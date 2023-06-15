Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was unable to explain on Thursday why he was not informed about the notorious child killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo’s prison transfer while his ministerial staff, the top levels of the bureaucracy and the Prime Minister’s Office were all briefed on the file in advance. It appears that the staff in both offices chose not to brief their bosses.

Mendicino said it was “unacceptable” that he did not know about the transfer, adding that it’s his job to make sure the same thing does not happen again. He added that he is in the process of identifying “challenges on information flow” and said it is not standard practice for his staff to leave him in the dark.

Mr. Bernardo was transferred to a medium-security prison on May 29 and the families of his victims were only informed once the move was completed. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has called for Mr. Mendicino to resign.

Boris Johnson misled British Parliament over COVID-19 ‘partygate,’ committee report says

The House of Commons Privileges Committee offered a blistering account of how Johnson misled Parliament regarding six social gatherings in his office during lockdown restrictions in 2020 and 2021 and said that he was “complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee.”

The committee concluded that Johnson was so disingenuous about the gatherings that he deliberately misled the House and the committee. The committee added that it’s unprecedented for a Prime Minister to have been “found to have deliberately misled the House.”

Johnson was forced out as party leader and prime minister last summer in part because of the controversy over “partygate.” In a final flourish, Johnson abruptly resigned as an MP last week in an attempt to pre-empt the committee’s findings. He issued a scathing indictment of the committee’s work, calling it a “kangaroo court” and a “witch hunt.”

The report compounds a tumultuous year for Johnson and will likely reopen deep divisions within the Conservative Party.

Canadian wildfires expected to make home insurance more expensive

Wildfires across the country are expected to contribute to higher home insurance prices, as extreme weather events continue to hit insurers. Natural-disaster claims have more than quadrupled since 2008, because of events such as hurricanes, floods, hail storms and wildfires.

Even though the current fires are still smaller than the 2016 blaze in Fort McMurray, Alta., the increase in this year’s losses – along with high inflation – will push home insurance prices higher everywhere.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Secret Canada: Brooks Fallis was abruptly fired from his position at the Greater Toronto Area hospital network in January 2021, after publicly criticizing the provincial government’s handling of the pandemic. He began filing requests under freedom of information (FOI) legislation to get some answers – and what he found reveals the problems with the system.

China: As Beijing expels more foreign journalists, it’s China that will suffer. Fewer reporters in the country results in a narrower picture, one more easily skewed by hawks back home.

LGBTQ: OHIP has reversed its stance and decided to fund a gender-affirming surgery for an Ottawa public servant who accused staff at Ontario’s government-run insurance plan of discrimination after he was denied coverage for a procedure for nearly a year. While the funding approval was a personal win, Le May was hoping his scheduled appearance at an appeal hearing he’d lodged against OHIP would lead to broader remedies for other non-binary and transgender people.

Immigration: Ottawa is freezing the deportation orders of dozens of Indian international students who have been duped by consultants with fake acceptance letters from Canadian post-secondary institutions, the Immigration Minister has announced, while a task force investigates each individual case. The task force will determine whether the individuals were indeed victims of deception or whether they were aware that the admission letters were false.

Real Estate: National home sales climbed 5.1 per cent from April to May, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association. The national home price index rose 2.1 per cent to $736,000 – the third consecutive monthly increase this year, but still down 8.7 per cent from May 2022.

Listen to The Decibel Podcast: The Globe and Mail’s U.S. correspondent Adrian Morrow joins us to explain what he and The Globe’s Africa Bureau Chief Geoffrey York learned about the cost of chocolate.

MARKET WATCH

S&P 500 leaps to highest close in 14 months

MSCI’s global index of stocks rose on Thursday to its highest level since April 2022 after strong U.S. economic data, but the dollar slid after the European Central Bank’s interest rate increase a day after the Federal Reserve paused its hikes.

Canada’s main stock index edged higher as a rally in oil prices boosted energy shares, but the market’s advance was much less than on Wall Street, adding to its underperformance this year. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 12.26 points at 20,027.35, its fourth straight day of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 428.73 points to 34,408.06, the S&P 500 gained 53.25 points to 4,425.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 156.34 points to 13,782.82.

TALKING POINTS

New Brunswick debate over trans student policy is bigger than one province

“Many participants in this backlash against LGBTQ people claim they are opposing a radical plan to indoctrinate children and groom them for sexual abuse. In reality, children’s safety and well-being are being used as a cover to advance an agenda of hatred – which is now seeping into Canada’s political system.” - Beth Lyons

Canada has left itself vulnerable to election interference on the provincial and city level

“Like the Maginot Line, the long row of French fortifications that failed because of a gap left in the Ardennes Forest, we have focused all our intelligence resources on federal politics, leaving the backdoor open for foreign interference to occur at the provincial and municipal levels.” - Kennedy Stewart

LIVING BETTER

Celebrity chef David Rocco on food, fatherhood and finding a healthy balance

Rocco sat down with The Globe to share what he wants for Father’s Day, why less is more if you’re going to Italy, how he grounds himself, and more.

Rocco’s Bar Aperitivo opened in 2021 and earned a place on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurant list. He has travelled to more than 150 countries for his Dolce Vita series and its many spinoffs, and this fall will be bringing viewers into his home kitchen with his Dolce Homemade cooking show on TLN. He’s also started a line of Italian-made pasta and sauces, and is soon to be launching his first global restaurant in one of his favourite cities – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: “With every visit, I just felt more and more at home there with like-minded, food-obsessed people,” Rocco says.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery: GEORGE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 10: Joni Mitchell performs in concert during "Joni Jam" honoring her at Gorge Amphitheatre on June 10, 2023 in George, Washington.Gary Miller/Getty Images

Canadian Icon Joni Mitchell launches against-the-odds comeback

Eight years after suffering a brain aneurysm that left her unable to speak, walk or play guitar, the Canadian artist returned to live, ticketed performances last Saturday at the Gorge Amphitheatre, overlooking Washington State’s Columbia River. Dubbed a “Joni Jam” and inspired by private jam sessions that took place at Mitchell’s home as she recovered from an aneurysm in 2015, the performance was organized by artist Brandi Carlile.

The comeback has coincided with a new wave of interest in Mitchell’s work. Younger artists in a wide range of genres have drawn inspiration from her, including R&B musician SZA and British pop star Harry Styles. Her music does, after all, explores issues that are timeless: life, love and what it’s like to live in a culture and society that’s constantly changing.

Evening Update is written by Anna Stafford.