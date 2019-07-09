Evening Update: Legault confirms Malala Yousafzai couldn’t teach in Quebec with hijab; The Globe analyses data gaps in transit sexual violence

Good evening,
Legault backs Education Minister’s comment, says Malala Yousafzai ‘couldn’t teach’ in Quebec with head scarf
Quebec’s Premier says Malala Yousafzai, a renowned advocate for girls’ education, would not be allowed to teach in his province unless she removed her head scarf, saying his Education Minister did not make a mistake when he made that assertion. Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Taliban at the age of 15 while she was on the bus home from school. She survived the attack and, in 2014, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in supporting young girls’ right to education.
Quebec has banned religious symbols, saying that Canada is a secular state, but critics say that by doing so it has also discriminated against those who wish to practice their religion freely, such as by wearing a hijab like Yousafzai. While the federal government has criticized the bill, along with many others around the world, it hasn’t taken any steps to challenge it.
Thousands of Canadian transit passengers target of sexual violence between 2013 and 2017, Globe analysis finds
The Globe and Mail obtained and analyzed scores of records to find out how the country’s 22 largest public-transit systems track and handle sexual misconduct. But the data gaps in the findings mean the number of incidents is likely much higher.
Some numbers: According to The Globe’s examination, almost 4,000 incidents of sexual assault or harassment were recorded on Canada’s 22 largest systems between 2013 and 2017. Ninety per cent of the incidents were perpetrated against women by men. A separate set of data from the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics, focused solely on criminal activity, reveals that across the country, 507 incidents of sexual crimes on public transit involved passengers under the age of 18 during the same period.
Missing information: Most transit systems that The Globe surveyed, including Toronto’s and Vancouver’s, only keep information on criminal acts, meaning the most common forms of sexual harassment, such as inappropriate comments, leering and propositioning, are not counted because they are not considered crimes under the Criminal Code.
The problem: “If we are going to address sexual harassment and sexual violence in all of its forms, we need much more detailed data and we need accurate data,” said Holly Johnson, an expert on sexual-assault statistics and a retired University of Ottawa criminology professor. “We can’t address it if we keep denying that it is happening.”
Former prime minister Jean Chrétien hospitalized in Hong Kong due to kidney stone
Jean Chrétien, 85, was scheduled to speak at the U.S-China Trade and Economic Relations Forum in Hong Kong today. Instead he was taken to hospital shortly after landing in the semi-independent Chinese territory Monday evening.
A spokesman says the former Canadian prime minister is receiving treatment to remove a kidney stone in Hong Kong. Bruce Hartley, a former executive assistant to Chrétien, says he will return to Canada following treatment to remove it.
Forty-six people taken to hospital after suspected carbon-monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel: Emergency crews were called after an automatic carbon-monoxide alarm went off at a Super 8 on Portage Avenue.
Boeing on the verge of losing title of world’s biggest plane maker: Boeing Co.’s deliveries fell about 37 per cent to 239 planes in the first half of 2019, hurt by the grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jets, putting it on track to lose the title of world’s biggest plane maker after eight years.
Donald Trump can’t block critics on Twitter, federal appeals court says: The ruling came in a case brought by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. It had sued on behalf of seven individuals blocked by Trump after criticizing his policies.
No women at the table as Canada’s premiers gather in Saskatoon: Canada’s 13 provincial and territorial leaders are in Saskatchewan this week; the last time Canada was without any woman as premier was between November 2002 and November 2008.
Britain’s Labour Party shifts policy, now backs new Brexit referendum: Britain’s main opposition said that the country’s soon-to-be chosen new leader should hold a second referendum on whether to leave the European Union or remain in the bloc.
Turkey orders arrest of 176 military personnel over suspected links to U.S.-based cleric blamed for attempted coup: In the three-year purge since the coup attempt, more than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial and about 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended from their jobs.
MARKET WATCH
Gains in the energy sector and technology stocks helped boost Canada’s main stock index, while U.S. stock markets were mixed. Major Canadian oil companies, which publicly disagreed over the Alberta government’s forced curtailments this year, are in lockstep over how to end the production limits and reinvigorate the battered industry.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 82.26 points at 16,545.21, according to unofficial figures.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.38 points, to 26,783.76, the S&P 500 gained 3.67 points to 2,979.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 43.35 points to 8,141.73.
Where is Canada’s plan to eliminate hepatitis C?
André Picard: “Treatment has been revolutionized and has created an unprecedented chance to dramatically reduce the harms of HCV, today and in the future.”
So begins another summer of construction – but there may be a cheaper, better way
Zoë Coull: “As our municipalities look to make their infrastructure-management programs more effective, we need to look for tech opportunities that move us toward truly sustainable infrastructure.” Coull is a professional engineer and the CEO of Ice Dragon Corrosion Inc.
Earthquake risk in Eastern Canada: Denial on the St. Lawrence
Glenn McGillivray: “It has just been too long since the last big event to ensure that the danger is indelibly tattooed on the brains of those in the east most at risk, spurring them to action.” McGillivray is managing director, Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction.
In a First Person essay written by Yona M. Harvey, she describes the vulnerability of slowly becoming an empty nester – even her youngest child is suffering from “empty nest” syndrome. “How does his little heart feel from one day being the baby of three siblings, to the next day being an only child in the household? It’s too much for him to grasp and I don’t think he knew why he was sad, just that he felt alone and needed to curl up and cry,” she writes. But as she comforts the last child at home, she must also learn for herself as she mentally prepares for her 10-year-old to grow up and leave the house as well. What do you tell yourself as you prepare for the quietness of a home with no children?
Up in the air: Recently single travellers reveal how their last relationship came to a close
The Museum of Broken Relationships, based in Zagreb, Croatia, is popping up at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre as part of The Brave: Secret Lives, Second Chances arts festival, running July 11 to 21. With its displays of objects from former lovers, the museum is a testament to the heartache that comes with ending a relationship. But it did get us wondering how people break up today. We spoke to a hairstylist who left a shady boy, a computer technician who couldn’t make long distance work, a commercial truck driver who said that the spark was lost and couldn’t be found again. Here, a handful of people passing through Pearson International Airport reveal how their last relationship ended.
