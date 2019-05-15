Evening Update: Mexico says it’s close to tariff deal with U.S., waiting for Canada; B.C. to hold inquiry into money laundering

Good evening,
Mexico close to deal with U.S. to lift tariffs; waiting for Canada
Mexico is close to a deal with the United States to lift tariffs on steel on aluminum without imposing any quotas on exports, says its chief negotiator Jesus Seade, but has paused to give Canada an opportunity to work on its own deal with Washington. (for subscribers).
The Mexican agreement is largely based on provisions for monitoring and tracking steel and aluminum from other countries to prevent them bypassing U.S. tariffs by shipping products through Mexico, he said.
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland travelled to Washington today for Canada’s own talks on steel tariffs with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, as Canadian officials played down the prospects of an imminent deal.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he will likely travel to Beijing soon to continue negotiations with China as the world’s two biggest economies try to salvage talks aimed at ending their months-long trade war.
B.C. government to hold public inquiry into money laundering
Premier John Horgan says the British Columbia government will hold a public inquiry into money laundering. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen is leading the inquiry, which will have the power to compel witnesses to testify and order the disclosure of evidence. A final report expected within two years.
Background: The move comes on the heels of two reports last week.
- One analyzed how criminals are exploiting B.C.'s luxury-vehicle sector while avoiding tens of millions of dollars in provincial sales tax.
- The other revealed more than $7-billion in dirty money was washed through B.C.’s economy last year – driving up the cost of buying a home by at least 5 per cent.
Context: What makes British Columbia – and Canada – a haven for money launderers? Read our analysis here.
Social media giants pledge joint action on online extremism at summit with Ardern, Trudeau, other world leaders
Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter released a joint statement today, promising to take stronger action to prevent the spread of violent extremism online.
The move comes in connection with the Christchurch Call to Action summit in Paris, where world leaders including Prime Minster Justin Trudeau and technology executives have gathered.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading the effort to secure international commitments to prevent the sharing of extremist content online, following the March 15 Christchurch mosque attacks that left 51 people dead and was streamed live on line.
While in Paris, Mr. Trudeau offered Canadian softwood lumber and steel to help with the reconstruction of the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Doctors must make referrals for services they oppose, Ontario’s top court rules
Doctors who object on moral or religious grounds to providing services such as assisted dying, abortion and birth control must offer their patients an “effective referral” to another doctor, Ontario’s highest court has ruled.
In a unanimous decision, the Court of Appeal for Ontario reaffirmed a lower court’s conclusion to require doctors to connect their patients with willing providers of medical aid in dying and other contentious health services.
It’s the highest court in Canada to have ruled on the thorny question of how the conscience rights of doctors should be balanced against the rights of patients to access publicly funded health services.
Tim Hortons testing Beyond Meat products, parent company planning expansion
Tim Hortons started a pilot today with select locations offering Beyond Meat plant-based breakfast sausage patties in three new menu items. It hopes to roll out the products nationally by the end of the summer, depending on the results of the pilot.
Its parent company, Restaurant Brands International, plans to grow its three fast-food chains – which also include Burger King and Popeyes – to more than 40,000 locations worldwide over the next eight to 10 years. There are currently 26,000 outlets.
ALSO ON OUR RADAR
NBA playoff action: The Toronto Raptors take on the league’s top team tonight, playing the Bucks in Milwaukee, Wis., in the first game of the Eastern Conference final. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Check back later tonight at GlobeSports.com for the score and highlights.
We the North fans may still be ecstatic over Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer-beating heroics on Sunday, but he and the team know it’s a long road ahead – if they hope to do something special, Rachel Brady writes. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry is playing down his sprained thumb.
Facebook takes down anti-vaccine page featuring Newfoundland girl: Facebook has disabled an anti-vaccination site that used the image of young Newfoundlander Nevaeh Denine with text that falsely stated her death was related to vaccines.
Goop pop-up coming to Canada: Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial lifestyle brand is opening its first Goop pop-up MRKT in Canada, set for Toronto’s tony Yorkville neighbourhood in June (for subscribers).
Canadian golfer Conners at the PGA championship: Canadian golfer Corey Conners will be teeing up tomorrow at the PGA Championship, following his win at the Valero Texas Open nearly six weeks ago. Fellow Canadian Adam Hadwin will also be competing.
MARKET WATCH
Stock indexes gained today after news that U.S. President Donald Trump planned to delay tariffs on auto imports, offsetting earlier pressure from weak U.S. and Chinese economic data (for subscribers).
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.97 points to 25,648.02, the S&P 500 gained 16.55 points to 2,850.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.66 points to 7,822.15.
Canada’s main stock index rose slightly. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite index closed up 33.61 points at 16,318.14.
TALKING POINTS
The chipping away of U.S. abortion rights should be a wake-up call for us all
“The anti-choice movement isn’t restricted by national boundaries. Any success in the United States will embolden activists in Canada who also want to see women’s reproductive rights curtailed.” - Elizabeth Renzetti (for subscribers)
How Game of Thrones might end, according to television’s greatest – and worst – series finales
“If GoT showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have been paying attention to television history ... there are enough lessons available on what to do, and what not to do, when wrapping up an episodic epic such as theirs.” - Barry Hertz (for subscribers)
LIVING BETTER
The long weekend is almost here, and after a what seems endless months spent indoors, it’s time to get grilling. Lucy Waverman offers 10 tips to become master of the 'cue (for subscribers). They include:
- To check whether your gas is running low, pour boiling water over the tank and run your hand down the side to feel for a cool spot. The top of the cool spot tells you the fill level of the tank.
- For a gas barbecue, preheat the grill for 15 minutes, then give it a quick brush to remove any lingering debris. Food will have less chance of sticking.
- Always have two spray bottles handy: one with oil to lubricate the food, another with water to douse any flames.
LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE
Remnants of a Hudson’s Bay housing program still stand in Edmonton
In the Central McDougall neighbourhood just north of Edmonton’s revitalized downtown core, top historical billing has traditionally been given to the 1913 John A. McDougall School or the 1915 Prince of Wales Armoury.
But architect and amateur historian Louis Pereira has found a few all-but-forgotten architectural gems in the residential neighbourhood – a handful of homes built by the Hudson’s Bay Company in the 1920s in an altruistic gesture to provide modest, quality housing for returning veterans of the Great War.
In the 1920s, Edmonton was in the throes of a housing crisis with roots dating back to a speculative boom before the war. After the war, the city tried to dig out from the real-estate collapse. Globe subscribers, read the full story here.
