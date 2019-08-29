Evening Update: Labour Party to fight no-deal Brexit; Alberta’s United Conservatives repeal ban on school seclusion rooms

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Britain’s Labour Party to trigger process to legislate against a no-deal Brexit, leader says

The opposition Labour Party says it will trigger an emergency debate in parliament next week to try to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without a withdrawal deal.

Johnson enraged opponents of a no-deal Brexit yesterday by using a parliamentary mechanism called proroguing to order the suspension of parliament for almost a month.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that as soon as parliament returns from its summer break on Tuesday, his party would initiate a process to legislate against a no-deal Brexit that he said would be damaging for the jobs and the economy.

Opinion: “Any plan for Brexit is a plan for economic subtraction. There’s no escaping that fact. But the size of the subtraction depends on the shape of the plan.” - Globe editorial

Background: Catch up here on the issues and events regarding Brexit.

Alberta’s United Conservatives repeal ban on school seclusion rooms

Alberta’s United Conservatives have repealed a ban on seclusion rooms in schools that was brought in by the previous NDP government.

The ban on the rooms, which are meant to give disruptive students a place to settle down, was to take effect next week.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says feedback from school boards and teachers suggested a ban would limit a school’s ability to protect the safety of everyone.

She says new rules on how to use the rooms will be in place by October and interim guidelines should be followed until then.

Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs partners with Teachers to form infrastructure company

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is partnering with Google affiliate Sidewalk Labs to invest in infrastructure projects that use advanced technology.

Earlier this year, The Globe and Mail first reported that Sidewalk Labs had entered into preliminary pacts with financing partners for infrastructure projects associated with its proposed smart-city development on Toronto’s downtown eastern waterfront.

Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto confirmed the partnership, to be called Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, this morning in e-mails. The Wall Street Journal reported that the new infrastructure holding company would focus on projects requiring more than US$100-million in equity.

TD profit falls shy of forecasts as loan-loss provisions weigh

Toronto-Dominion Bank is the last of the country’s Big Five banks to release third-quarter results, reporting profit growth across all its major divisions but falling just shy of analysts’ expectations.

A 17-per-cent rise in loan-loss provisions was a drag on TD’s results, continuing a trend among Canada’s largest banks as they see expected loan losses creep up from unusually low levels a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude certain one-time items, TD reported profit of $1.79 a share for the quarter. Analysts had expected $1.80 a share on average, according to Refinitiv.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Florida declares state of emergency: Leaving mercifully little damage in its wake in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, a strengthening Hurricane Dorian posed an increasing menace to Florida today as it swirled toward a possible direct hit over the holiday weekend.

Inquest to be held into Basil Borutski killings: The Ontario government will hold an inquest into the deaths of three women killed in an hour-long rampage by Basil Borutski in the Ottawa Valley in 2015.

Canadians at the U.S. Open: Tennis phenom Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the next round of the U.S. Open, beating Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in straight sets. Denis Shapovalov and Vasek Pospisil play their second-round matches later today. Check back tonight for scores and highlights at GlobeSports.com.

Comey violated FBI policies, watchdog says: James Comey violated FBI policies in his handling of memos documenting private conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump in the weeks before Comey was fired as bureau director, the Justice Department’s inspector general said.

Ford names new chief of staff: Ontario Premier Doug Ford has named former Postmedia vice-president Jamie Wallace as his new chief of staff. He had served in the role on an interim basis since June, when Dean French abruptly resigned amid controversy.

Case against Epstein dismissed: A U.S. judge has formally dismissed the criminal sex trafficking case against financier Jeffrey Epstein in light of his death in jail earlier this month.

Alex Trebek returns to work: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer.

MARKET WATCH

U.S. stocks rallied today, buoyed by gains in the trade-sensitive technology and industrial sectors as China expressed hope on trade negotiations with the United States, easing concerns that rising tensions could stoke a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 326.15 points to 26,362.25, the S&P 500 gained 36.64 points to 2,924.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 116.51 points to end at 7,973.39.

Canada’s main stock index also rose, led by the energy sector. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 112.84 points at 16,384.49.

TALKING POINTS

While Calgary sputters, Houston booms

“Canadians aren’t a jingoistic people, but it should stick in our craw that Houston is profiting from Calgary’s privation. With a federal election looming, it’s time to end this family feud and support our own.” - Rita Trichur

Why 5G will make cybersecurity so much more difficult

“Given the uncertainty as well as the rapidity of 5G attacks, we must replace the old model of guessing what future threats will look like and then expecting humans to respond in time.” - David Masson of AI cybersecurity company Darktrace

As Hong Kong’s protesters fight for Western ideals, the West shows how disconnected it has become

“For the protesters, this is not about the overwhelming statistical odds against success – it’s about the survival of what makes their city distinct.” - Eric Miller, fellow at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute

LIVING BETTER

The Toronto International Film Festival starts next week:

What you need to know: Globe film editor Barry Hertz fills you in on everything from tickets to lineups to parties to the under-the-radar films you shouldn’t sleep on.

Our critics have already watched and reviewed dozens of movies, including six that have earned four stars. Non-TIFF flicks: If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, check out our film guide.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

A portrait of loss: 15 women, 16 overdose deaths, one national drug crisis

A group of women from the Kelowna, B.C., area who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses were looking for a way to illustrate the depth of the crisis. Helen Jennens, who lost two sons, suggested making crosses and posing beside them in the outdoors. The picture would help publicize International Overdose Awareness Day, which falls on Aug. 31.

The group agreed. They gathered in Kelowna’s Knox Mountain Park, overlooking Okanagan Lake, for photographer Nicole Richard. As she took the shot, the sun came out behind them, bathing them in warm evening light as they stood in the tall grass.

Circulated online by Moms Stop the Harm, the national organization lobbying for better drug policy, the picture has stirred hearts across the country. One of the women, Pam Turgeon, says she hopes it reminds Canadians that those who are dying are not just “addicts,” but “they are somebody’s someone. My son was somebody to me, he was somebody to his nieces, he was somebody to his father, to his sisters. He deserved to live. He had an addiction. He had a disease.” Read Marcus Gee’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery (Photo by Nicole Richard) Nicole Richard/Handout

