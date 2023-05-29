Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan said that Canada’s spy agency has informed her that she is being targeted by China because of her vocal criticism of Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong and its treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

The news comes as the NDP announced plans to call a vote on whether former governor-general David Johnston should step aside as special rapporteur on foreign interference in favour of a full-scale public inquiry. Johnston has faced criticism from opposition parties for not recommending a public inquiry into Chinese interference.

Kwan is the third opposition MP informed by CSIS about being a target of Beijing. Former Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole and Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong have also been briefed that they have been and remain targets of the Chinese government.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was sent to you as a forward, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters here. If you like what you see, please share it with your friends.

Halifax wildfire leads to evacuation orders for thousands of homes

As wildfires ravaged parts of suburban Halifax, some residents received the terrible news today that their homes were destroyed by the fast-moving blaze.

Dozens of homes were destroyed or damaged, and about 14,000 people were forced to flee their homes, most of which are about a 30-minute drive from downtown Halifax.

Fighting fire with fire: How a B.C. Indigenous community is reintroducing traditional fire knowledge and practices to manage land vulnerable to wildfires

Open this photo in gallery: A helicopter carrying water flies over heavy smoke from an out-of-control fire in a suburban community outside of Halifax that spread quickly, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents on Sunday May 28, 2023.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Record early voting reported in Alberta as Canada’s green agenda hangs in balance

Albertans are heading to the polls today, but even before election day, 758,000 Albertans cast their ballots in early voting, breaking a 2019 record and suggesting a strong overall turnout is likely.

The race between Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party and Rachel Notley’s New Democratic Party is expected to be extremely close, pollsters say.

Ottawa’s climate agenda could be affected if Danielle Smith becomes Premier of Alberta again as the UCP Leader is sure to make it harder for the Liberal government to meet its emissions targets.

Smith is opposed to many of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies, including an oil and gas emissions cap and a net-zero electricity grid by 2035, arguing they will hurt the energy sector that contributes more than 20 per cent to Alberta’s GDP.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Canada on track for 100 million population: Canada is on track to more than double its population to at least 100 million by the turn of the century as the country continues to welcome more immigrants, according to the non-profit lobby group the Century Initiative.

Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles, drones: Russian forces launched 140 missiles and drones in the last two days mostly aimed at Kyiv as residents crowded into the city’s network of deep subway stations, which are converted into bomb shelters. In one video, schoolchildren could be seen screaming and running with their backpacks as explosions were heard overhead.

Pension funds back Viterra merger: Two of Canada’s biggest pension funds are supporting the potential merger of agribusiness Viterra Ltd. and its U.S. rival Bunge Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and British Columbia Investment Management Corp. own half of Viterra and, sources say, they would almost certainly swap their shares for a stake in U.S. giant Bunge.

Heritage Minister reviewing CBC’s mandate: In a review of CBC’s mandate, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he is looking at ways the government can provide more funds to the public broadcaster so that it is less reliant on revenue from advertising.

GTA condo investors losing money, report says: New research from CIBC and real estate research firm Urbanation says more than half of newly completed condo investors in the Greater Toronto Area lost money last year as mortgages and other costs are higher than the rent generated from these units. The report says that trend is expected to continue this year.

MARKET WATCH

Canada’s main stock index inched higher today as news of a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling helped energy and financial shares gain ground. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 0.2 per cent to 19,967.95. The Canadian dollar traded for 73.57 cents U.S.

U.S. markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

“The smiling photo-op announcement this month by Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, along with Minister of Small Business Mary Ng, that credit card interchange fee rates were being reduced for small businesses was actually a betrayal by both these ministers of the commitment the federal government made in its 2021 budget.” – Gary Sands

“But if you came to Succession solely for the chance to see who would, well, succeed, it’s just not that kind of story. At its cold, black, deliciously diseased heart, showrunner Jesse Armstrong’s creation was all about the machinations, not the machine. This is a story about those who think they can wield power, not about what they might do with it given the chance.” – Barry Hertz

LIVING BETTER

With high food prices, Canadians are always looking for different ways to save at the grocery store. Grocery cash-back apps give shoppers the ability to earn money back when they make purchases. But these apps need to be used wisely, especially if shoppers end up buying a lot of products they don’t need. Here are five popular cash-back apps, and how they measure up.

TODAY’S LONG READ

Open this photo in gallery: People look at the fallen Cotton Tree in downtown Freetown, Sierra Leone, Thursday, May 25, 2023.TJ Blade/The Associated Press

Sierra Leone’s 400-year-old Cotton Tree was treasured national symbol with a Canadian connection

Sierra Leoneans are mourning their beloved Cotton Tree that was toppled in a thunderstorm last week.

The tree, which became a national symbol for the country, towered for centuries over the heart of the capital city, Freetown, after its settlement by former slaves who returned to Africa from Britain and North America in the late 18th century.

The tree also symbolized what is believed to be the earliest site of contact between Canada and Africa. About 1,200 freed African-American slaves, later known as the Nova Scotians, travelled to Sierra Leone by ship from Halifax in 1792. After holding a prayer meeting under the tree to give thanks for their safety, they christened their new home “Free Town.” Read the full story.

Evening Update is written by Omair Quadri. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.