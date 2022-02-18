The Evening Update newsletter will pause on Monday for the Family Day holiday, but will return on Tuesday.

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

In one of the biggest police operations in Canadian history, a phalanx of armed officers is inching its way through downtown Ottawa, in an effort to break the blockade and reclaim the city streets from the protesters.

Protesters were arrested and tow trucks were on hand to remove rigs blocking the streets as the operation began with smaller encampments away from Parliament Hill and then began to zero in on the main blockade.

Police have also set up a perimeter around most of downtown Ottawa, with almost 100 checkpoints to prevent entry by people who do not live or have business in the area.

Sources say the multiday operation involves hundreds of riot police, mounted officers and special obstacle-removal teams to deal with truckers who refuse to leave their rigs.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Ukraine

Leaders of the pro-Russian “people’s republics” in the Donbas region of southeastern Ukraine ordered an evacuation today of the civilians living in the areas under control. The separatist leaders said a Ukrainian army assault was imminent, while Western leaders warned that it was Russia that was ramping up. The announcement was followed by air raid sirens in the city of Donetsk. A few hours later, an explosion was heard near the government administration building in the city centre.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that Russia was adding “leading-edge forces” to the border areas and “creating false provocations” to manufacture justification for an invasion. These comments came as U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the sale of 250 of the most advanced Abrams main battle tanks to Poland, which shares borders with Ukraine.

The Olympics

While those who supported a boycott of the Beijing Olympics wanted to prevent China from having a propaganda victory, the biggest drain on the soft-power value of these Olympics has come from one of its closest allies: Russia. Vladimir Putin’s presence at the opening ceremony provided the type of international legitimacy that the Western boycott was supposed to take away, but his actions since then have almost completely overshadowed the Beijing Olympics. Last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping engaged in a whirlwind of diplomacy with visiting dignitaries, But this was overshadowed by the flurry of visitors to the Kremlin, attempting to talk Putin out of invading the Ukraine.

In competition: Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil stepped onto the Olympic podium earlier today to claim silver in the 1,000 metres. Meanwhile, Cassie Sharpe captured silver, while Rachael Karker won bronze, in women’s freeski halfpipe. And 16 years after winning an Olympic gold medal at his first Games, Brad Gushue has earned a bronze one to pair with it – Canada’s only curling medal in Beijing.

Cathal Kelly: “Life is going to do things to you that are not fair. You are going to make silly mistakes and pay for them. But there is no use in shaking your fist at the sky. Not because it’s not allowed but because it’s not going to help.”

“Life is going to do things to you that are not fair. You are going to make silly mistakes and pay for them. But there is no use in shaking your fist at the sky. Not because it’s not allowed but because it’s not going to help.” In photos: Canada’s Dubreuil wins silver in speed skating, Team Gushue claims bronze and other Beijing Winter Olympic highlights

Canada’s Dubreuil wins silver in speed skating, Team Gushue claims bronze and other Beijing Winter Olympic highlights Your daily guide: Catch up on events and follow tonight’s action here.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Ottawa condemns attack on Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp in northern B.C.

Assailants brandishing axes threatened workers and damaged equipment at a Coastal GasLink pipeline work camp in northern British Columbia early yesterday. Approximately 20 masked attackers wearing camouflage surrounded the site and attacked workers. The workers fled and the attackers vandalized heavy equipment and construction trailers, causing millions of dollars worth of damage.

Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne condemned the attack. “Violence and illegal acts are not the way forward on any matter,” he said.

Ship carrying thousands of luxury cars continues to blaze in Atlantic Ocean

A ship carrying around 4,000 vehicles, including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, that caught fire near the coast of the Azores will be towed to another European country or the Bahamas. Batteries in the electric cars on board have caught fire and the blaze requires specialist equipment to extinguish. Towing boats are on their way from Gibraltar and the Netherlands, with three due to arrive by Wednesday. The vessel can’t be towed to the Azores because it is too large and would block trade at the port.

Ex-police officer Kim Potter sentenced to two years in prison for fatally shooting Daunte Wright

The former Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, was sentenced today to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence. The judge said the lesser sentence was warranted because Potter was “in the line of duty and doing her job in attempting to lawfully arrest Daunte Wright” when she said she mistook her gun for her Taser. She added that Potter was trying to protect another officer who could have been dragged and seriously injured if Wright drove away.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index closed the book on a losing week as worries about a potential invasion of Ukraine by Russia persisted ahead of a long weekend.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended the day down 168.13 points to 21,008.20.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 232.85 points at 34,079.18. The S&P 500 index was down 31.39 points at 4,348.87, while the Nasdaq composite was down 168.65 points at 13,548.07.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.53 cents US compared with 78.77 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude oil contract was up 17 cents at US$90.21 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 5.3 cents at US$4.38 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$2.20 at US$1,899.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down slightly at US$4.52 a pound.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

How did conservatives come to be so attracted to extremism?

Andrew Coyne: “Conservatives have of late devolved into political magpies, snatching up whatever shiny object crosses their path, no matter how incoherent, indefensible or unconservative, just so long as it enrages liberals.”

Pierre Poilievre’s support for the convoy is not the fatal political decision it seems

Robyn Urback: “The would-be leader of the Official Opposition knows what he’s doing; He just doesn’t seem to care if it stokes further chaos.”

If COVID-19 didn’t clear the bar for the Emergencies Act, does this?

Editorial: “Looking at the facts on the ground is the best way to consider which, if any, emergency powers are necessary, and how long to allow them to run for.”

LIVING BETTER

Smoking on stage is illegal in Quebec, and the law makes no distinction between tobacco and, say, sage. So imagine a play about the late, two-pack-a-day premier René Lévesque. In the province where he is a hero, however, how can an actor effectively portray him? Eric Andrew-Gee reports on a case making its way through the courts, in which three theatres say the province’s anti-smoking law should make an exception for representations of the act in the staging of a play, arguing the current rules hamper their artistic freedom.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Welcome to the front lines of the climate crisis. Cameron Parish, a Louisiana community of 5,600 on the Gulf of Mexico, is subject to increasingly violent storms. Its shoreline is eroding at a rate of as much as nine metres a year. But, long dominated by the fossil fuel industry, the largest employers in the parish are a trio of liquefied natural gas export facilities. And many residents reject the science of climate change.

Adrian Morrow explores how the LNG facilities’ importance to the area has only increased in recent years, as other industries have been battered by extreme weather.

Evening Update is written and compiled by Andrew Saikali. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.