Jan. 6 committee shifts focus to Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia state officials to overturn election results

State election officials recounted on Tuesday how Donald Trump supporters threatened them and their families after they refused to help the former president overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters shifted its focus on Tuesday to the Republican’s pressuring of state officials as he sought to remain in the White House despite losing.

It was the fourth of at least six public hearings the nine-member Select Committee is holding this month on its nearly year-long investigation of the attack on the Capitol by thousands of Trump supporters as then-vice-president Mike Pence met with members of Congress to formally certify Trump’s defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

Texas public safety chief calls police response to Uvalde school shooting an ‘abject failure’

There were enough police officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, and they would have found the door to the classroom where he was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it, the head of the state police testified Tuesday, pronouncing the law enforcement response an “abject failure.”

Officers with rifles instead stood in a hallway for over an hour, waiting in part for more firepower and other gear, before they finally stormed the classroom and killed the gunman, putting an end to the May 24 attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Delays in the law enforcement response have become the focus of federal, state and local investigations.

Russia threatens Lithuania over blocked rail shipments; U.S. Attorney-General vows action against Russian war criminals

Russia threatened on Tuesday to punish Lithuania with measures that would have a “serious negative impact” for blocking some shipments by rail to Moscow’s Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad, the latest dispute over sanctions imposed over war in Ukraine.

Within Ukraine, Russian forces and their separatist proxies made further advances in the east, pushing towards Lysychansk, now Kyiv’s main bastion in the area of heaviest fighting in the eastern Donbas region that Moscow claims for the separatists.

Ukraine, its forces and weaponry dwarfed by Russia’s, has begged the West to send more and better artillery. Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced on Tuesday the arrival of powerful German self-propelled howitzers.

Blaming Western sanctions, Russia has begun pumping reduced volumes of gas to Europe via Ukraine.

U.S. Attorney-General Merrick Garland became the latest international dignitary to visit Ukraine, affirming on Tuesday Washington’s commitment to identify, arrest and prosecute those involved in war crimes during Russia’s invasion.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

What if Alzheimer’s is an autoimmune disease? Toronto neurologist awarded for work on unconventional hypothesis: For more than 20 years, Donald Weaver has been pursuing a different explanation for the neurodegenerative disease in the hope of finding new ways to treat and prevent it. His unconventional hypothesis has now won him a major award.

Gaza’s young people have known nothing but a blockade for 15 years. Palestinians share their stories of endurance: The Globe spent three days in Gaza interviewing young Palestinians. Read four stories of young Palestinians in Gaza united by the blockade and devising ways to cope with it mentally, emotionally and physically.

Ontario residential school survivors reflect on National Indigenous Peoples Day: The day is seen in a new light by some this year as the first since Ontario earmarked funding for residential school burial site investigations.

Canadian scientists extract ice core that contains clues to 30,000 years of climate history: The Mount Logan ice core, which was airlifted by helicopter from the expedition’s drill site and trucked more than 2,000 kilometres to Edmonton, is likely to become a key reference in North America’s climate record.

Hydro One seeking new CEO for second time in four years after current chief departs: Mark Poweska, Hydro One’s current CEO, was hired by the Ontario electricity distributor in early 2019 but is leaving after only three years for a “leadership position at a utility closer to his family in western Canada later this year,” Hydro One announced early Tuesday.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street’s major indexes jumped over 2% on Tuesday as investors scooped up shares of megacap growth and energy companies after the stock market swooned last week on worries over a global economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.47 points, or 2.15 per cent, to 30,530.25, and the S&P 500 gained 89.95 points, or 2.45 per cent, at 3,764.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 270.95 points, or 2.51 per cent, at 11,069.30. The TSX closed at 19,257.29, gaining 73.66 points, or 0.38 per cent.

The Canadian dollar traded for77.35 cents US compared with 76.96 cents US on Monday.

TALKING POINTS

This graduation season, let’s all follow these seven sacred teachings

“Indigenous children in the residential school system never got to know the value, pride and utmost importance of a truly rich public education. They never had that right, but this is something that graduates have come to know, and something that they have achieved.” – Tanya Talaga

French legislative vote casts a dark shadow on Macron’s second term

“What on the surface looked like a lopsided victory for Mr. Macron underscored the political divisions that had grown steadily deeper during his first term in office after 2017.” – Konrad Yakabuski

Canada is shirking its responsibility to Afghans by hiding behind counterterrorism financing laws

“Ideally, countries would work to ensure that any money earmarked for foreign aid in Afghanistan would not be able to make its way to the Taliban. However, the international community has quickly realized that, in reality, blocking all foreign aid in an effort to stop any money from flowing to the group is an unsustainable position – it would mean a catastrophic humanitarian and economic crisis for Afghans. " – Jessica Davis

LIVING BETTER

How to start working out again after a break

Thoughtful and consistent effort may be the not-so-secret recipe for achieving your fitness goals, but we have to make room for unplanned interruptions. Whether it’s an illness, an injury, or a major life event, bouncing back after an extended fitness break can feel like an onerous task. It doesn’t have to, though.

To ease back into it, first, assess the situation and treat your return as a long, meticulous warm-up, one in which you’re paying extra-careful attention to physical cues.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Heritage of shame: Saving a former residential school

The Mohawk Institute, a former residential school and now home to the Woodland Cultural Insititute. Exterior of the 1904 building.Dave LeBlanc/The Globe and Mail

The area under the staircase is, perhaps, two feet wide by four feet long. It is dank, musty, illuminated by a single light bulb, and has an extremely low ceiling that slants uncomfortably. Meant for storage and not for humans, when this Brantford, Ont. building was residential school Mohawk Institute, it served as an “isolation room” for runaways, says Woodland Cultural Centre executive director Janis Monture.

“You’d be put in here for your first offence for one day, one night, with just a bucket,” she says. “If you got caught a second time, two days, two nights.” And although Monture has given tours of the former residential school dormitory since the 1990s, emotion still shapes her voice. “With maybe a slice of bread that a friend would shove under the door.”

The residential school closed in 1970 and the Woodland Cultural Centre opened two years later. By 1975, an arts program started and, in 1983, the First Nations Language Department was established to help reverse the decades and decades of suppression. The building has needed major structural repairs for years and will now be renovated into an “interpretative site” full of information about the building’s past. The Globe’s Dave LeBlanc has the full story.

