, has been sworn in. He led the New Democrats to victory on Oct. 3 and defeated the Progressive Conservatives, who had been in power for seven years.

Ontario elementary teachers vote in favour of strike action if contract talks collapse: Ontario’s elementary teachers have voted overwhelming in favour of strike action if contract negotiations with the government fail to reach an agreement. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario said on Wednesday that its members voted 95 per cent in favour of strike action.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index lost more than one per cent Wednesday amid broad-based losses led by industrials, utilities and base metals, while U.S. markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 242.10 points at 19,450.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 332.57 points at 33,665.08.The S&P 500 index was down 58.60 points at 4,314.60, while the Nasdaq composite was down 219.44 points at 13,314.30.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.07 cents US compared with 73.28 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude contract was up 18 cents US at US$85.44 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.40 at US$1,935.70 an ounceand the December copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.58 a pound.

TALKING POINTS

Will the pen be mightier than AI?

“Previously our thinking on AI had been confined to noting how, after centuries of replacing one blue-collar trade after another, technology was about to replace the white-collar trades as well. We meant, of course, lawyers, accountants and other obvious parasites on society. It never occurred to us that we gentle hacks might also be among the newly obsolete.” – Andrew Coyne

François Legault’s divisive lesson in language politics

“There’s a contradiction … between not wanting anglophone undergrads to come to Quebec at all, in order to keep Montreal’s streets safe from English, while also relying on their higher tuition fees to finance French-language universities. How does that work? Is it now okay to harm the French language as long as the government can make a buck off of it?” – The Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

Think twice before adding these five so-called healthy foods to your diet

Many people seek out healthier versions of their usual staples and snacks in an effort to improve their diet. That’s commendable. Yet labels boasting “low-fat,” “calorie-reduced,” “made with real fruit” or “all-natural,” for example, don’t necessarily mean a food product is nutritionally superior. In some cases, making the “healthier” choice may lead you to unwittingly sacrifice nutrients – and consume unwanted ingredients. Think twice before you add the following foods to your grocery cart – they’re not as nutrient-worthy as they sound.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Alanis Morissette talks activism, feminism and musicals: ‘Anger as a life force is delicious’

Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Ashley Floréal

That musical, named Jagged Little Pill after Alanis Morissette’s legendary 33-million-copy-selling album, is coming to Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre from Oct. 24 to Nov. 26. Morissette speaks with Johana Schneller from her home in Northern California, which she shares with her husband, the rapper Mario Treadway, their daughter, Onyx, and sons Ever and Winter. Here are highlights from their conversation.

Evening Update is written by Emerald Bensadoun. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.