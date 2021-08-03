Evening Update: Masks, physical distancing top Ontario’s COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Ontario students will be required to wear masks and maintain physical distancing indoors wherever possible when they return to the classroom next month, the provincial government announced Tuesday.

The province’s back-to-school plan comes after a controversial academic year that saw in-person learning shut down for a longer period of time than anywhere else in Canada. The government of Premier Doug Ford is giving the green light for students to return to their classrooms and resume extracurricular activities – although families can choose to continue with remote learning – provided they abide by certain COVID-19 safety protocols.

Open this photo in gallery Travellers wait in line to check-in for a Philippine Airlines flight to Manila at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Decision to mix vaccines could cause travel difficulties for millions of Canadians

Canada’s move to mix COVID-19 vaccines as part of a strategy to quickly immunize as much of the population as possible could present travel challenges to millions of people who received different doses.

While research has shown that mixing a viral vector vaccine, such as AstraZeneca, followed by an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer, produces a significant immune response, some countries, including many in the European Union, don’t recognize certain vaccines and vaccine combinations.

That means that those with mixed doses may not be considered fully vaccinated and could require additional COVID-19 safety measures such as testing and quarantining. Cruise lines may also deny boarding to passengers.

Andre De Grasse eyes gold in 200-metre final as he posts new Canadian record

The last time Andre De Grasse ran a 200-metre Olympic semi-final, he ended with a giant grin, all smiles as Usain Bolt crossed the line with a fraction of a second lead.

Five years later, De Grasse looked across again. This time, there was no one. He slowed for his best finish in the event, a time of 19.73 seconds that marked the fastest a Canadian has run the 200-m, a race De Grasse intends to win and with Bolt retired, knows is his to take.

More Olympics coverage:

In sport climbing’s debut at Tokyo Olympics, Canada’s Sean McColl ‘had a blast’

Cathal Kelly: Simone Biles didn’t have her dream Tokyo Olympics, but she made more impact in reminding us that stars are humans, too

Follow The Globe and Mail’s full Tokyo 2020 Olympics coverage

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Michael Kovrig’s old punk band joins campaign for his release: The Hungarian punk band Bankrupt, co-founded by Michael Kovrig, has put out a song calling on all governments involved to work toward his release from a Chinese prison. Bankrupt released the song, called The Plane to Toronto, last month to raise awareness of Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor’s plight in Chinese detention.

Brian Pallister says he’s sorry for comments about Canadian history: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is apologizing for comments he made almost a month ago about Canadian history. Pallister says he’s asking for forgiveness after saying people who came to Canada, before and after it became a country, did not come to destroy but to build.

Plight of Syria’s White Helmet evacuees worsens as they wait on Canada: Three years after Canada promised to find permanent homes for hundreds of rescue workers and their family members who were evacuated from Syria during its civil war, dozens of adults and children remain stuck in a Middle East refugee camp where their mental and physical health is deteriorating, according to federal officials.

Exiled Belarus activist found dead in Ukraine: Vitaly Shishov, who ran a group in Ukraine helping Belarusians fleeing persecution, was found hanged in a Kyiv park not far from his home, police said in a statement. Police said they are investigating whether it was a suicide or a murder made to look like suicide.

Also: Olympic Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says punishment awaited her back home

H&R REIT sells Calgary’s signature skyscraper: The real estate investment trust is unloading its ownership in the Bow, in a deal designed to decrease its exposure to the city’s troubled office market and slash its debt burden.

Canadian regulators to create new watchdog for investment industry: The new self-regulatory organization will oversee the country’s investment industry, consolidating the functions of two existing organizations – the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers’ Association.

MARKET WATCH

The TSX and S&P 500 rallied to record closes today despite a muted start to the day, with both Canadian and U.S. equity markets seeing broad-based buying across sectors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.38 per cent to 20,365.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8 per cent to 35,116.40 the S&P 500 gained 0.82 per cent to 4,423.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.55 per cent to 14,761.29.

TALKING POINTS

Do we need to worry about breakthrough COVID-19 infections after getting vaccinated?

“The real breakthrough we need to concern ourselves with is convincing a sufficiently large percentage of the population – 80 per cent or more – to get their shots so that we can virtually stop the coronavirus from spreading in our communities.” - André Picard

The Bank of Canada discovers that a little post-recession inflation is a good thing

“... the economy will likely be better off if the Bank of Canada isn’t too hasty about tightening monetary policy so as to bring inflation back to its 2-per-cent target.” - Globe Editorial

LIVING BETTER

Hot takes: Summer’s fashion trends reinvent warm weather wardrobe staples

This summer’s key fashion trends reinvent staples from Bermuda shorts to camp shirts. Here are seven pieces of clothing and accessories to covet now.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery The Straits of Mackinac is currently the hottest front in North America’s pipeline wars. Adrian Morrow/The Globe and Mail Adrian Morrow/The Globe and Mail

Not in my backyard: On Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac, discontent over Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline and its politics

Freighters carrying iron ore and grain pass ferries full of tourists bound for Mackinac Island, a Michigan state park with a historic fort. The ships are buffeted by the notoriously strong currents of this six-kilometre-wide passage between the state’s Lower and Upper Peninsulas.

But the most tumultuous waves these days are coming from something not visible on the surface.

The Line 5 pipeline stretches across the bottom of the Straits. Through it flows more than 85 million litres of crude oil and natural gas every day.

This rural idyll is currently the hottest front in North America’s pipeline wars, and the latest binational friction point in Canada-U.S. trade.

Evening Update is written by Omair Quadri.