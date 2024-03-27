Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue said she wants to release as much information as possible about meddling in the 2019 and 2021 elections but warned that some details must be kept secret to protect national security as she opened public hearings as part of the inquiry on foreign interference.

Hogue stressed in her opening statement to the Foreign Interference Commission that she not only wants to determine the extent of foreign activities in the two elections but also what actions the federal government took to deal with it when informed by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.

The inquiry was called in response to unanimous demands from the opposition parties and stories in The Globe and Mail, based on top secret and secret documents, that laid out a sophisticated strategy by the Chinese government to interference in the past two general elections.

Open this photo in gallery: Commissioner Justice Marie-Josee Hogue listens to counsel during the Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, March 27, 2024 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Temporary residents jump to 2.7 million as Ottawa tries to curb migration

Largely fuelled by the arrival of temporary residents, the Canadian population grew by nearly 1.3 million in 2023. The federal government is now trying to curb temporary resident migration as the country faces a protracted housing crisis.

Last year, the ranks of temporary residents – who include international students, asylum seekers and people here on work permits – grew by slightly more than 800,000, according to figures published Wednesday by Statistics Canada. This was the second consecutive year that temporary immigration accounted for the bulk of population growth.

As of Jan. 1, Canada was home to 2.67 million temporary residents, a near doubling in just two years. This cohort now accounts for 6.5 per cent of the total population. The Statscan numbers underscore the challenge ahead for Ottawa as it tries to clamp down on migration. Last Thursday, the federal government said it would reduce the share of temporary residents to 5 per cent of the population over the next three years, a plan that will be finalized by the fall. Earlier this year, the government announced a two-year cap on study visas.

Open this photo in gallery: Students and pedestrians are photographed walking along Gould St. on the Toronto Metropolitan University campus on Jan 22, 2024.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Trudeau announces renter-focused measures ahead of 2024 budget

A $15-million tenant protection fund and a Canadian renters’ Bill of Rights is coming, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said as he announced a handful of measures aimed at helping renters that will be part of next month’s 2024 budget.

The dollar amounts involved are relatively small, but government officials say this will be the first of several announcements over the coming weeks that will unveil specific elements of the April 16 budget. The government’s hope is that by dropping budget details in advance the Liberals will be able to garner more attention for the measures they are rolling out, rather than have it all released in a crush of stories on budget day.

The communications plan was described to The Globe by two senior government officials. The Globe is not identifying the officials as they were not authorized to comment on the record about the plan.

Open this photo in gallery: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at an event hosted by the Hellenic community in Toronto, on March 25, 2024.ARLYN MCADOREY/Getty Images

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ontario to give 96% of international study permits to public colleges and universities, shuts out career colleges: Ontario will hand out nearly all of its international student permit applications to public colleges and universities that prioritize high-demand programs, such as skilled trades and child care, while shutting out career colleges, The Globe and Mail has learned.

Liberals raced to secure concessions from NDP as Gaza motion threatened to reveal deep party divisions: Although the amended motion gave the Liberals an out, and prevented the NDP from driving a wedge into the politically vulnerable minority government, the sources said New Democrats and others involved in the negotiations believe the concessions helped the NDP make inroads with Muslim and Palestinian voters.

Canada pushes for trade in Vietnam as West lowers risks from China: Trade Minister Mary Ng opened the second Canada-Vietnam Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday after meetings with senior Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi.

RBC’s head of Canadian research leaves for TD: Andre-Philippe Hardy has returned to the bank where his career began. After nearly 17 years at Royal Bank of Canada, most recently as head of Canadian and Asia-Pacific research, Hardy rejoined Toronto-Dominion Bank this month as head of Canadian research.

Alamos buying Argonaut as it bets on turnaround at troubled Magino gold mine: Alamos Gold Inc. is buying competitor Argonaut Gold Inc. in a bet that it can turn around the troubled Magino mine in northern Ontario.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index gained almost 200 points Wednesday on broad-based strength led by base metals and industrials, while U.S. markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 194.56 points at 22,107.08.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 477.75 points at 39,760.08. The S&P 500 index was up 44.91 points at 5,248.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.82 points at 16,399.52.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.60 cents US compared with 73.68 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was down 27 cents at US$81.35 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$13.50 at US$2,212.70 an ounceand the May copper contract was down a penny at US$4 a pound.

TALKING POINTS

The Liberals’ dithering on defence is indefensible

“Years of neglect cannot be overcome overnight. But the defence policy update needs to lay out a clear and credible path to Canada meeting its obligations to NATO (not to mention, to the members of the armed forces).” – The Editorial Board

America’s year of living dangerously

“Yes, the U.S. has a system of checks and balances, but presidents enjoy great latitude when it comes to hiring and firing staff and setting the policy agenda, especially if their party controls both chambers of Congress. If Republicans gain control of the executive and legislative branches, both the post-Second World War international order and American democracy itself could come under enormous pressure.” – Richard Haass

LIVING BETTER

The saucy egg is an international staple. Plus: a recipe for South Indian egg curry

Around the world, eggs are poached in tomato-based stews and sauces, with similar veggies and varying spices. There’s Middle Eastern/North African shakshuka, Turkish menemen, Basque piperade and Southern Italian eggs in purgatory – all served with some form of bread for mopping up the bowl. Julie Van Rosendaal tells us her best saucy egg recipes, along with recipes for South Indian egg curry and a batch of anaan.

TODAY’S LONG READ

When inspectors call, India’s shrimp plants find ways to keeps abuses out of sight

Open this photo in gallery: Choice Canning’s shrimp processing plant in Amalapuram, India, sits on an eight-acre, walled-in plot of land, surrounded by thick jungle.Ben Blankenship / The Outlaw Ocean Project/The Outlaw Ocean Project

In the Indian plants that stock North America with seafood, forced labour and dangerous conditions are rife. A whistle-blower shares his story from a facility that supplies a Canadian grocery chain.

