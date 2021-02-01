Evening Update: Myanmar leader Suu Kyi urges resistance to military coup; PMO e-mails reveal frustration with Public Health Agency as pandemic worsened

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi urges resistance to coup as military cuts communications and declares state of emergency

Crowds of people queued for rice, vegetables and cash across Myanmar today after a military coup cut communications and seized the country’s civilian leaders, plunging it into uncertainty five years after Aung San Suu Kyi took office.

The military said it was acting under its constitutional authority to defend against a threat to national sovereignty, citing voter fraud and other irregularities in the November election that delivered a sweeping win for Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.

The NLD posted to Facebook what appeared to be a prewritten statement from Suu Kyi, whose comments, translated by Reuters, urged people “not to accept this, to respond and wholeheartedly to protest against the coup by the military.”

PMO e-mails reveal frustration with Public Health Agency as pandemic worsened

Internal e-mails reveal a sense of frustration among the highest levels of the Prime Minister’s Office with the Public Health Agency of Canada, as political staff were caught off guard by some of the agency’s key announcements during the COVID-19 pandemic and questioned its decisions.

The exchanges between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s top political aides show they felt blindsided at times by the agency’s decisions and questioned whether it was properly consulting others on matters, including personal protective equipment.

The e-mails are part of the latest release of internal government documents that will be disclosed in response to an order approved by the House of Commons in October over the objections of Liberal MPs.

In other COVID-19-related developments: Ontario is reporting its first case of a new South African COVID-19 variant, found in Peel Region in a person with no known travel history, chief medical officer David Williams says.

Meanwhile, mandatory testing of international travellers began today at Toronto’s Pearson International airport, with the Ontario government implementing the measure as a stopgap while waiting for a similar federal program to get off the ground soon.

And Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province is still evaluating whether schools that are closed for in-person learning can reopen next week and hopes to announce more in the coming days.

Quebec is reporting fewer than 1,000 daily COVID-19 infections for the first time since early November, a day before Premier François Legault plans to announce changes to provincial public health protocols.

Opinion: Things are looking up in our pandemic fight. So keep locking down - André Picard

Trump faces impeachment response deadline: Former U.S. president Donald Trump is due to file a formal response to an unprecedented second impeachment charge tomorrow, after replacing his lead legal counsel over the weekend.

Wilkins joins Intact’s board: Carolyn Wilkins, the Bank of Canada’s former second-in-command, has joined the board of directors of insurance company Intact Financial in her first foray into the private sector since leaving the bank in December.

Saved by the Bell’s Diamond dies: Dustin Diamond, who played Screech in the nineties TV sitcom Saved by the Bell, has died at 44 after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative.

Arrests in Palladino attack: Two men have been arrested in connection with a violent attempted robbery that left famed San Francisco private investigator Jack Palladino on life support, police say. Palladino, 70, had worked on high-profile cases ranging from the Jonestown mass suicides to celebrity and political scandals.

North American markets closed higher today, recovering some lost ground following last week’s selloff, and silver prices surged as retail investors expanded their social media-fuelled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.29 points or 0.76 per cent to 30,211.91, the S&P 500 added 59.62 points or 1.61 per cent to end at 3,773.86 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 332.70 points or 2.55 per cent 13,403.39. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 355.43 points or 2.05 per cent at 17,692.45.

Beyond the initial shock, leaking Messi’s astronomical salary makes no sense

“Messi is guilty of leveraging his talent to its maximum. Isn’t that what we’d all like to do? Meanwhile, the club appears guilty of the gravest sin in the sporting fraternity: snitchin’.” - Cathal Kelly

Why the CBC should reconsider cancelling Trickster

“The Indigenous film community is thriving, eager and capable of maintaining, maybe even improving, the framework that is already there and continue it forward. Just get a new showrunner.” - Drew Hayden Taylor

In a bid to cut down on disposable packaging, Canadian grocer giant Loblaw is partnering with Loop, a reuse program owned by U.S. recycling company TerraCycle. Today, they launched a pilot project in Ontario to test a bottle-deposit-style system for returning and reusing packaging of everyday items – including ketchup, pasta sauce and lemonade. For now, the products will be available for home delivery through Loop’s e-commerce site, and customers will return the packages to Loop via FedEx.

Ontario’s Melly Shum, a symbol of worker dissatisfaction, is an unlikely civic hero in Rotterdam

Open this photo in gallery The Melly Art Institute in Rotterdam has named itself after the popular 1990 billboard by Canadian artist Ken Lum. Ken Lum/Handout

A prominent European art gallery has dropped the name of a 17th-century Dutch colonialist so that it can honour an Ontario woman who sells high-end fridges and stoves in suburban Toronto.

Melly Shum is an unlikely civic hero in Rotterdam, where she is a symbol of worker dissatisfaction. Since 1990 a billboard featuring her face and the words “Melly Shum Hates Her Job” has graced a downtown gallery, spawning an urban cult of Melly, the queen of the dead-end gig.

Now her fame is rising to new heights as the public gallery drops the name of a colonial naval officer in her favour, reincarnating the Witte de With Centre for Contemporary Art as the Melly Art Institute.

“It doesn’t affect me at all; that artwork has been there for years,” said Shum, who actually enjoys her sales job at an appliance store in Markham, Ont. But she added she approves of dropping the Witte de With name. “You can’t change history but you need to move forward.” Read Kate Taylor’s full story here.

