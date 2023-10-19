Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The latest from the Israel-Hamas war

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, in a fiery speech to infantry soldiers, urged forces to “get organized, be ready” for an order to move into Gaza.

Israel has allowed Egypt to let food, water and medicine move into Gaza, however Egyptian officials say they are still negotiating over fuel as Gaza’s hospitals work to keep generators and medical equipment running.

Meanwhile, an unclassified U.S. intelligence report estimated the death toll from a blast at a Gaza hospital was “probably at the low end of the 100 to 300 spectrum,” but added that the assessment may evolve. Palestinian officials said 471 people were killed in the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital late on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is working with allies to determine “exactly what happened,” while the White House has said its intelligence assessment showed Israel was “not responsible” for the explosion at the Gaza hospital, adding that information was still being collected. Gaza’s Health Ministry blamed an Israeli air strike, while Israel said the blast was caused by a failed rocket launch by militants.

Hours after giving an interview to The Globe and Mail, Sheik Hassan Yousef, the top political leader of Hamas in the West Bank, was arrested as part of a large-scale Israeli raid into Ramallah, Hebron and other cities, Israeli and Palestinian media reported. Five people were killed and dozens of people detained in the raid. Yousef was placed under administrative detention, a method used by Israeli security forces to detain someone without trial, and for reasons that are kept secret.

The war that began on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed into Israel has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Gaza Health Ministry said 3,785 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, and more than 12,000 wounded, mostly women, children and the elderly. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and roughly 200 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

Israeli soldiers patrol an area near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Oct. 19, 2023.

Majority of Canadian diplomats leave India after ultimatum from New Delhi

Just 21 Canadian diplomats remain working in India as Canada moves to significantly scale back its diplomatic presence in India due to a threat from New Delhi to strip dozens of Canadian representatives of their diplomatic immunity.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly made the announcement today, adding that 41 Canadian diplomats – a majority of Ottawa’s mission there – have left India. However, she said, Canada will not retaliate by requiring India to reduce its diplomatic head count in Canada.

The Indian government had ordered Canada to reduce its diplomatic missions in India as part of a crisis in relations between the two countries that was sparked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation that New Delhi was behind the murder of a Canadian citizen. New Delhi had given Canada an ultimatum: withdraw 41 diplomats or it would revoke their diplomatic immunity.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 19, 2023.

Plans to fix federal systems delivering payments like OAS, CPP and EI are overbudget, behind schedule, Auditor-General warns

The decades-old computer systems that deliver billions of dollars in direct benefits such as Old Age Security and Employment Insurance are behind schedule, overbudget and at risk of failure, Auditor-General Karen Hogan says.

Hogan delivered a highly critical assessment of the federal government’s lack of progress on the issue in a pair of related reports released Thursday, one of which says Ottawa lacks a clear plan to address the critical concern of its aging IT networks, despite it being more than 24 years since the government first identified the problem.

The report says the project was estimated in 2017 to cost $1.75-billion, but that has since grown to between $2.7-billion and $3.4-billion. OAS is scheduled to be the first to switch to a modern system, but the original 2023 deadline has been pushed back to next year or possibly December, 2025.

Auditor-General of Canada Karen Hogan participates in a news conference in Ottawa on March 27, 2023.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Toronto cancer centre offering genetic testing to all breast cancer patients in first-of-its-kind program: Anyone diagnosed with breast cancer at Princess Margaret Hospital will now be eligible for free genetic screening, a major advance that is designed to both improve individual treatment and help scientists understand more about the role certain genes play in the development of the disease.

The One, Sam Mizrahi and Jenny Coco’s luxury condo project in Toronto, put into receivership: The One, a luxury condo development in Toronto co-owned by real-estate developer Sam Mizrahi and road paving magnate Jenny Coco, is in receivership after its senior lender asked an Ontario judge to put a third party in control of the project.

Business competition in Canada has declined over the past 20 years, watchdog report finds: Competition across Canadian businesses has declined over the past two decades as industries have become more concentrated and less dynamic, a report from the Competition Bureau found.

Fund manager Emerge Canada set to wind down ETFs after efforts to sell company: Emerge Canada announced Thursday it will shut down its fund operation, six months after regulators found the company did not have enough working capital and suspended its operating license.

Canadian businesses and consumers can’t agree on where wages are headed: There are a lot of reasons for the Bank of Canada to feel it’s winning the inflation fight, like weakened household borrowing and spending and a broad-based slowdown in the inflation rate itself. One trend not going the bank’s way: rising wages.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index lost 100 points Thursday, led lower by metals, utilities and financials, while U.S. markets also declined.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 101.89 points at 19,348.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 250.91 points at 33,414.17. The S&P 500 index was down 36.60 points at 4,278.00, while the Nasdaq composite was down 128.13 points at 13,186.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.91 cents US compared with 73.07 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up US$1.10 at US$88.37 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$12.20 at US$1,980.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.60 a pound.

TALKING POINTS

In today’s incredibly destabilized world, Canada is increasingly a bystander

“As our population rises, our clout shrinks. It’s not that we’ve been doing all that much differently. Our military expenditures are modest, but they’ve been that way for a long time. What’s happened is that we’ve been battered by a run of shocking and calamitous external developments beyond our control.” – Lawrence Martin

Nurses are fleeing the health system to work for private staffing agencies. Who can blame them?

“Nurses who jump to agencies are doing it because these businesses offer what public hospitals and care homes do not – control over their hours and enhanced work-life balance. Better pay is a bonus, but it’s not necessarily the principal factor. Nurses don’t worry so much about pensions any more because they can’t envisage a long career in nursing.” – André Picard

Provinces have climate powers – and duties

“Ottawa is now busy rewriting one of its signature pieces of legislation. How it all turns out is unclear but as the court reaffirmed provincial rights, the decision put a brighter spotlight on what the provinces are – and are not – doing on climate.” – The Editorial Board

LIVING BETTER

A beginner’s guide to strength training, even if you’re intimidated by the gym

The smell of sweat, the cacophony of crashing weights, the muscular people in tank tops who seem to know exactly where to go and what to do. Whether you’ve been lifting for nearly a decade as I have, or have never picked up a dumbbell, stepping into a group strength class or the weight room of a gym can be intimidating.

It’s worth pushing past that fear though: Most of the benefits of strength training have nothing to do with aesthetics. And it’s arguably even more important for women to engage in strength training. Alyssa Ages writes a crash course.

TODAY’S LONG READ

The 20 best Canadian horror movies ever made

Illustration by Drew Shannon

Canada and horror movies go together like David Cronenberg and exploding heads. Just what constitutes a “Canadian” horror film, though, is a nightmare of Bill C-11 proportions. For the purposes of this list, the films had to be shot in Canada, directed and/or written by Canadians, star Canadians and mostly financed with Canadian money. Except, well, when they’re not. That’s the trick to this treat. Boo!

Evening Update is written by Emerald Bensadoun. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.