Evening Update: Liberals double down on election threat; British researchers to infect volunteers with COVID-19 in vaccine trial

Liberals double down on election threat over Conservative bid for new ethics probe

Developing story: The Liberals say they are ready to send Canadians to the polls to avoid a Conservative bid to study the government’s ethical controversies.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole had confirmed the party would call debate on its motion to create a special committee today but said it will change its name, which was first billed as “anti-corruption.” The proposed new name is the “special committee on allegations of misuse of public funds by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada.”

That was not enough for the Liberals, who said they would not support turning committees into “partisan inquisitions.” Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez yesterday warned the Liberals would see this as a confidence motion; today he confirmed it.

The Bloc Québécois have said they’ll support the Tories, leaving the New Democrats once again in a position to determine whether Canadians go to the polls.

The latest in coronavirus news: British vaccine trials and case numbers in Canada

Imperial College London plans to start deliberately infecting volunteers with the virus that causes COVID-19 in what’s called human challenge trials that researchers hope will speed up the development of vaccines.

The trials will be the first of their kind in the world, Globe European correspondent Paul Waldie reports, and could begin in early January with about 90 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30.

Scientists have long argued that the world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine and that the first vaccines may not prove to be the most effective. Challenge trials can shave months off development times and allow researchers to quickly compare the effectiveness of different vaccines.

In Canadian developments: Quebec’s health-care system is “running on empty,” Premier François Legault said today as the province reported 33 new COVID-19 hospitalizations and 877 new cases. Ontario Premier Doug Ford is encouraging anyone with symptoms who lives in one of the province’s four hot spots to get tested. Meanwhile, Alberta Health says 49 active COVID-19 cases have been linked to a wedding in Calgary earlier this month.

Trump, Biden on mute: Thursday’s debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted, organizers say, in an effort to avoid the disruptions that marred the first matchup.

First female CEO of major Canadian bank: Laurentian Bank of Canada has named Rania Llewellyn as its next chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Canadian-based bank. She formally starts her role on Oct. 30 after a 26-year career at Bank of Nova Scotia.

Google sued for anti-trust violations: The U.S. Justice Department today filed a landmark antitrust case against Google, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.

Magna names new leader: Magna International has announced company veteran and president Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri will take the wheel as CEO in January, replacing Don Walker, who has run the world’s third largest auto parts maker for 22 years.

Ghislaine Maxwell loses court bid: A U.S. court has dealt Ghislaine Maxwell a blow by refusing to block the release of a deposition she gave concerning her relationship with the late financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Ottawa constable found not guilty: Ottawa police officer Daniel Montsion has been cleared by a judge in the death of Abdirahman Abdi, who who suffered a fatal heart attack during a violent arrest four years ago. He had pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Jeff Bridges reveals lymphoma diagnosis: Oscar winner and The Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges took to social media to tell fans he’s being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

Rapper Backxwash wins Polaris prize: Backxwash has won the 2020 Polaris Music Prize, which carries a $50,000 cash prize, for the gothic rap-metal album God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It.

Shares on Wall Street ended higher today on growing optimism that talks among U.S. lawmakers are progressing on a stimulus package aimed at cushioning the economic shock from the coronavirus pandemic. The TSX closed virtually unchanged as the Canadian earnings season got into full swing with Canadian Pacific Railway reporting third-quarter results that missed expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.37 points or 0.4 per cent to 28,308.79, the S&P 500 gained 16.20 points or 0.47 per cent to 3,443.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.61 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 11,516.49. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped 0.81 point to 16,273.26.

B.C.'s Site C dam project is a disaster in the making

“The whole thing has the feel of an issue that is growing in ugly complexity every day, the ramifications of which are enormous for the provincial treasury.” - Gary Mason

Removing Sir John A. Macdonald isn’t ‘cancel culture’ – it’s a sign of a cultural renaissance

"“History, whether it exists as a text written in book or as a name on a building, is never a totally objective, neutral, ‘accurate’ representation of the past. History is produced by living, breathing people. It is a cultural product.” - Celeste Pedri-Spade, Queen’s University

This Thursday, join the Globe’s science reporter Ivan Semeniuk on Facebook for a live Q&A on the status of COVID-19 vaccines. How soon will it be here? How might it work? And how will we know if it’s effective? He will answer your questions at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The career of Stevie Nicks is the stuff of dreams

Open this photo in gallery Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York on March 29, 2019. Evan Agostini/The Associated Press

In a strikingly candid interview, Stevie Nicks recently said she was once addicted to tranquilizers for eight years, that a one-time experiment with Botox left her face a mess for months, that she sleeps with her dog these days – Harry Styles is just a “very good friend,” thank you – and that she had an abortion in 1979 while dating Eagles singer Don Henley. For a woman who famously keeps her visions to herself, she’s rather chatty.

Nicks, 72, is having a bit of a moment these days. One of her signature songs, Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams, is enjoying a renaissance. A TikTok video of a middle-aged man riding a skateboard and swigging Ocean Spray product while chilling to the 1977 hit has gone viral. The clip excellently captures a spirit of breezy mellow in pandemic times and helped Dreams rack up almost three million on-demand U.S. streams over a three-day period late last month.

Nicks also has a new concert film coming out this week. Recorded in 2017, 24 Karat Gold: The Concert is a run-through of Fleetwood Mac and solo material, along with behind-the-song insight. She talks about wanting to use Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers for her debut solo album in 1981. The story goes that Atlantic Records' then-president Doug Morris told Nicks it wasn’t going to happen because Petty had a steadfast policy: “No girls allowed.” There was a lot of that back then. Read Brad Wheeler’s full story here.

