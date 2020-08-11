Evening Update: Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate; PMO releases statement supporting Morneau

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Harris, a 55-year-old first-term senator, is also one of the party’s most prominent figures and quickly became a top contender for the No. 2 spot after her own White House campaign ended.

One of the standout moments of her presidential campaign came at the expense of Biden. During a debate, Harris said Biden made “very hurtful” comments about his past work with segregationist senators and slammed his opposition to busing as schools began to integrate in the 1970s. Biden was shaken, but they have since returned to a warm relationship.

Bill Morneau’s job could be in jeopardy, sources say; PMO releases statement of support

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not committed to keeping Bill Morneau on as Finance Minister after the two men clashed over his department’s policy responses to the COVID-19 crisis, sources have told The Globe and Mail.

During the lockdown, Trudeau came to rely on Mark Carney, former governor of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada, for informal policy advice, and now on plans to revive the economy, sources say. Sources did not deny that Carney could replace Morneau if he is interested, although he would need to win a seat in Parliament.

Following this report, Prime Minister’s Office today took the unusual step of issuing a statement in support of Morneau, praising his record, including his “lead role” in creating emergency aid programs.

Global coronavirus cases surpass 20 million, doubling in just over six weeks

It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double. The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections has climbed past 20 million, with more than half of them from just three countries: the United States, India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Two days after New Zealand celebrated 100 days without locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, four people in a household in Auckland have tested positive for the coronavirus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that city will move to Alert Level 3 from midday tomorrow through midnight Friday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home, while bars and many other businesses will be closed. The rest of the country will move to Level 2, requiring people to physical distance from one another.

Meanwhile, Russia today became the first country to approve a vaccine, which was met with international skepticism and unease because the shots have only been studied in dozens of people. President Vladimir Putin announced the Health Ministry’s approval and said one of his two adult daughters already was inoculated. He said the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and was shown to provide lasting immunity, although Russian authorities have offered no proof to back up claims of safety or effectiveness.

Opinion:

Yes, your kids should go back to school. Yes, it can be done safely - Globe editorial

Clear back-to-school guidelines are needed to ease parental angst - André Picard

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily vows to fight on; media tycoon Jimmy Lai released on bail

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance to the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs. Lai was released on bail in the early hours of Wednesday morning, flanked by his lawyers, and greeted by a throng of supporters.

Mainland-born Lai is one of the most prominent democracy activists in the city and an ardent critic of Communist Party rule in Beijing. His arrest comes amid a crackdown on the opposition in Hong Kong that has drawn international criticism and raised fears for freedoms promised by Beijing under a “one country, two systems” formula.

Opinion: If Beijing isn’t careful, Ottawa will deploy its scathing finger-wag - Robyn Urback

WE’RE ALSO WATCHING

Charges laid in clinic attack: The RCMP have laid a first-degree murder charge against a man in a “horrific” attack that killed Dr. Walter Reynolds at a clinic in Red Deer, Alta., yesterday. Deng Mabiour also faces charges of assault with a weapon and assault of a police officer.

TIFF plans: The Toronto International Film Festival has released more details on a hybrid festival that will largely feature digital screenings for home viewers but will also offer in-person screenings at venues including drive-ins.

MARKET WATCH

North American markets closed lower today, with the S&P 500 reversing course late in the session after comments about a stalemate in talks over a fiscal stimulus deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 104.53 points or 0.38 per cent to 27,686.91, the S&P 500 lost 26.78 points or 0.8 per cent to 3,336.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 185.54 points or 1.69 per cent to 10,782.82.

Canada’s main stock index followed U.S. markets, as the materials sector dropped with gold prices and energy sector fell with oil prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 108.49 points or 0.65 per cent at 16,497.01.

TALKING POINTS

It’s not me, it’s you: Trump’s aluminum tariffs are a byproduct of his re-election woes

“Like other democracies, politics in the U.S. depends on assuaging local interests. Unlike other democracies, with strict curbs on election financing, the American system thrives on special interests, their lobbyists and their campaign contributions.” - Colin Robertson, vice-president, Canadian Global Affairs Institute

TFSAs, RRSPs and the tax hikes to come

“Speculating about tax hikes makes a strong case for using TFSAs. You contribute to these accounts with after-tax dollars and then you’re done, tax-wise, as long as you follow the contribution rules. Investment gains in your TFSA are tax-free, and so are withdrawals.” - Rob Carrick

LIVING BETTER

Air Canada is revamping its Aeroplan loyalty program. Starting on Nov. 8, members will be able to book seats on any Air Canada flight using points, unlike the current program in which seating availability is limited. Other changes include:

Additional surcharges, including fuel surcharges, on all flight rewards with Air Canada will be eliminated.

Plan members will be able to combine Aeroplan points with others free of charge.

You can read more about what the changes mean for consumers here.

TODAY’S LONG READ

The curious connection between two Ontario financial scandals and millions of dollars that vanished

Open this photo in gallery Giuseppe Anastasio, known as Miami Joe. Photo from Facebook. Handout

They are two cases of alleged fraud with different victims. One involves an alleged scheme that siphoned $80-million out of one of Ontario’s largest builders of public infrastructure. The other has left more than 100 investors from Brampton’s Sikh community scrambling to recover $9-million that vanished in two real estate deals. But both cases share a curious connection: a 52-year-old heavily tattooed luxury car enthusiast named Giuseppe (Joe) Anastasio.

Anastasio is embroiled in two of the most high-profile financial scandals on the Toronto docket in Ontario Superior Court, though the cases appear to be entirely unrelated. While his pursuers allege he has improperly diverted – and is possibly sitting on – millions of dollars of their money, other public records cast him in a different light. He was discharged from bankruptcy in 2016 and claims in insolvency records that his profession for much of the past decade was working “odd jobs.”

He has declined to comment on his involvement in these cases, leaving investors and creditors with no answers about a mystery man who they say is responsible for huge losses. Public records and interviews with sources close to the cases paint a portrait, though, of someone with expensive tastes and a lifestyle that is incongruous with his modest employment history. Read Greg McArthur’s full story here.

