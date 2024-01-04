Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Israel is looking to its allies for support against the genocide charge it faces at the International Court of Justice. Canada, however, is declining to say where it stands on the issue.

South Africa filed a legal brief at the United Nations court last week, seeking an urgent order to declare that Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza and its siege of the Palestinian territory is “genocidal in character” and a violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention. A hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 11 in The Hague to hear South Africa’s arguments, with Israel presenting its argument against the application the following day.

Israel shells southern Gaza as Hamas deputy buried in Lebanon

Vancouver’s PuSh Festival stands up for The Runner, as Victoria’s Belfry Theatre caves to pressure to cancel Israel-set play

Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombers that killed 84 in Iran

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for two suicide bombings that targeted the commemoration of an Iranian general and killed 84 people in the worst attack to strike Iran in decades.

Experts who follow the group confirmed that the statement, circulated online, came from the extremists. The Islamic State group claim identified the two attackers as Omar al-Mowahed and Seif-Allah al-Mujahed, and said they carried out the attacks with explosive vests. The wider Middle East is on edge after the assault as Israel’s war in Gaza continues to sow chaos in the region.

Air strike in central Baghdad kills Iran-backed militia leader as regional tensions escalate

People mourn across western Japan as dozens remain missing after deadly earthquake

Open this photo in gallery: Firefighters search a house collapsed by a landslide caused by an earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on Thursday Jan. 4.KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

The death toll of Japan’s Monday earthquake stood at 84 as of today, with 179 people still missing. While Japan is known for relatively reliable disaster relief, the country is running short on essential supplies such as water, food and blankets. Three days after the quake, rescuers are still pulling out people alive from under the rubble, with time running out. Experts have said the first 72 hours are crucial to finding survivors.

Two New Brunswick men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned

Two men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister were formally declared not guilty today. Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie of New Brunswick are “innocent in the eyes of the law” of the Nov. 30, 1983, killing of George Gilman Leeman in Saint John, according to Tracey DeWare, chief justice of the Court of King’s Bench.

“It is most regrettable that it has taken 40 years for this day to come,” she said.

Detroit-Canada bridge: A second bridge connecting Detroit and Canada over the Detroit River won’t open for travel until fall 2025, officials said today. It was scheduled to be finished in 2024.

Rogers: Rogers cellphone customers not locked into a contract will pay more for their plans starting later this month. The move will take effect on bills received after Jan. 17.

Thunder Bay police: Ontario’s police watchdog says a woman was found dead in a home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.

Cleric killed in New Jersey: Police in New Jersey continued looking today for the killer of a Muslim cleric who was shot outside his mosque a day earlier, offering a cash reward for any help leading to an arrest.

Real estate: Toronto and Vancouver home sales declined by double digits last year as high mortgage rates made home ownership even more expensive.

Music history: The Canadian Black Music Archives, which officially launched in November, shines a much-needed spotlight on Black Canadian music history by cataloguing the contributions Black Canadians have made.

The Dow Jones Industrial gained 10.15 points, closing at 37,440.34 today, the first time in 2024 a major Wall Street benchmark finished higher, as financial stocks and strong jobs data prompted investors to delay estimates of when interest rate cuts could begin.

However, the Nasdaq Composite chalked up its third consecutive loss, down 81.91 points, closing at 14,510.30, extending its bleak start to the year, as tech-focused investors continued to take profits after a blistering rally in the final weeks of last year.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 52.77 points at 20,871.35. The S&P 500 swas down 16.13 points at 4,688.68.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.88 US cents compared with 74.87 US cents on Wednesday.

The West must face reality in Ukraine

“The decline in foreign aid is already weakening Ukraine’s position on the battlefield, after a year of few tangible gains by Ukrainian forces.” – Nina L. Khrushcheva

The fight against climate change may demand that we work with the Taliban

“We are all connected when it comes to the fight against climate change, and the world needs to understand that if Afghanistan’s plight is ignored on account of its government, then the conflicts are likely to spill wider into the region, triggering mass migration, food insecurity, and even political instability.” – Ruchi Kumar

Donald Trump will be defeated, making 2024 a better year

“While it is true that incumbent presidents occasionally, though very rarely, lose a re-election bid, they never lose while running with a strong economy. Not ever. Not going back more than a century.” – Lawrence Martin

Why are so many young Chinese people depressed?

“In the 1980s and 1990s, Chinese villages and city streets were full of children. Today, one rarely sees any unless it is a holiday. Even on weekend afternoons, playgrounds are empty. The kids are all inside studying.” – Nancy Qian

Four health and fitness trends to watch in 2024

Open this photo in gallery: Urupong/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Fitness fads go in and out of fashion each year, an indication that the basics of exercise and health don’t generally change but also a reminder that we don’t have it all figured out. In that spirit, here are four ideas that will make waves in the fitness world in 2024.

Global truffle mania puts Italy’s Umbria region at the centre of a booming luxury food business

Open this photo in gallery: Truffles, whether they are the black variety or the rarer white ones, are so valuable they are considered “dirty diamonds.”Fabrizio Troccoli/The Globe and Mail

Truffle hunting has hardly changed over the course of centuries in Italy. Today, they’re a big business, especially in Umbria, the landlocked region in the middle of the Italian peninsula that forms the heart of the industry. Even smallish ones can be worth hundreds of euros, while bigger ones can fetch thousands. The buyers increasingly are family-owned agribusinesses with worldwide sales networks. Eric Reguly reports.

