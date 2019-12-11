Evening Update: Myanmar leader questions Rohingya genocide; Britain’s election approaches; IMF updates ethical code

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi calls Rohingya genocide testimony ‘misleading’

Today, the leader of Myanmar stood before the International Court of Justice, questioning whether a genocide had really taken place against the country’s Rohingya population. She said the court has been given “an incomplete and misleading factual picture.”

Story continues below advertisement

It was just the latest twist in Ms. Suu Kyi’s long, convoluted story – one that dismayed her former supporters in the international community. Her version of the events is contradicted by the UN report. The UN called the events of 2016 and 2017 a “foreseeable and planned catastrophe.”

Yesterday, Ms. Suu Kyi sat in the court room listening to testimony of executions, mass rapes and the burning of Rohingya villages carried out by her country’s army.

Also read: ‘The world will judge’: Rohingya refugees reject Aung San Suu Kyi’s denial of genocide

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please forward the Evening Update newsletter to your friends.

Innovative Medicines Canada bans members from paying fees to doctors for IV infusions

Pharmaceutical companies will no longer be allowed to pay fees to Canadian doctors for overseeing intravenous infusions of their medications under a revised ethical code written by Innovative Medicines Canada, the industry group for brand-name drug makers.

The Globe found that Remicade-maker Janssen Inc. and rival Pfizer Inc., which makes a product that competes with Remicade, were paying doctors $275 for every IV infusion performed inside their offices. Remicade is Canada’s most lucrative drug, a biological treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

Most of the new code takes effect Jan. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

As Britain’s election tightens, Brexit saga upends traditional ties to parties in key ridings

Britain is heading for one of the most unusual elections in decades tomorrow as voters try to end the Brexit deadlock by setting aside generations of party loyalties.

From fishing ports such as Grimsby to teeming Manchester and farming communities in Norfolk, the issue of Brexit is breaking down political norms – forcing candidates to scramble.

Attitudes toward Brexit haven’t changed much since 2016 and polls show that nearly 90 per cent of people say they would vote the same way they did three years ago. What has changed is how voters are using Brexit to determine which party to support.

Opinion (Tom Rachman): Britain’s best worst choice: Who most deserves the job of ruining the country, Johnson or Corbyn?

Open this photo in gallery FRANCESCA JONES Francesca Jones/The Globe and Mail

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Jason Kenney opens ‘war room’ to promote Alberta’s energy industry: The centre is to have a research unit, an energy literacy unit and a rapid response team to challenge misinformation.

Story continues below advertisement

Watchdog says he’s concerned by ‘basic and fundamental errors’ made by FBI in Russia probe: Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s testimony comes two days after the release of a report that identified problems with applications to receive and renew warrants to eavesdrop on a former Trump campaign aide in 2016 and 2017.

Kawhi Leonard draws a crowd as he returns to Toronto as a Clipper: He will collect his championship ring prior to tipoff against the Raptors on Wednesday night, and said he expected a mixed reaction from the fans.

U of T study finds link between dementia and lack of sleep: Findings indicate disrupted sleep may contribute to changes in a type of immune cells in the brain called microglia, which in turn, appear to be related to poorer cognitive functions, such as memory and the ability to reason.

Europe launches ‘Green Deal’ as Greta Thunberg denounces inaction on climate change: Coal-reliant eastern European states want to win financial guarantees before backing the Green Deal, and campaigners cautioned that the initiative falls short of the massive shifts they say are needed to save vanishing ecosystems.

MARKET WATCH

Wall Street’s main stock indexes ended modestly higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled that borrowing costs are likely to remain unchanged indefinitely.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29.37 points to 27,911.09, the S&P 500 gained 9.1 points to 3,141.62, and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.87 points to 8,654.05.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 11.09 points at 16,939.61. Crude oil prices fell, sending the energy capped index down 0.67 per cent.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Canada’s craven gambit for negligible power on a dysfunctional UN Security Council

Robyn Urback: “The futility underlying it all is that Canada is lobbying to be a passive observer on a rather dysfunctional council, which can be hijacked at the whim of any of its five permanent members.”

Story continues below advertisement

A unilateral digital services tax would be a mistake for Canada

John Murphy: “At a time when unilateralism is on the march, we strongly urge Canada to uphold its historic, principled commitment to multilateralism by halting its DST proposal and doubling down on the OECD negotiations.” Murphy is senior vice-president of international policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

LIVING BETTER

Four family-friendly destinations to visit in 2020

As parents, it is easy to default to the usual suspects when planning a family vacation: theme parks; all-inclusive resorts; cruises. Most understand the appeal of buffet breakfasts, supervised kids’ clubs and kid-focused entertainment. But as much as those options may make life easier, getaways that offer fresh sites, new experiences and fun for every member of the family are both easily available and accessible. In the new year, try these family-friendly destinations that are just waiting to be explored by those who are young at heart.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Story continues below advertisement

The Globe’s annual pet gift guide – modelled by ridiculously cute dogs, cats (and guinea pigs, too)

For the eighth year, animals at the Toronto Humane Society model with some of the year’s coolest pet gifts – and they hope you’ll take them home, too. There’s Miss Kitty, a gorgeous 12-year-old kitten at heart who explored a cardboard gingerbread house (petsmart.ca, $24.99) with her chin scratching at one door while her tail effortlessly wagged out the other. And Xena is a loyal dog who loves adventure and thrives with exercise. She wants to be by your side at all times – but if you can’t be home, the Furbo (Amazon.ca, $299) is the pet-cam for you. It tosses treats with the click of your smartphone, has Wi-Fi and two-way audio, and is the hottest dog gift of 2019. The Christmas spirit isn’t just for cats and dogs, as 10-month-old guinea pigs Thumper and Toussi prove in their festive sweater and Santa hat (petsmart.ca, $7.99, $6.99). They are a bonded pair (that’s rescue-speak for best friends) so will need a home together.

Read Amberly McAteer’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Amberly McAteer Amberly McAteer/The Globe and Mail

Evening Update is written by Sierra Bein. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.