Evening Update: Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective; Canadian cities outline request for multibillion-dollar recovery plan

Good evening, let's start with today's top coronavirus stories:

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective, no serious safety concerns

U.S.-based biotechnology company Moderna said today that interim results from a Phase 3 study of its mRNA-1273 vaccine show it is 94.5-per-cent effective and has raised no serious safety concerns.

It made the announcement one week after similarly promising news from another COVID-19 vaccine, produced jointly by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech. Both vaccines are among those that Canada arranged to purchase pending regulatory approval.

In Ottawa, federal Health Minister Patty Hadju told reporters that the favourable results coming on both vaccines is good news “but it is also early news.” Production and delivery of the vaccines are still likely to be months away.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 1,487 new cases of COVID-19 today, and three regions – Hamilton, York and Halton – are joining Toronto and Peel Region at the red alert level, the highest short of a full lockdown. Quebec is reporting 1,218 new cases.

With infections spiking in these and other provinces, some doctors and politicians have proposed implementing “circuit breakers,” two-week economic lockdowns to bring COVID-19 cases under control.

Canadian cities outline request for multibillion-dollar recovery plan focused on housing, transit

Canada’s municipalities have released a detailed, multibillion-dollar wish list for what a national economic recovery plan should look like, including a $7-billion boost to the federal government’s Rapid Housing Initiative, a program to create new affordable housing units partly by buying out struggling hotels.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is also calling on Ottawa to continue its emergency funding for the operation of municipal transit systems, which are facing major budget shortfalls as near-empty buses and trains circulate during the pandemic. And it says a recovery plan should include new funding to expand transit networks and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission trains and buses.

Opinion: The future of the city includes the future of the suburb, which deserves a lot more respect – John Ibbitson

Canada better fits the definition of a state committing genocide than Xinjiang region, China says

The Chinese government says Canada better fits the definition of a state committing genocide than the Xinjiang region, pointing to population growth rates – some inaccurate – that it says demonstrate it has not mistreated its Uyghur population.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian also scoffed at the “ignorance” of Bob Rae, the Canadian ambassador to the United Nations, who yesterday said “there’s no question that there’s aspects of what the Chinese are doing” in Xinjiang that “fits into the definition of genocide in the Genocide Convention.”

Rae’s comments mark the latest escalation from the Canadian government in its condemnation of Chinese policies in Xinjiang, where women have been sterilized, large numbers of people have been forced into political indoctrination camps and mosques have been demolished.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Liberals cede some ground on WE Charity affair: The Liberal Party has agreed to send unredacted documents linked to the WE Charity controversy to the parliamentary law clerk, who will then decide what information needs to be blacked out to protect personal privacy.

Meng witness declines to testify: A key witness involved in the arrest two years ago of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, RCMP Staff Sergeant Ben Chang, has decided not to testify in Canadian court as part of her legal team’s continuing witness cross-examination.

SpaceX Crew Dragon headed to Space Station: Four astronauts who launched into space aboard Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX last night are heading toward a rendezvous with the Space Station tonight. The crew includes American Victor Glover, who will become the first Black astronaut to live on the Space Station.

NHL’s “reverse retro” jerseys: The NHL has displayed new “reverse retro” jerseys for each of its 31 teams, looking to create some buzz ahead of the 2021 season. The Colorado Avalanche one features the old Quebec Nordiques design and the Carolina Hurricanes one has the famous Hartford Whalers crest.

Open this photo in gallery Colorado Avalanche’s newest NHL hockey jersey featuring the logo and design of the Quebec Nordiques. The Canadian Press

MARKET WATCH

North American markets rose today, with S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average notching record closing highs, as news of another promising coronavirus vaccine fanned hopes of eradicating COVID-19, while spiking infections and new shutdowns threatened to hobble a recovery from the pandemic recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 470.63 points or 1.6 per cent to 29,950.44, the S&P 500 gained 41.76 points or 1.16 per cent to 3,626.91, and the Nasdaq Composite added 94.84 points or 0.8 per cent to end at 11,924.13.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up 214.17 points or 1.28 per cent at 16,889.81, as energy stocks and financials rallied.

TALKING POINTS

First-time Masters champion Dustin Johnson was so metronomic all his shots were great, and forgettable

“This guy doesn’t have nerves of steel or ice in his veins or whatever the geezers who commentate over golf are still saying. On the field of play at least, this guy appears to have undergone an emotional lobotomy.” – Cathal Kelly

Why Louis Riel should not be pardoned

“Perhaps the better move would be for the Métis Nation, in the spirit of reconciliation, to convene a process to consider exonerating Canada.” – Jean Teillet

A rigid belief in freedom is driving France and the U.S. to tragedy

“In Canada, our national narrative has shifted over the past century from xenophobia to multiculturalism. How fortunate we are. Sadly, rigid foundational ideologies are likely to continue to threaten social peace as the 21st century progresses.” – Erna Paris

TODAY’S LONG READ

How do you diversify a city’s economy? As Calgary tries, it looks south for inspiration

Samir Kayande made his living in Calgary for two decades, analyzing the financial nuts and bolts of the oil and gas industry. But now, he’s making a change. He worries, not just about the availability of work, but the quality of what’s available as the local economy suffers through the chronic energy-sector downturn. A global shift in energy has only accelerated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is no secret Calgary is suffering. The industry that it was built upon has contracted over more than half a decade, forcing a major rethink its economic future. Mass layoffs have become commonplace as oil companies merge to wring out efficiencies and lower costs. The city is looking to fill the gap with technology, agribusiness and logistics companies, but their work forces are a fraction of the size that energy used to employ.

This is the city’s dilemma as a white-collar work force weighs its options. Its officials have looked hard at other energy jurisdictions such as Houston, Tex., for guidance on diversification, a process that’s hard to embrace and even harder to put into action. It is a journey that could take a decade or more, says Calgary’s economic development boss, but one that’s necessary to make the city’s economy better able to absorb future blows to a single industry. Read Jeffrey Jones’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian.