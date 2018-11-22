Evening Update: Legislation introduced to end Canada Post strike; B.C. Liberals accuse Speaker of trying to appoint aide as sergeant-at-arms

Good evening,

Federal government introduces legislation to end Canada Post strike

The Trudeau government introduced legislation Thursday that could see striking Canada Post employees forced back to work, but said it would hold off debating the bill to give a special mediator time to settle the labour dispute. Critics said the move undermined the collective-bargaining process just one day after mediator Morton Mitchnick resumed efforts to break the impasse.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been holding rotating walkouts for a month to back their contract demands. CUPW has warned of a legal battle if the federal government passes the back-to-work legislation, calling such a move unconstitutional and noting that a judge ruled as illegal a similar bill introduced in 2011 by the previous Conservative government.

Online retailers are turning to pricier couriers during the strike and warn of delays that could make customers think twice about shopping. Canada Goose Holdings and Lululemon Athletica, for example, are using UPS and FedEx, according to their websites, and Amazon is among others warning of delays.

As a Globe editorial points out: The shift from delivering mail to delivering goods bought on the internet “gives the federal government one more compelling reason to end the strike. Canada Post’s focus on parcels has made it more indispensable, not less, by making it a key cog in the retail economy.”

B.C. Liberals accuse Speaker of trying to appoint aide as sergeant-at-arms

British Columbia’s Liberals have accused the legislature’s Speaker of seeking to install his political aide in the position of the sergeant-at-arms after urging House leaders in a closed-door meeting this week to suspend the current long-serving official, Justine Hunter writes.

Gary Lenz and clerk of the House Craig James were escorted from the building the next morning by police after MLAs unanimously voted to suspend them. Later, the province’s criminal justice branch confirmed two special prosecutors have been appointed to oversee a criminal investigation.

MLAs have remained silent on what they were told. But today, House leader Mary Polak released a sworn statement about the events, saying Speaker Darryl Plecas wanted his aide Alan Mullen installed as acting sergeant-at-arms.

Alberta may buy trains to clear crude backlog even if Ottawa won’t share cost, Notley says

Alberta is willing to buy trains itself to help clear a backlog of crude oil if Ottawa decides not to back the Canadian province’s proposal to split the costs of new rail cars, Premier Rachel Notley said Thursday.

She said Alberta had asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to help pay for additional rail capacity to move an additional 120,000 to 140,000 barrels per day, but had not received an answer. Its oil is selling much lower than West Texas Intermediate in the United States due to a lack of pipeline capacity to move a growing glut of it to markets.

The Prime Minister was in Calgary today giving a speech, in which he acknowledged there was “very much a crisis” in the province, but was not scheduled to meet with the Premier.

Former law school dean sues Lakehead University for racial discrimination

Angelique EagleWoman, Canada’s first Indigenous law school dean, is suing Lakehead University, alleging constructive dismissal and racial discrimination.

She was hired for a five-year term in May, 2016, but resigned after two years. Her lawsuit seeks $2.6-million for lost income and punitive damages. In the lawsuit, which contains unproven allegations, Ms. EagleWoman said she experienced “micro-aggressions and hostility” from staff, faculty and students, which Lakehead failed to address. And the school demeaned her, she said, by close monitoring that included having someone help draft and edit her correspondence with faculty and staff.

Brandon Walker, a Lakehead spokesman, said the school does not comment on lawsuits or personnel matters.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index closed flat today despite a dip in shares of marijuana producers and bank stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index lost 3.44 points to close at 15,091.58. Wall Street was closed today for U.S. Thanksgiving.

Distrust of U.S. makes Canada a safer haven for data storage

Among Sun Tzu’s many quotable maxims in The Art of War, he posited that in the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity. Global Relay Communications Inc. is taking that sentiment to heart with a major expansion into Britain and Europe, Peter Nowak writes.

The Vancouver-based data archiving company is in the process of opening new offices in London that will see total staff increase by 50 per cent to nearly 700 over the next two years. The move is being driven by the opportunities arising from the chaos of Brexit, and also by a growing global distrust in U.S. government data policies.

Banks, hedge funds and stock exchanges are among the company’s main customers, as they use those monitoring services to stay onside of regulatory requirements. Most of Global Relay’s customers have been U.S.-based, but there’s now growing demand in Europe – particularly in Britain and France – as stronger privacy laws are being enacted.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Former Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista has had a newly discovered beetle named after him. (for subscribers) Canadian Museum of Nature entomologist Bob Anderson has dubbed it Sicoderus bautistai after the MLB all-star because of the dramatic bat-flip home run that propelled the Jays to the American League Championship Series in 2015. The avid sports fan had been watching the game with his daughter and wanted to immortalize the moment.

TALKING POINTS

The red line crossed, Jamal Khashoggi’s life cannot be sacrificed for Canada’s economy

“Our vigilance must become meaningful action, otherwise we are complicit. Canadians must insist that our government make our voices heard and truly demonstrate that Canada’s ‘word matters.’ We demand a thorough, credible and transparent response to the Saudi regime, in the name of all Canadians who value human rights and freedom of the press.” - Dave Holmes, Linda Juergensen and Stuart J. Murray

Doug Ford owes Franco-Ontarians a better answer

“The previous government’s promise to set up an all-new institution in Toronto, regardless of its flaws, served as a message to the province’s 620,000 francophones that their presence in the province and their future contribution to Ontario society were both valued. Mr. Ford, and Francophone Affairs Minister Caroline Mulroney, ended up sending exactly the opposite message. If the Ford government (of which my brother happens to be a member) honestly concluded that it could not in good conscience put scarce public money into the Liberal plan, it owed Franco-Ontarians a commitment to come up with a better one.” - Konrad Yakabuski (for subscribers)

Shaming bad drivers in the service of safer streets

“Attempts to reduce deaths and accidents have so far been unimpressive, so I’ve resorted to tattletaling because I’m scared. If ticket blitzes, red-light cameras and children’s deaths aren’t enough to get drivers to be more careful, perhaps shaming is the route to accountability. Technology makes this easy – google roofing company, hit send on email. Phone pictures of rude parking jobs can be posted to neighbourhood Facebook groups and the truly dedicated can go even further.” - Denise Balkissoon

LIVING BETTER

As we head into the holiday season, you don’t have to break the bank to entertain. Wine critic Beppi Crosariol offers his list of 10 bargain Canadian bubblies that can rival French Champagne (for subscribers). His picks come from wineries across the country, including Benjamin Bridge in Nova Scotia, Blue Mountain in B.C.'s Okanagan and Rosehall Run in Ontario’s Prince Edward County. The average cost of Canadian sparkling wines, he notes, are about half the price of a bottle of Veuve Clicquot.

LISTEN AND LEARN

Bunz, once a secret Facebook group, has now grown into a multi-platform, online-trading movement. In the latest episode of The Globe’s I’ll Go First podcast, CEO Sascha Mojtahedi talks about the future of bartering and Bunz' new cryptocurrency BTZ.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Harry LaForme, a groundbreaking Indigenous judge, looks bank in anger at the milestone Canada missed

He grew up at a time when life for aboriginal peoples was circumscribed not only by vicious discrimination but by law, Sean Fine writes. His father needed government permission to leave their reserve. The federal Indian agent ran band council meetings. If you wanted to put an issue on the agenda, it had to be in English. He grew up angry, ashamed of his Indigenous heritage, hanging around pool halls, not caring what he did with his life.

Yet he became Canada’s first and only Indigenous judge on an appellate court.

Justice Harry LaForme, who retired from the Ontario Court of Appeal last month, has long since overcome the rage of his youth, but he is angry once more. He has come a long way, but he believes that Canada, in some important respects, has not. He is angry on behalf of his community, but it’s personal, too.

He might have been a candidate for the Supreme Court of Canada, he says. Former prime minister Kim Campbell, who chaired a committee putting together a short list for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, wrote him a letter inviting him to apply. But it was pointless, he told her. Prime Minister Trudeau had adopted a requirement that all candidates for the country’s highest court be functionally bilingual; the court works in both Official Languages. And like many Indigenous people of his generation, he was not taught French as a schoolchild.