Evening Update: Kovrig and Spavor said to face trial in China ‘soon’; Denmark, Norway among countries suspending AstraZeneca vaccination

Kovrig and Spavor to face trial in China ‘soon,’ says editor of Communist Party-run newspaper

The editor of a Communist Party-run newspaper says Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are likely to be in court shortly, a development that stands to further complicate efforts to advocate for their release.

Judicial authorities will launch a first trial “soon,” Global Times editor Hu Xijin wrote on Twitter today, citing an unnamed source. Hu is often a reliable source of information about China’s plans. Kovrig and Spavor were detained in China in December, 2018, in what is seen as retaliation for the arrest at Vancouver airport of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the request of U.S. authorities.

The Chinese government has not yet notified Canadian officials about a trial date, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. Such notice is expected three days before a trial.

The latest COVID-19 developments: Norway, Denmark pause AstraZeneca jabs, Sudbury going into lockdown and more

Denmark and Norway have suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in another blow to Europe’s stumbling vaccine rollout. The moves come after Austria paused the use of a specific batch of the vaccine because a patient was diagnosed with blood clots and died 10 days after getting the jab.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has also been approved for use in Canada, and initial shipments arrived this week – none of them from the batches under investigation in Europe.

Also in Canada, Ottawa’s Chief Science Adviser, Mona Nemer, tells The Globe and Mail she will release a report in the coming weeks with recommendations on whether and how Canada should implement COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Provincially, Ontario is putting Sudbury into lockdown tomorrow after a large spike in COVID-19 cases. The move is a bid to curb the spread of more contagious COVID-19 variants and protect health system capacity.

Watch: Globe and Mail staff reflect on their year living and working during the pandemic

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Biden signs stimulus bill into law: U.S. President Joe Biden has signed his US$1.9-trillion pandemic relief bill into law, commemorating the one-year anniversary of a U.S. lockdown ahead of a prime-time speech he plans later tonight.

Count added in George Floyd’s death trial: A judge in Minnesota has granted a request by prosecutors to add a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, offering jurors an additional option for conviction.

Prince William breaks his silence: During a visit to a school in London, the Duke of Cambridge was asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent TV interview, in which they alleged that a member of the Royal Family had raised concerns about how dark their baby’s skin would be. “We’re very much not a racist family,” he responded.

No Transat flights until June: Airline and tour operator Transat AT say it will not resume flights until mid-June and is seeking to borrow money to stay afloat in case the Air Canada takeover falls apart.

Duke out of March Madness: Duke University has pulled its Blue Devils men’s basketball team out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and ended its season after a positive coronavirus test and the resulting measures. That stops the team’s 24-year streak of consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament known as March Madness.

MARKET WATCH

The TSX, S&P 500 and the Dow all hit all-time highs today as worries about rising inflation subsided, while a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly U.S. jobless claims and the signing of a massive stimulus bill reinforced expectations of a strong recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.70 points or 0.58 per cent to 32,485.72, the S&P 500 gained 39.10 points or 1 per cent to 3,937.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 323.80 points or 2.48 per cent to end at 13,392.63.

S&P/TSX composite index rose 154.57 points or 0.83 per cent to 18,844.57.

TALKING POINTS

Sajjan’s excuses highlight his failure on sexual harassment in the military

“There is a double responsibility here. Sajjan not only didn’t create that independent body for complaints, he dodged responsibility for a complainant who didn’t have a better place to take her complaint.” - Campbell Clark

Canada’s aviation industry needs a total overhaul, not just a bailout

“Ottawa should cut domestic user fees, increase them for international flights that overfly Canada and reduce and cap airport improvement fees.” - Mike Arnot, airline and aviation consultant

Canada’s North: By China for China

“When it comes to China’s strategy it is crystal clear. Go in search of the resources that the world wants, where infrastructure needs are in great supply, and offer significant political and economic leverage, and where the local capacity to finance and build it alone is lacking. Go in low and play the long game.” - Jessica M. Shadian, president and CEO, Arctic360 think tank

Read more: Top defence official says China is a threat to Canadian Arctic

LIVING BETTER

If the stellar returns of exchange-traded funds tracking U.S. stocks have piqued your investing interest, check out this third instalment of The Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide. The recent outperformance by U.S. stocks argues for some caution in selecting ETFs. The Buyer’s Guide can help you by showing exposure to tech stocks, recent and medium-term results and more.

TODAY’S LONG READ

When the music’s over: COVID-19 decimated the arts in Canada, and the worst may be yet to come

Open this photo in gallery Ashley MacIsaac Rob Gurdebeke/The Globe and Mail

Ashley MacIsaac and his fiddle were already two hours east of Windsor, Ont., in the early morning of March 12, 2020, when the phone rang. The night before, MacIsaac had warned the organizers of an upcoming Ottawa gig that the show would not go on, but it was only now they were facing up to a new reality. And so began a year of cancellations.

“I am going bankrupt,” MacIsaac said. “I have made millions over the years playing the fiddle. I don’t expect people to feel sorry for me, but it’s impossible when 95 per cent of your gross income disappears.” And he wonders: If a headliner can’t make it, what’s happening to the backup bands and warm-up acts?

For 12 months, the COVID-19 lockdowns have hammered the arts – closing music venues, cinemas and theatres; cancelling concerts, plays and literary festivals; shuttering galleries, heritage sites and museums – all while putting musicians, actors and ticket-takers out of work. Read Kate Taylor’s full story here.

