Evening Update: NDP hopes to find common ground with Liberals, Singh says; B.C. moves to tax, restrict vaping products in bid to protect youth

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

Jagmeet Singh says he is hopeful the NDP will find common ground with the minority Liberal government

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is hopeful his party can find common ground with the Liberals in the coming minority Parliament and suggested the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois are less than ideal partners for the Trudeau government.

He is looking for commitments in the Dec. 5 Throne Speech to include a single-payer universal pharmacare system, national dental care and a pledge to drop an appeal of a human-rights tribunal decision on Indigenous children.

Singh’s comments came following a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa today, and a day after saying he’s prepared to vote against the Throne Speech if NDP priorities are not reflected in the Liberals’ agenda.

Parliamentary Budget Office projects larger deficits amid slower economic growth

A new Parliamentary Budget Office forecast says slower economic growth will mean slightly larger deficits in the coming years – even before the minority Liberal government adds on the billions in new spending promised during the election campaign.

The PBO report now projects deficits that are $1.6-billion larger, on average, over the six year period from 2019-20 to 2024-25, based on revised growth projections. The report stresses it does not include any new spending promised during the election campaign.

B.C. government moves to tax and restrict vaping products in a bid to protect youth

British Columbia will restrict the amount of nicotine in vapour pods and is increasing the provincial sales tax on the products in a move to protect youth from the health risks of vaping.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the new regulations, which come into force in the spring of 2020, will also prevent advertising of vapour products in areas where youth spend time, including bus shelters and parks.

The government will introduce legislation this month that boosts the provincial sales tax on vaping products from 7 per cent to 20 per cent.

Labour news in Ontario and B.C.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario will start a work-to-rule campaign on Nov. 26 that they say will not affect students, but target ministry and school board administrative tasks. Three of the four major teachers’ unions in the province are taking steps toward potential strikes.

In British Columbia, both sides in the Metro Vancouver transit strike are at a second day of talks as a union deadline looms. Unifor has warned it would extend the overtime ban to include transit drivers if there was no progress on issues including wages, benefits and working conditions by tomorrow.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Pelosi hopes to pass USMCA by year’s end: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said today a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wanted to pass the deal by the end of the year.

Group warns against Benadryl: A group of Canadian allergists is warning against Benadryl and similar first-generation antihistamines as first-line treatments for hay fever and hives, and says the medication should be restricted to behind-the-counter access in pharmacies.

California school shooting: A student gunman opened fire today at a high school in Santa Clarita, Calif., killing two students, wounding three others and shooting himself in the head, authorities said. He was in grave condition.

Saskatchewan opening trade offices: The Saskatchewan government is announcing plans to open trade offices in Japan, India and Singapore, in a bid to increase exports and as part of Premier Scott Moe’s plan to boost the province’s population.

Ontario eyes pesticide rule changes: Environmental groups say the Ontario government is proposing to weaken restrictions on a class of agricultural pesticides that some scientific studies cite for large declines in the populations of bees and other insects.

Impact tap Thierry Henry as coach: The Montreal Impact has named French soccer legend Thierry Henry as head coach of the MLS team, signing the former striker to a two-year contract with an option for the 2022 season.

Flames’ T.J. Brodie hospitalized after collapsing: The NHL’s Calgary Flames say defenceman T.J. Brodie has been taken to hospital for evaluation after he fell to the ice and was convulsing during a team practice today.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s major stock index inched higher to a new record while Wall Street stocks were little changed amid global growth concerns. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.19 points at 16,972.18, led by the industrial and real estate sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 1.63 points to 27,781.96, the S&P 500 gained 2.59 points to 3,096.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.08 points to 8,479.02.

TALKING POINTS

Trudeau’s foreign policy must focus on containing threats from friends, foes

“With four years of experience under their belts – some of it bitter – the Liberals confront a world more hostile to Canadian interests than at any time since most people were born.” - John Ibbitson

Day One of Trump impeachment hearings: A drama-deficient dud

“Its credibility problem is enhanced by the fact that it appears to be strictly a partisan exercise wherein the outcome – Donald Trump loses in the House but is acquitted in the Senate – is pretty much a foregone conclusion.” - Lawrence Martin

Doug Ford says he can’t be bought. So why is he selling his time to the highest bidder?

“This is Ontario’s leading public official engaging in a potential quid pro quo with private interests. They give money to something he supports; he gives them a private meeting.” - Globe editorial

LIVING BETTER

If a trip to the movies is part of your weekend plans, first check out The Globe’s guide to reviews of films opening this week. Find out whether the Matt Damon/Christian Bale vehicle Ford v Ferrari, yet another Charlie’s Angels reboot and The Good Liar are worth your hard-earned money.

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Rediscovering Harry Nilsson, an artist who defies all category

If there is anyone whose career has benefited more from Netflix’s Russian Doll series than co-creator and star Natasha Lyonne, it has to be Harry Nilsson.

Although the complicated pop star has maintained a cultish following since his early 1970s heyday, interest in him spiked considerably after his jaunty piano piece Gotta Get Up was used as the trigger and tonal inspiration for the show’s looping journey through self-loathing and self-knowledge.

Nilsson sang like a pure beam of light and drank like a black hole. He was a restlessly inventive musician – he arguably created both the mash-up and the remix album – whose biggest hits and Grammy nominations came from the oldest trick in American pop music, heart-on-the-sleeve covers: the wistfully sunny Midnight Cowboy theme song Everybody’s Talkin’ and torch song Without You, which is so maudlin it circles back around into genuinely piteous. Read David Berry’s full story here.

Open this photo in gallery Harry Nilsson, who died in 1994, is shown in a 1972 photo. (AP) The Associated Press

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.