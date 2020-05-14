Evening Update: Montreal schools to stay closed; Parks Canada, Ontario outline reopening plans

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top coronavirus stories:

Some trails, day-use spaces at national parks to reopen on June 1

Parks Canada and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced a limited reopening of some operations at national parks, historic sites, marine conservation areas and wildlife areas on June 1. This will include access to some trails, day-use areas and green spaces, as well as some recreational boating. Camping will not be allowed until at least June 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Separately, at his press briefing, Trudeau also revealed a $470-million investment to provide financial relief to fish harvesters.

Many Ontario businesses allowed to reopen with restrictions on May 19

Ontario’s first stage in its reopening plan will start on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford announced, which will include resuming all construction and scheduled surgery, and allowing stores outside of malls to reopen with physical-distancing restrictions.

Golf courses, marinas, private parks and campgrounds, and businesses that board animals can open as early as Saturday.

Ford cautioned that “businesses should open only if they are ready.” He has said the government will make an announcement on the school year next week.

Conditions not met to reopen Montreal-area schools, Legault says

The Quebec government is putting off reopening primary schools in the Montreal area until the next school year at the earliest. Premier François Legault says public-health conditions for reopening haven’t been met there.

Story continues below advertisement

The Montreal area had initially been slated to reopen schools, daycares and businesses on May 25, but now daycare in the region will reopen June 1 at the earliest, and no firm decision has been made on retail businesses.

The move comes a day after Alberta said it was excluding Calgary and the rural town of Brooks from its aggressive relaunch plans that started today. The two account for roughly three-quarters of the province’s current COVID-19 cases.

Keep up to date: Here’s our guide to reopening plans across Canada by province and territory.

BoC says bid to stabilize markets working, but household and business debt ‘amplified’ pressure from pandemic

The Bank of Canada said its aggressive actions to provide liquidity and stability to COVID-19-strained financial markets are working, and that this country’s banks are well-capitalized to weather recovery from the pandemic.

But in its annual Financial System Review, the central bank cautioned that household and corporate borrowers still face serious pressures and uncertainties from the shutdowns and lost incomes.

Story continues below advertisement

The BoC noted that some of the pressures on the financial system have been “amplified” by the high debt levels of households and businesses going into the crisis, which it has warned about in previous reports.

Economic hit: Canadian manufacturing sales in March plunged 9.2 per cent as the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of many companies, and April looks set to be worse, Statistics Canada says. That’s the greatest decline since December, 2008, during the financial crisis.

U.S. response warning: Rick Bright, the U.S. whistle-blower who says he was removed from his government post for raising concerns about coronavirus preparedness, told a congressional hearing that the United States could face “the darkest winter” of recent times if it does not improve its response to the pandemic.

Read more:

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Story continues below advertisement

Son of Melissa Etheridge dies: Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, has died as a result of opioid addiction, the musician announced on social media.

Ontario wind farm block quashed: An Ontario court has struck down a move by the provincial government to kill the partly built Nation Rise Wind Farm southeast of Ottawa, quashing Environment Minister Jeff Yurek’s decision last year to block the project over his concerns about endangered bats.

U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid: A U.S. appeals court has rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end a lawsuit alleging his ownership of a hotel in Washington violates anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution.

Senator steps aside amid FBI probe: Republican Senator Richard Burr has stepped aside as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee after the FBI served a search warrant for his phone as part of an insider-trading investigation tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arrests made in teen abduction: Toronto police have arrested four suspects and are seeking at least one more in the case of a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted over his stepbrother’s criminal activity.

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

Wall Street stocks surged today as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose remarks from President Donald Trump regarding U.S.-China trade and a whistleblower’s dire warnings about the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. It was a volatile session in both the U.S. and Canada.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 377.37 points or 1.62 per cent to 23,625.34 points, the S&P 500 gained 32.50 points or 1.15 per cent to 2,852.50, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 80.56 points or 0.91 per cent to 8,943.72.

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index inched higher by 6.45 points or 0.4 per cent to 14,509.66. It was a mixed session, with the energy sector only managing a 0.39 per cent advanced despite a 9 per cent rally in the price of crude oil.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Promises aren’t enough anymore – it’s time for the government to massively increase testing

Story continues below advertisement

“We have not invested in the response that the urgency of the situation requires. Testing tells us who is infected and who is spreading the coronavirus to others. If we can’t identify sources of transmission, we can’t slow the spread.” - André Picard

Could COVID-19 be less dangerous than we thought?

“Our public health strategy must be grounded in a better analysis of the true community-infection rate and case-fatality rate – because otherwise, decision-makers are just reading tea leaves while blindfolded.” - Eric Hoskins, doctor and former health minister for Ontario

LIVING BETTER

For many of us, days can look very much the same. So we asked chefs and food aficionados for some delicious snacking options to shake up your work at home routine (or your binge-watching fare). They include a toasted nut mix, peanut butter granola and pad thai popcorn.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Brilliant tax lawyer Arthur Scace was a towering figure in Canadian business

Open this photo in gallery Arthur Scace after receiving the insignia of Member of the Order of Canada during a ceremony in Ottawa in 2005. (Photo by Issa Pare/Rideau Hall) Cpl Issa Pare/Rideau Hall

A brilliant tax lawyer, Arthur Scace became a quietly towering figure in Canadian business over a distinguished career at McCarthy Tétrault LLP. As managing partner of McCarthy & McCarthy, one of the firm’s forebears, he spearheaded a series of mergers that helped build it into a national powerhouse. Yet he was revered as much for his intellectual range and gentlemanly manner as for his intricate understanding of Canada’s tax laws.

He also served as the first non-executive chairman of the Bank of Nova Scotia, as Canadian secretary for the Rhodes Scholarship Trust for 33 years, and as chair of the Canadian Opera Company, juggling an array of corporate board seats and philanthropic endeavours.

“He was the gold standard,” said Robert Prichard, a lawyer and former president of the University of Toronto. “There are these rare individuals who are so superior at everything they do, they come to be defined by being the best of the best."

Scace died on May 3 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 81. Read James Bradshaw’s full obituary here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.