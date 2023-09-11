Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

The trial for Nathaniel Veltman, a 22-year-old charged with four counts of first-degree murder for a 2021 collision that killed several members of a Muslim family, kicked off Monday, with the Crown prosecutor telling the jury that the accused confessed to police hours after the attack, saying he was a white nationalist out to commit “terrorism.” Veltman’s trial marks the first time prosecutors in Canada have argued such a crime ranks as a terrorist attack. Veltman has pleaded not guilty.

In her opening statement, Sarah Shaikh told the court that Veltman read and wrote “white nationalist” manifestos before he used a pickup truck as a weapon against a family he spotted at random on June 6, 2021, in London Ont.

Shaikh said the jury will hear evidence that Veltman plotted for months and made incriminating statements in his own writings as well as to the police after his arrest.

Convoy organizers’ lawyers seek to block Ottawa residents from testifying at criminal trial

Lawyers for two truck convoy organizers, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, say there’s no need for nine witnesses, including the lead plaintiff in a proposed class-action lawsuit as well as local businesses, to be called to testify in court.

Lawrence Greenspon, a lawyer for Lich, said there has been an admission of facts already made, which includes that the actions of individuals who participated in the protest “interfered with persons,” such as residents and business owners in downtown Ottawa.

Devastating toll of Moroccan earthquake is only starting to be understood in Marrakesh

With signs of Friday night’s deadly earthquake everywhere in Marrakesh, people are caught between the desire to mourn the losses of families and friends, and the need for economic survival through tourism.

The earthquake flattened entire villages and killed more than 2,100 people. Rescuers on Sunday were working to find survivors under the wreckage. One man said it’s hard coming back to work. But there are appointments to honour, groups to host, tours to run.

Intense drought heightens lightning’s devastation, even when there are fewer strikes

While wildfires across Canada have set fire to more territory than ever before, lightning – which causes around half these blazes over the years – has been striking the ground at a rate well below average.

Turns out drought is a key driver of this destruction, according to new data shared with The Globe and Mail. Dry land is primed to ignite as the country is experiencing its driest spring and summer since the government began recording precipitation in every corner of Canada in 2000.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Telecom: Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne is forcing Rogers Communications Inc. to give BCE Inc. and Telus Corp. access to the Rogers-owned wireless network on Toronto’s subway system by Oct. 3.

World: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, both countries said Monday. He is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Politics: Quebec MP Alain Rayes, who quit the Conservative caucus over concerns about Pierre Poilievre’s leadership, says he is leaving federal politics. First elected in 2015, he said he would remain an independent MP for Richmond–Arthabaska until the next election is called.

Crime: The number of charges in the sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard have been reduced from 11 to six. Nygard was originally facing eight charges of sexual assault and three charges of forcible confinement in the Toronto case. Jury selection, set to get underway Monday, was postponed to next week after a court heard some complainants aren’t expected to testify.

MARKET WATCH

S&P/TSX composite rises in face of energy weakness

Canada’s main stock index rose Monday despite weakness in energy, while U.S. stock markets also rose to start the trading week, led by technology.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 108.11 points at 20,182.76.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.13 points at 34,663.72. The S&P 500 index was up 29.97 points at 4,487.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 156.37 points at 13,917.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents US, according to XE.com, compared with 73.36 cents US on Friday. The October crude contract was down 22 cents at US$87.29 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up less than a penny at US$2.61 per mmBTU. The December gold contract was up US$4.50 at US$1,947.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up nine cents at US$3.81 a pound.

TALKING POINTS

Could Donald Trump join the rogues’ gallery of history’s criminal politicians?

“While Donald Trump holds the dubious distinction of being the first former U.S. president to run for office while facing criminal charges, he is not the first political candidate in U.S. history to have been indicted, convicted, or even incarcerated.” - Ian Buruma

What Kleenex’s Canadian exit reveals about our grocery sector’s lack of competition

“Whether it is Kleenex or Skippy Peanut Butter, which pulled out in 2017, what lies behind the departure of these brands from Canada that, while small compared with the United States, is still a rich country with a population of almost 40 million?” - David Soberman

The horrific food poisoning of Calgary children underscores the unravelling of public health in Canada

“How did this kind of mass poisoning of children happen? There’s been a lot of political rhetoric these days about getting rid of “gatekeepers” and pesky public health officials. It makes you wonder: Had the kitchen in question has been visited by public health inspectors recently? If so, let’s see the reports.” - André Picard

LIVING BETTER

Running a fall marathon? Here’s how to fuel your way to the finish line

If you’ve signed up for a run this fall, you likely know there’s more to it than just building up your weekly mileage. A marathon-friendly diet plays a key role in getting you across the line.

For instance, you’re going to want to prioritize carbohydrates, such as bread, rice and pasta. You’re also going to want to time your pre-run food intake, as well as stay hydrated through plain water (for runs under an hour) and sports drinks for longer runs.

Read Leslie Beck’s Food for Thought for more.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Architect Raymond Moriyama built bold big ideas that we must now save

When Raymond Moriyama was 12, he built a treehouse and found his calling. But it was also a hideaway from security patrols in the camp where young Ray was interned. For years, the federal government confined his family along with 22,000 Japanese-Canadians, exiling them from their homes on the B.C. coast to old mining towns. This experience taught the future architect that buildings and places were inevitably political. Read the full story today.

