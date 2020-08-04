Evening Update: Massive explosion kills, injures in Beirut

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

At least 50 people dead, thousands injured after catastrophic explosion shakes Beirut

A huge explosion in a port warehouse district near the centre of Beirut killed at least 50 people, injured more than 2,700 others and sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital today, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse.

Officials expected the death toll to rise sharply as emergency workers dug through rubble across the city to rescue people and remove the dead. A security source said victims were being taken for treatment outside the city because Beirut hospitals were already packed with wounded.

Three hours after the blast, which struck shortly after 6 p.m. local time, a fire still blazed in the port district.

Lebanon’s interior minister said initial information indicated highly explosive material, seized years ago, that had been stored at the port had blown up. The minister later told Al Jadeed TV ammonium nitrate had been in storage there since 2014.

Open this photo in gallery Smoke is seen after an explosion in Beirut. TALAL TRABOULSI/Reuters

The latest in coronavirus news: Alberta’s back-to-school rules, Porter Airlines delays restart, Clorox warns on wipes supply

The Alberta government has announced it will join Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and make wearing masks mandatory for most students and staff when schools reopen in September. Students in grades 4 to 12 and all staff will be required to wear masks in common areas, hallways and on buses.

Porter Airlines has pushed back its restart for the third time – to Oct. 7 from Aug. 31 – citing travel restrictions and quarantine rules intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. It had grounded all planes on March 21 and laid off most of its 1,500-member work force.

Grocery shelves won’t be fully stocked with Clorox’s disinfecting wipes until next year, chief executive officer Benno Dorer says. While the company typically holds aside excess supply for flu seasons, it has been unable to keep up with a sixfold increase in demand for many of its disinfectants during the pandemic.

Obesity not defined by one’s weight or size, new guidelines say

New guidelines from Obesity Canada and the Canadian Association of Bariatric Physicians and Surgeons are redefining the condition. Obesity is not defined by one’s weight or size, but by whether a person’s body fat impairs their health, they say, calling it a complex chronic disease that cannot simply be resolved by eating less and exercising more.

Obesity has traditionally been defined at having a body mass index – a calculation using a person’s height and weight – of 30 or more.

What it comes down to, says Arya Sharma, scientific director of the Obesity Canada charity, is not the amount or type of body fat or where it’s located: “It’s just a very, very simple question. And that is: Does this person’s body fat or excess body fat affect their health? If it does, we’ve got obesity. If it doesn’t, we just have a large person with a lot of body fat.”

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Where in the world is Juan Carlos? Speculation over the whereabouts of former king Juan Carlos gripped Spain today, a day after he announced he was leaving the country amid a growing financial scandal. Reported possible destinations include Portugal, the Dominican Republic, France and Italy.

Deal to reduce oil sands monitoring: Alberta and Ottawa have signed an agreement that makes major cuts to environmental monitoring of the oil sands. The deal cuts funding by at least 25 per cent and means no field work will be done this year downstream on the Athabasca River or studies on wetlands, fish or insects.

Game on: Pro hockey and basketball were back in action over the long weekend, as players put the spotlight on social justice. The NBA defending champion Toronto Raptors won both of their games, over the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. NHL teams playing today include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames – check back later tonight for the scores and highlights at GlobeSports.com.

Read more: Leafs fail to learn lessons after painful schooling from Columbus – Cathal Kelly

SOS in sand draws rescue: Three men have been rescued from a tiny Pacific island after writing a giant SOS sign in the sand that was spotted from above, authorities say. They men had been missing for nearly three days after they sailed off course and ran out of fuel.

MARKET WATCH

Gold surged past the US$2,000 mark today after Democrats and the White House appeared closer to agreement on new stimulus to help the coronavirus-hit economy, while stocks on Wall Street traded mixed as investors awaited more aid from Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164. 07 points or 0.62 per cent to 26,828.47, the S&P 500 gained 11.90 points or 0.36 per cent to 3,306.51, and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.37 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 10,941.17.

Canada’s main stock index rose today, as data showing domestic manufacturing activity expanded in July for the first time in five months bolstered optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 198.83 points or 1.23 per cent at 16,368.03.

TALKING POINTS

How the COVID-19 pandemic may sabotage retirement for boomers and Gen X

“[A recent] survey suggests trouble ahead in a few different areas related to retirement. For one thing, a lot of people are financially supporting adult children. This financial help could limit the ability to save for retirement, or put an additional demand on existing savings.” – Rob Carrick

Hold the balloons: National conventions are past their prime

“It’s been a long time since these events were the fulcrum of decision. The last convention that required more than one ballot occurred 68 years ago.” – David Shribman

LIVING BETTER

For people with dementia – and their caregivers – a major problem is agitation, which includes restlessness, general emotional distress and sometimes aggression. Existing drug treatments – mainly antipsychotic medications – are only modestly successful and carry risks of harmful side effects. A handful of small studies have explored the use of cannabis products in patients with various types of dementia including Alzheimer’s disease, but, so far, the results have been mixed.

Read more: We must do more to protect people with dementia – André Picard

TODAY’S LONG READ

The last lighthouse keeper: Why a Nova Scotian couple refused to leave their island paradise

Open this photo in gallery Thom and Anne Drew at home on Mosher Island, N.S. In the old family photo at left are dogs Zoe and Sky; in the recent one at right are their modern counterparts, Harry and Eilean. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail; family handout

The sea that thrashes at the rocks along Nova Scotia’s South Shore has claimed hundreds of ships since record keeping began here. On a recent Monday morning, it took one more – Anne Drew’s little green skiff.

By the time the fog was burning off, her husband, Thom Drew, had launched a search-and-rescue mission. “I’m going to be in real trouble if I can’t find that one,” he shouted over the roar of the outboard motor. “That was my wife’s favourite boat.” The Drews figure they have lost about six boats one way or another since they came here in the 1980s.

It’s a small price to pay for the home they have created for themselves as the only year-round residents of Mosher Island, a three-kilometre-long patch of rock and spruce trees that they share with two dogs, eight goats, a dozen chickens, two cats and a few ducks. Accessible only by boat, it’s only about a half-an-hour ride from the mainland, but a world away from the lifestyle of convenience that most people are used to. Read Greg Mercer’s full story here.

