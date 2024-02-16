Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Alexey Nalvany, crusader against government corruption and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, died today at age 47. Russia’s prison service said Navalny felt sick after a walk and lost consciousness at the Arctic penal colony where he has been serving a 19-year sentence. The exact cause of death hasn’t been determined.

Western leaders and deputies were quick to point fingers at the Kremlin for his death. A few even directly accused Putin of ordering the murder of Navalny.

“I’m literally both not surprised and outraged by the news reported death of Navalny,” U.S. President Joe Biden said. “He bravely stood up to the corruption.” Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Putin a “monster” during a radio interview today, but did not directly blame him for Navalny’s death.

The question remains as to whether today’s news will harden the resolve of Western countries to send more aid to Ukraine as it faces a fresh onslaught of Russian aggression.

Navalny had made waves in 2011, leading a series of massive street protests that remain the greatest domestic challenge Putin has faced during his time in power. “In retrospect, given the long list of those murdered for opposing Mr. Putin, it was surprising that Mr. Navalny survived as long as he did,” writes Globe senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon. Read his full analysis here.

Open this photo in gallery: A person lights a candle next to a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny at the monument to the victims of political repressions after Navalny's death, in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Feb. 16, 2024.STRINGER/Reuters

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

The latest in Israel-Hamas war: The International Court of Justice rejected a South African request to impose urgent measures to safeguard Rafah in the Gaza Strip, but also reiterated that Israel must respect earlier measures imposed late last month that require the country to prevent death and destruction in its military campaign. The Israeli defence minister said his military was “thoroughly planning” an offensive in Rafah as Biden urged Israel to not carry out the operation without a solid plan to protect civilians. Meanwhile, Egypt is building a wall and is levelling land near its border with Gaza ahead of the offensive in the crowded border city, according to satellite images.

How Canadian hospitals grew dependent on expensive out-of-town nurses: A Globe and Mail investigation of the health care staffing industry found that public spending on private nursing has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic, placing strain on the budgets of public-health authorities so desperately in need of extra hands that they have adopted a whatever-it-takes approach when it comes to costs.

Trump civil fraud case: A New York judge ruled today against Donald Trump, imposing a $364-million penalty over a scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated the former president’s wealth.

The Sussexes in Vancouver: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are in the B.C. city today to meet with Invictus Games athletes at a local curling rink, one year ahead of the competition.

Asylum seekers: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says organized crime is playing a role in bringing some asylum seekers from Mexico to this country, but he did not elaborate on whether Ottawa plans to impose visa restrictions on travellers from Canada’s North American neighbour.

Super Bowl parade update: Two juveniles were charged with crimes connected to the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl rally, authorities said today, as the city tries to recover in the aftermath of the violence.

MARKET WATCH

As U.S. markets fall, TSX reaches new heights

The prospect of a soft landing for the U.S. economy was good news for Bay Street today, even as Wall Street closed down.

In Toronto, Canada’s main stock index rose to its highest level in nearly two years. The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 32.92 points, or 0.2%, at 21,255.61, its highest closing level since April 2022.

The S&P 500 lost 24.18 points, or 0.49%, to end at 5,005.15 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 132.38 points, or 0.83%, to 15,775.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.48 points, or 0.39%, to 38,623.64.

One Canadian dollar could be bought for 74.14 cents US.

TALKING POINTS

The answer to book bans? Read banned books

“In this time, when books are being virulently denounced in so many corners, reading these books takes on renewed weight.” – Kit Dobson

The coming AI wave is more like a tsunami

“As the months go by, experts are voicing concern Americans will see and hear swarms of plausible things that haven’t actually happened.” – Kelly Cryderman

First Nations self-governance is the only way out of colonialism’s shadow

“Time and time again, provincial, federal and municipal lawmakers – plus business and community leaders – have put the care of First Nations children on the back burner, paying lip service to change by reciting that all our children matter.” – Tanya Talaga

With the warming of the Rideau Canal, we are at risk of losing another cherished winter tradition

“Skating may disappear from the Rideau Canal, too, though not without a fight. This is the story of a winter tradition that, yes, may become another casualty of global warming. But it’s also the story of an effort to save the skating season with ingenuity, and science in the service of nature.” – Andrew Cohen

LIVING BETTER

Five daily practices to keep your mind sharp, according to neuroscientists

Three leading neuroscientists share daily best practices to help you keep your mind sharp as you age. Short bouts of exercise throughout the day release hormones called myokines that stimulate neuron growth and promote a healthy hippocampus: a part of the brain that plays a major role in learning and memory, well into old age. Plus, playing Wordle has long-term benefits, too. Read the full story.

Plus: Four people over the age of 80 share what they do to stay fit, happy and healthy.

TODAY’S LONG READ

A surge in open drug use has Canadian communities calling for action, but advocates say police crackdowns aren’t the answer

Open this photo in gallery: A Naloxone kit, left in a Timmins, Ont. stairway where people will go to use opioids, is photographed on April 9, 2021.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

As Canada’s opioid crisis rolls on relentlessly, drug use has come out of the back alleys and into the open. In many places, it is no longer rare to see people using illicit drugs such as methamphetamine or opioids on buses, in parks and at playgrounds.

The debate over what – if anything – to do about it is breaking out in towns and cities across the country. Marcus Gee reports.

