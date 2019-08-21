Evening Update: Liberals vote down motion to further probe SNC-Lavalin; Trudeau vows to stand up to China

Good evening,

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Liberals quash ethics committee’s attempt to study SNC-Lavalin affair

The Liberal majority on the parliamentary ethics committee has quashed an opposition-led push to further probe the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The committee voted down a proposal to hear from federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion and up to nine witnesses who have been prevented from testifying because of cabinet confidentiality.

In a report released last week, Mr. Dion found that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressing former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the criminal case involving Quebec engineering firm SNC-Lavalin. Mr. Dion said Mr. Trudeau used his authority to put pressure on her to overrule the Director of Public Prosecution’s decision not to negotiate a deal with the firm that would avoid criminal prosecution.

Meanwhile, SNC-Lavalin’s fall is starting to weigh on investment funds. As the largest shareholder in the firm, the Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec has been the biggest loser of the company’s share-price collapse. Some retail investment funds are also feeling the pain of SNC’s problems, including RBC Global Asset Management.

Trudeau says Canada will stand up to ‘increasingly assertive’ China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada won’t back down against what he calls an increasingly assertive Beijing.

In a speech today in Montreal, Mr. Trudeau said the Ottawa is closely monitoring developments in Hong Kong, where protests have been continuing since June because of a perceived erosion of freedoms under China.

His speech came hours after Chinese authorities issued a rare personal rebuke to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland over comments she made about “the unacceptable, violent incidents” in Hong Kong.

Canada’s relationship with China has been fraught with tension over Canada’s arrest of Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou, and China’s subsequent detention of two Canadians, allegedly for national security reasons.

Pembina to acquire Kinder Morgan Canada, other assets in $4.35-billion deal

Pembina Pipeline Corp. is buying Kinder Morgan Canada and the U.S. portion of a key condensate pipeline for $4.35-billion, a deal that will boost its place in the oil storage and transport business.

The sale marks U.S.-based Kinder Morgan’s exit from Canada after it sold its largest asset – the Trans Mountain oil pipeline – to Ottawa last year for $4.4-billion. It follows a formal process to seek buyers for the majority-owned Canadian operation that ended in the spring after failing to attract acceptable proposals.

Meanwhile, Trans Mountain has told contractors to prepare for the restart of pipeline construction.

The Liberal government re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion project two months ago, but the company needed time to re-assess its work plan. It said yesterday that it expects the expanded pipeline would be done by mid-2022.

WHAT ELSE IS ON OUR RADAR

Trump calls Danish leader’s response on Greenland ‘nasty’: The U.S. President cancelled his visit to Denmark after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called his idea of buying Greenland an “absurd discussion.”

Brazil’s leader accuses NGOs of setting wildfires in Amazon: The country’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro said these groups started wildfires in the rain forest to damage his government’s image after he cut their funding.

Greece denies aid to Iranian ship under U.S. pressure: The country said it will avoid risking relations with Washington by declining to help the Iranian tanker sought by the United States amid reports reports the ship is headed for a Greek port.

Sudan’s top general sworn in as leader of new ruling council: Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan will lead the joint military-civilian body created to rule the country during a three-year transition period toward democratic elections.

Brampton’s new integrity commissioner has ties to Mayor Patrick Brown: Muneeza Sheikh, who was recently appointed to oversee the ethical behaviour of the city’s mayor and councillors, has previously expressed support for the former Progressive Conservative leader, which critics say could pose a conflict of interest.

MARKET WATCH

A global equities gauge rose on Wednesday for a third day in four as bets on more economic stimulus overcame, for now, worries over the rising prospect of a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 240.29 points to 26,202.73, the S&P 500 gained 23.92 points to 2,924.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.65 points to 8,020.21.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was also unofficially up up 95.92 points at 16,309.23.

TALKING POINTS

The digital revolution is coming to health care. Are we ready?

“Technology is going to change the patient-clinician relationship. Ideally, it should free clinicians of some technical demands and allow them to focus on what matters most to patients – compassion and connectedness, things that machines can’t always deliver.” - André Picard

On sex ed, Doug Ford proves (once again) he loves to backtrack

“To be an Ontarian today is to live in a state of confusion, not sure exactly what the government’s stand is on any given issue, and when its commitment might suddenly be revoked.” - Denise Balkissoon

Trump’s Greenland temper tantrum isn’t funny – it’s terrifying

“...It’s tempting to slough all this off as just another example of the President’s pathological need for attention. With an administration that commits outrages by the hour, what matters Greenland? It matters a lot.” - John Ibbitson

LIVING BETTER

'Salt to taste’ is a common recipe direction, but how do you know which kind to use?

Virtually everything that tastes good, both sweet and savoury, shares one common element: salt. Salt unifies and enhances existing flavours, making croissants more buttery, grains more nutty, tomatoes more tomato-y.

The mineral comes in many forms, but deciphering which is which can be tricky. That’s why Julie Van Rosendaal has created a user’s guide on the best use of each type.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Tuktoyaktuk teetering: Hamlet’s shoreline erosion a warning to rest of Canada’s North

Visitors to Tuktoyaktuk don’t need geology degrees to see the community has a serious problem. Along the northern peninsula, a line of homes only feet from the carved-up shoreline looks to be one storm away from toppling into the Beaufort Sea. If you look more closely, you can see the shredded remains of various initiatives to slow erosion.

Rising temperatures and sea levels have put the community at risk. But even when all levels of government understand what’s at stake, finding workable solutions can be challenging.

As Canada’s North warms at one of the fastest rates on Earth, Tuktoyaktuk serves as a distant early warning to other communities that may face similar threats in the decades ahead.

Evening Update is written by Katrya Bolger. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.