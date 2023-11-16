Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Guilty verdict in killing of a Muslim family

A jury has found a 22-year-old white nationalist guilty of four counts of first-degree murder for using his pickup truck to run down a Muslim family in London, Ont., in what prosecutors allege was an act of terrorism.

Nathaniel Veltman was convicted after a 10-week trial in which he admitted in court that he deliberately drove into the family on June 6, 2021. He was also convicted of one count of attempted murder for injuring a nine-year-old boy.

He killed Salman Afzaal, 46; Madiha Salman, 44; Talat Afzaal, 74; and Yumnah Afzaal, 15.

Veltman faces a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Internet and telephone services have collapsed across the Gaza Strip because of a lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said, bringing a potentially long-term communications blackout.

Israel has signalled its offensive could next target southern Gaza, where most of the territory’s people have taken refuge.

The Israeli military says it has uncovered a Hamas tunnel shaft and a vehicle with weapons at Gaza’s Shifa hospital complex.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz yesterday to affirm Canada’s support for Israel “and its right to defend itself in accordance with international law,” Trudeau’s office says.

Opinion:

Jewish Canadians living in rising fear as violence and vitriol increase – John Ibbitson

The international order has failed the Palestinians – Diana Buttu

Read more: “It was like hell”: Canadian family returned from Gaza recount 30 nights of Israeli air strikes

Fallout from the changing conflict in Myanmar

For much of the time since Myanmar was plunged into civil war by a military coup in February, 2021, the conflict has been in a bloody stalemate. But in recent weeks there has been a transformation.

Three northern ethnic armies have launched a devastating surprise offensive. They have overrun junta positions and seized weapons, equipment and border posts along the frontier with Myanmar’s major ally and trading partner, China.

Along another border, as rebels step up their assaults, Myanmar soldiers are fleeing attacks on military bases into neighbouring India.

Others seeking refuge, as they have for years, are persecuted Rohingya Muslims. About 200 Rohingya reached the shores of Indonesia’s Aceh province today, the third boat to arrive in as many days.

In photos: Hundreds of Rohingya refugees arrive in Indonesia after fleeing conflict in Myanmar

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Verdict in Pelosi assault: A jury has convicted David DePape, the Canadian man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her husband with a hammer, of federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault. He faces up to 50 years in prison.

Carbon pricing fight: The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation that it says would enable it to stop remitting the federal carbon tax on natural gas bills and provide legal protection for those at its energy Crown corporation.

No Frills strike notice: Almost 1,300 workers at 17 No Frills grocery stores in Ontario could be off the job next week, as the union that represents them, Unifor, has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. on Monday.

Athletics heading to Las Vegas: Yet another Oakland sports team is decamping to Sin City, as the Athletics’ move has been unanimously approved by Major League Baseball team owners, sources say. The NFL’s Raiders made a similar move in 2020.

MARKET WATCH

North American markets closed mixed with the recent rally taking breather as Cisco and Walmart shares drop and oil dives. Canada’s main stock index ended slightly lower, with the energy sector under pressure.

The S&P/TSX Composite index slipped 4,82 points or 0.02 per cent to 20,053.07. The dollar traded at 72.70 U.S. cents.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.74 points or 0.13 per cent to 34,945.47, the S&P 500 gained 5.36 points or 0.12 per cent to end at 4,508.24, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 9.83 points or 0.07 per cent to 14,113.67.

TALKING POINTS

A criminal trial is not the right forum for finding answers surrounding Adam Johnson’s death

“Anyone confidently assigning fault hasn’t played contact sports in a while. There is a titanic difference between thinking someone meant to do something and knowing they did. Often, that gulf cannot be crossed.” – Cathal Kelly

This is how to invest as 2024 nears

“Bonds over stocks in 2024, and if you feel compelled to stick with equities in the coming year, stay with what works when interest rates move lower ... utilities, consumer staples, health care and telecom services.” – David Rosenberg

LIVING BETTER

There’s no shortage of viewing options opening at cinemas tomorrow. Director Todd Haynes brings high-camp cheekiness to his latest melodrama, May December, featuring standout performances by Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. For roc-doc aficionados, there’s The Stones and Brian Jones, in which director Nick Broomfield offers sympathy for the dead guitarist.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Concert cancellations by legacy acts rock the live music industry

Open this photo in gallery: Bruce Springsteen performs with the E Street Band perform on April 28, 2023, in Barcelona, Spain.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press

Are the rock and pop elders fragile? Alarm bells sounded this summer when Madonna, 65, postponed her Celebration Tour because of a bacterial infection. In September, 74-year-old Bruce Springsteen postponed the remainder of his 2023 dates with the E Street Band until next year because of peptic ulcer disease.

“I don’t think anybody wants to retire gracefully,” says veteran tour promoter Elliott Lefko, vice-president of AEG/Goldenvoice Concerts. “But, the thing about rock ‘n’ roll is, it really keeps you young. In their mind, they’re still 25.”

Concerts are cancelled and tours are postponed. And the closer to showtime a performance is called off, the more complicated and expensive the fallout. Read the full story by Brad Wheeler.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.