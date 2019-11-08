Evening Update: Manitoba Premier meets with Trudeau, Alberta eases oil production limits

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Pallister meets with Trudeau, says fighting climate change is a ‘unifying project’

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said fighting climate change should unite the country after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, taking a markedly different approach from other Western conservative premiers who have warned Mr. Trudeau of Western alienation.

Mr. Pallister met Mr. Trudeau in his Parliament Hill office Friday and told reporters that he offered the Prime Minister friendly advice about making progress on pipelines and flood protection, and that he “came in peace.”

Mr. Trudeau has been reaching out to premiers and mayors in Western Canada and acknowledged Thursday that there is work to do to ensure the Liberals are governing for the entire country after an election result that saw his party completely wiped out of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Opinion : Some friendly advice from Manitoba on fixing Western discontent and healing Canada's divisions (Brian Pallister)

Opinion: Liberals' postelection tone has been focused on conciliation, but it's time for a reset (Campbell Clark)

Globe editorial: First, build the pipeline: How the Trudeau government can make peace with Alberta

Alberta to lift production limits on new conventional wells to boost investment, job creation

Alberta will allow operators to drill new conventional wells unrestricted by production limits, signalling the government’s first steps toward easing oil curtailment.

Existing producing wells will remain under curtailment, but Energy Minister Sonya Savage said the change would help drive investment and job creation in the patch, and economic growth in the province.

Alberta producers have been under curtailment since January, when the former NDP government imposed production limits to drain the glut of oil in storage and help ease a crippling price differential on Canadian oil.

Apartment REIT Continuum cancels IPO, will sell to private buyer for $1.7-billion

The latest Canadian rental apartment owner to try going public has scrapped its deal despite heavy investor demand, deciding instead to sell to a private buyer at a premium price.

Toronto-based Continuum Residential Real Estate Investment Trust filed the paperwork for an IPO in early October, and the deal was set to price this week. However, the company quietly ran a dual-track process for a potential sale at the same time and ultimately decided to sell to Canada’s Starlight Investments.

Continuum hoped to raise around $300-million and price its shares between $15.60 and $16.50. After wrapping up its marketing roadshow, the company received orders for roughly $1-billion worth of shares.

RCMP employee Cameron Ortis, charged with secrecy breaches, will return to jail after bail decision overturned: A senior RCMP intelligence official, Cameron Ortis, is going back into detention, a judge ruled Friday.

U.S. officials report ‘breakthrough’ in investigation into vaping-related lung injuries: Tests of lung samples taken from 29 patients with vaping-related lung injuries suggest all contained vitamin E acetate, a discovery U.S. officials described as a “breakthrough” in the investigation of the nationwide outbreak that topped 2,000 cases this week.

Steve Bannon testifies at trial of long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone: Steve Bannon, who served as chief executive of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, told jurors Friday he saw Roger Stone as “an access point” to WikiLeaks, which later released hacked e-mails damaging to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. Bannon appeared as reluctant witness in Stone’s criminal trial in federal court under subpoena and said he otherwise would not have taken the stand.

Antigua threatens to block part of the sale of CIBC’s Caribbean assets: The government of Antigua and Barbuda is threatening to block part of a deal reached by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to sell its Caribbean business to Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski Bacal.

Canada’s main stock index rose Friday for the sixth straight session, led by a rally in the technology and health-care sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed up 71.67 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 16,877.42.

South of the border, the S&P 500 hit a record closing high on Friday as investors brushed aside doubts about the progress of trade talks between the United States and China, while the index registered a fifth straight week of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.9 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 27,680.7, the S&P 500 gained 7.84 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 3,093.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.80 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 8,475.31.

Remembrance Day on Vancouver’s Hastings Street

“James Cleland Richardson was one of the many young men from the Vancouver area who heeded the call to fight for Canada and for freedom in the Great War of 1914-18. … [Now] flash forward more than 100 years to 2019 and imagine, just for a moment, that James Cleland Richardson were to return for a day to where it all began – to that spot on Hastings Street where the call was issued for young men to fight for Canada and freedom. What might he see and think?” – Preston Manning, founder of the Manning Centre and former Reform Party of Canada leader

Donald Trump is at war with himself – isolationist or interventionist?

“With his decision to pull U.S. forces out of Syria and green-light a Turkish invasion to crush the Kurds, America’s allies in the fight against the Islamic State, the isolationist has won." – Waller R. Newell, professor at Carleton University and author of Tyrants: Power, Injustice and Terror

Kawhi Leonard’s ‘load management’ not going down easy in Los Angeles

“Leonard presumed he could move to the U.S.'s second-biggest media market, take a wing-dinger of a contract, create an outrageous amount of tumult around the manner of his arrival (Batman with his hand-picked Robin, Paul George) and then just continue on as he had. Apparently not.” – The Globe’s Cathal Kelly

Many drivers would admit they’re more distracted by their smartphones than they should be – so why is it such a big problem?

This weekend, the Globe takes a deep dive on distracted driving. Think you’re not part of the problem? Take a scroll through our interactive to see how many distractions you encounter on the road. And please, tell us what you think. What should Canadians be doing to make our roads safer?

Sustainable travel: A guide to understanding your impact on the environment and how to reduce it

It’s easy to forget that tourists contribute to climate change in a substantial way. So can you satiate your travel bug while minimizing your impact on the environment? This package will help answer that question with tips and ideas on how to be a better traveller.

Reviews of films opening this week

Trying to decide what to watch? Our roundup of films opening this week includes Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, a four-star triumph – and epic 210 minutes long – now screening in theatres before arriving on Netflix Nov. 27. And if you’re wondering about Last Christmas, it’ll give you its heart, but the very next day, you can give it away.

Open this photo in gallery Gertrud and Max Raphael Hahn, Michael Hayden’s grandparents, were wealthy residents of Gottingen, Germany. Handout

Family treasures looted during Germany’s Kristallnacht on display for the first time at Vancouver exhibition

For about 20 years, the boxes sat in the storage room of Michael Hayden’s Vancouver home, unopened. He had found them in a basement room behind the garden of his father’s home in Cape Town, South Africa, after his sudden death in 1984. They had been shipped there, originally from Germany, and had never been opened by his father either, not since the boxes had arrived after the Second World War. There were about 15 of them, all from the 1940s. The information inside would give Hayden – one of the world’s foremost geneticists – a new purpose in life. The boxes held thousands of documents that painted a rare and urgent picture of life in Nazi Germany for a prominent Jewish family – his own.

Gertrud and Max Raphael Hahn, Hayden’s grandparents, were wealthy residents of Gottingen, Germany, whose home was ransacked and possessions stolen on Kristallnacht – the night of broken glass – a government-sanctioned series of Nazi pogroms in Germany and Austria. Hayden had a vague notion his grandparents had been killed during the Second World War, but he knew no details about their deaths and very little about them.

Since opening the boxes, Hayden has been working with the Gottingen Museum and other German institutions for several years, looking for what is left of his family’s treasures. Some are being displayed for the first time at an exhibition that opened on Friday at the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre. Treasured Belongings: The Hahn Family and the Search for a Stolen Legacy includes many extraordinary items that belonged to the Hahns, including a 17th-century Passover Haggadah and precious secular art, such as an original work by the artist Max Liebermann. Read Marsha Lederman’s full story here.

