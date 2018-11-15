Evening Update: Latest developments in the Khashoggi case; British PM May vows to fight for Brexit amid resignations

Good evening,

Saudi prosecutors seek death penalty for five suspects in Khashoggi killing; U.S. announces sanctions against 17 Saudis

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor announced today that he would seek the death penalty for five individuals implicated in the gruesome murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Mark MacKinnon writes. But questions swirled around the latest Saudi version of events - which absolves the kingdom’s leadership of any blame.

The prosecutor’s office said a total of 11 people had been indicted over the death of Mr. Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi regime who was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month. Asked by a reporter whether Prince Mohammed had played any role, the prosecutor’s spokesman replied: “He did not have any knowledge.”

Also today, the U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against 17 Saudis implicated in the Khashoggi case, including Saud al-Qahtani, a former top aide to the crown prince, and Mohammed al-Otaibi, the Saudi consul-general to Istanbul at the time of the killing. The sanctions were applied under the Global Magnitsky Act, which usually implies a ban from travel to the United States and a freeze on any U.S.-based financial assets.

Canada, was expected to follow suit. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a visit to Singapore today that his government wanted answers from Riyadh about “their perspective and their participation, potentially,” in Mr. Khashoggi’s murder. While Canada is continuing to honour a $15-billion deal to sell light-armoured vehicles and other weapons to the Saudi military, even after hearing a recording of Mr. Khashoggi killing, Mr. Trudeau said that future trade deals would be re-evaluated in light of the case.

British PM May vows to fight for Brexit deal as resignations plunge government into turmoil

Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to fight for her draft deal to leave the European Union today after the resignation of her Brexit secretary and other ministers put her strategy and her job in peril.

Just over 12 hours after she announced that her cabinet agreed to back the deal, Brexit minister Dominic Raab and work and pensions minister Esther McVey resigned. Some within her Conservative Party said they had submitted letters calling for a vote of no confidence in her leadership. Two junior ministers, two ministerial aides and the Conservatives’ vice-chairman joined them in quitting.

Ontario’s fiscal update puts deficit at $14.5-billion as province slashes watchdogs, creates tax cut

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government released its first fiscal update today, with Finance Minister Vic Fedeli saying the deficit now stands at $14.5-billion, $500-million less since its election in June.

Mr. Fedeli says the province saved an additional $3.2-billion in program expenses by reducing spending, including cancelling the previous Liberal government’s cap-and-trade program. That cancellation, however, cost Ontario $1.5-billion in lost revenues during the current fiscal year. Also in the update:

The province is axing three oversight officers: the environment commissioner, the French-language commissioner and provincial children’s advocate.

A new tax cut for workers making less than $30,000 a year.

Elimination of rent control on new units to increase housing supply.

Expansion of the hours for alcohol sales, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Brian Gallant resigns as leader of New Brunswick’s Liberals

Brian Gallant has resigned as leader of New Brunswick’s Liberal Party. This morning’s announcement came less than two weeks after the then-premier lost a confidence vote over the Throne Speech that would have enabled his party to form a minority government, Jessica Leeder writes. That paved the way for Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs to be sworn in as Premier last week; his government’s Throne Speech is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Canada’s main stock index closed slightly higher today, thanks to gains in marijuana producers and material stocks on the back of rising gold and metal prices. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 11.76 points at 15,144.88.

U.S. stocks rose a news report that further U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would be paused spurred optimism that the two countries could resolve their trade dispute. A Financial Times article said that U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer told a group of industry executives the next tranche of tariffs on Chinese imports has been put on hold. A spokesperson for Mr. Lighthizer, however, denied the report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 208.77 points to 25,289.27, the S&P 500 gained 28.62 points to end at 2,730.20 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at 7,259.03, 122.64 points higher.

Toronto activist carded while in Vancouver to give keynote address on racial equity

Desmond Cole, a Toronto activist and journalist who is in Vancouver to give a keynote address on racial equity, was stopped by police near Stanley Park on Tuesday in what he alleges was a racially based street check by police, Wendy Stueck writes. The Vancouver Police Department is disputing his account, saying a street check was not conducted and no information was collected. Mr. Cole says the only reason no information was collected was that he refused to provide it.

“They [VPD] say they didn’t collect any information - they didn’t say they didn’t try to collect information. They attempted to collect my information and I refused, which I have done many times in the past,” Mr. Cole said in a telephone interview yesterday, referring to police interactions in other cities.

The incident, which Mr. Cole described in a video he posted on social media, comes amid controversy over Vancouver Police data that show the department’s use of street checks in 2017 disproportionately involved individuals who were Indigenous or black. The department has said street checks are a valuable public safety tool and not driven by ethnicity.

Open this photo in gallery Desmond Cole (Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail) Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Doctors must speak out on gun violence - because it is our lane

“The gun debate is the centre of my professional highway. I was on call on July 22, 2018 – the night that two people were killed and 13 others injured in a mass shooting on Danforth Avenue in Toronto. I am a trauma surgeon, having worked for nearly two decades at one of the country’s busiest trauma centres. I know of what I speak. From my lane, my team and I have resuscitated, operated on, cared for, consoled and attended funerals of far too many victims of horrific gun violence.” - Najma Ahmed, trauma surgeon

Dwane Casey’s real legacy isn’t success. It’s goodwill

“Maybe it was all the wins that so endeared Casey to Toronto basketball fans, or the postseason appearances, or the way he used to shoo Drake out of the way when he was windmilling up and down the sideline, but I suspect it was the sincere, golly gee-ness of Casey that people loved. Even when it was bad – and it got bad right at the end – Casey looked like he was having fun. The feeling was contagious.” - Cathal Kelly

Calgarians rejected a deeply flawed Olympic bid

“I, for one, was never quite sure what the vision for these Games was. It seemed to be: Let’s relive the party that we put on in 1988, it might be good for what ails the local economy. And we’ll do it on a shoestring budget by reusing facilities from the original shindig! As grand ideas go, it was a major fail. The bid corporation really didn’t offer people much to get excited about.” - Gary Mason

Your DNA holds the answer to every question you have about your body, but for the most part, those answers have been inaccessible because of cost and time. Ottawa-based startup Spartan Bioscience wants to revolutionize health care by giving providers and their patients access to affordable, on-demand DNA results. In the latest episode of The Globe’s I’ll Go First podcast, Spartan’s CEO and founder Paul Lem talks about the secrets hiding in your DNA, his past career as a doctor and his love for comic books.

Weighing in: Canadian scientists take key role in redefining the kilogram

If things go as planned, by the end of this week, the world will have a new definition of the kilogram, Ivan Semeniuk writes.

The change will not require any adjustments to bathroom scales, or alter the heft of a bag of potatoes. But the milestone will serve to make our universal unit of mass a lot more universal.

In short, instead of basing it on a lump of precious metal locked in a vault in France, scientists have decided to recast the kilogram as something truly immutable, tied by a mathematical umbilical cord to the fundamental constants of nature that have endured since the Big Bang banged.

For those who play in the rarefied world of high-precision metrology − the science of measurement − it just doesn’t get any better. “I’ve always said this is the best time to be the chief metrologist for your country,” said Alan Steele, who plays that role for Canada as director-general of the National Research Council’s Metrology Research Centre in Ottawa. Dr. Steele is set to cast Canada’s vote to adopt the new kilogram definition tomorrow.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.