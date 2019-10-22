Evening Update: Leaders, voters reflect on new minority government

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Trudeau’s Liberals have a minority government. What now?

Justin Trudeau will now have to co-operate in a minority Parliament in which the Conservatives have gained ground in Alberta and the Bloc Québécois has made a comeback in Quebec. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer warned that his party has put Mr. Trudeau “on notice” and touted the Conservatives’ win of the popular vote, with about 34 per cent compared with the Liberals’ 33 per cent. The Bloc more than tripled its seat count, largely at the expense of Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats in Quebec. Leader Yves-François Blanchet promised that the Bloc, now the third-largest party, would leave separatism on the back burner and support legislation on a case-by-case basis.

Highlights from the vote last night:

The Liberals held their territory in the Toronto area and many of their ridings in British Columbia (although they lost Vancouver Granville to Jody Wilson-Raybould), despite Conservative and NDP efforts to break through in Ontario’s strategic 905 region. The Conservatives, meanwhile, dominated Alberta and Saskatchewan, and the Greens gained their first seat in Atlantic Canada.

About 17.9 million Canadians voted this year, according to Elections Canada. That translates to 65.95 per cent of around 27 million eligible voters, but that does not include people who registered on election day. In 2015, more than 17.7 million Canadians (68.3 per cent of eligible voters) cast ballots, up from 14.8 million (61.1 per cent) in 2011, and the highest in almost a quarter of a century. The lowest turnout was just one election earlier, in 2008, when 58.8 per cent of voters turned out.

TALKING POINTS

On the fact the Liberals have a minority

On the regional divisions of the vote

On the leaders and what they do next

Warren Kinsella calls for probe into his own firm

Political consultant Warren Kinsella is calling on Elections Canada to investigate his own firm, Daisy Group and “leave no stone unturned.” The Globe and Mail reported on Friday that Daisy had been contracted to “seek and destroy” Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada. A source with knowledge of the contract told The Globe that Daisy was hired to do the work by the Conservative Party. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has refused to confirm or deny that his party hired Mr. Kinsella’s firm to perform the work.

Michelle Laliberté, a spokesperson from the Commissioner of Canada Elections, confirmed to The Globe and Mail on Tuesday that it has received a letter from Mr. Kinsella’s firm. “That said, the confidentiality provisions of the Canada Elections Act prevent me from discussing how the Commissioner will proceed, or not, in a particular case,” Ms. Laliberté said in an e-mail.

Cameron Ortis free on bail

Cameron Ortis, the senior RCMP intelligence officer who is charged with breaching Canada’s official-secrets law, has been granted bail. As Steven Chase reports in Ottawa, the hearing is covered by a publication ban, which severely restricts what can be reported. Mr. Ortis was released shortly after the court hearing Tuesday and left court with Ian Carter, his lawyer.

Under Mr. Ortis’s bail conditions, he is forbidden from using any equipment that connects to the internet. He is required to reside at his parent’s home in Abbotsford, B.C., and can only leave under their supervision. He was required to relinquish his passport to authorities. He is required to regularly report to the Mission, B.C., detachment of the RCMP every Monday starting next week. Phones, computers and tablets possessed by his family are required to be off-limits to Mr. Ortis.

Toronto Raptors start their season at home against New Orleans

The Raptors tip off against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Prior to that, the team will unfurl the 2019 NBA championship banner from the rafters, and players will be presented with diamond championship rings (fans attending will receive replica rings). Find out who’s on the roster, and how they spent their summer, in our guide to the season opener.

Cathal Kelly weighs in on the team’s start of the season with a focus on Pascal Siakam, who yesterday signed a rich four-year contract with the team – money many had hoped would keep Kawhi Leonard in Toronto.

On a side note, the 2019 season marks a record for Canadian players. There are 16 on opening NBA rosters, including a robust class of rookies such as RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks, who will bolster what was already a strong contingent of Canadian players in the league.

Brexit thrown into chaos after parliament rejects Johnson’s ratification timetable

Parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s swift timetable to ratify his Brexit deal, prompting him to halt the legislation while he awaits word from Brussels and the European Union on whether they will offer another extension.

Johnson did win one rare victory today when parliament voted 329 to 299 in favour of his Brexit deal at an important second reading. It was the first time parliament has signalled support for a deal on how Britain would leave the EU, although still at an early stage in the legislative process. The vote merely opens the way for a debate on the agreement and possible amendments.

However, minutes later, parliament voted 322 to 308 against a motion that would fast-track the legislation and now must wait for the EU response. Johnson had warned parliament that if it defeated him on the timetable and forced a delay until January, he would abandon his attempt to ratify the deal and push for an election.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Calgary-based Husky Energy Inc. says it has laid off an undisclosed number of employees. Like other Canadian oil and gas companies, Husky has been hurt by a lack of pipeline access to oil markets.

As another key career diplomat witness – William Taylor, who as the charge d’affaires is the top U.S. envoy in Ukraine – appeared today in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, Trump called himself the victim of a “lynching,” a comment that dredged up a painful chapter in race relations and was swiftly condemned by numerous lawmakers.

Hong Kong is feuding with Taiwan over a fugitive murder suspect whose case indirectly sparked mass protests in Hong Kong in opposition to an unpopular extradition bill.

Chile’s military said it would investigate allegations of human rights violations in days of riots, looting and protests throughout the country that have left 15 dead and led to the arrest of more than 2,600. Also, Scotiabank says protests in the capital of Santiago have prompted it to postpone an investor event that was set to be held there this week.

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter had another fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, fracturing his pelvis and going to the hospital for treatment and observation. This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index finished narrowly lower on Tuesday as investors met the re-election of a Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a muted reaction. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index lost 26.93 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 16,391.52.

Stocks on world markets declined, with the S&P 500 turning lower, and the pound weakened on Tuesday after British lawmakers rejected the government’s proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify a deal over Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Strong corporate earnings since last week have provided some respite to equity markets, which were rattled over the past few months by geopolitical worries and a slowing global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.66 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 26,788.98, the S&P 500 lost 10.6 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 2,996.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 58.69 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 8,104.30.

LIVING BETTER

How long should I be waiting to drive after consuming edible cannabis?

With pot edibles, figuring out when you’ll be safe to drive is a lot hazier than if you’ve smoked or vaped. On its website, Health Canada says, generally, the effects of inhaled cannabis could last six hours or more. But if you eat or drink it, the effects could last up to 12 hours. And the after-effects of both, including drowsiness, could last up to 24 hours.

Seven new mystery books to keep you on edge

Margaret Cannon rounds up her top picks, including debut novels The Inquirer from Alberta author , Jaclyn Dawn and Your Life Is Mine, by Torontonian Nathan Ripley. Survivor cults, hallucinations and a hardboiled Halifax copper – everything you’ll need for a chilly fall weekend.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Automation, AI are upending jobs at Canada’s big banks

Technology advances are upending tens of thousands of jobs across the global financial sector, including at Canada’s big banks.

As global banks unveiled plans to slash tens of thousands of jobs this year, those in Canada held staffing levels fairly steady. But that doesn’t mean this country has been immune to the forces of automation and artificial intelligence that are reshaping banking around the world.

Beneath the surface, there are tectonic shifts under way in the nature of work and the kinds of skills Canada’s banks need. Experts predict that as many as a third of all Canadian bank employees face a substantial possibility that their jobs will change meaningfully – or in some cases, disappear altogether. In response, bank executives are trying to assuage fears of disruption by focusing on the potential to replace rote tasks with more productive and rewarding work.

But Canadian banks are also grappling with how to prepare employees for the transition. Read James Bradshaw’s full story here.

