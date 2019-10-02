Evening Update: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh confronted by man who tells him to ‘cut your turban off’; Boris Johnson’s final Brexit offer

Good evening, let’s start with today’s top stories:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is confronted by a man who tells him to ‘cut your turban off’

A man confronted NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh during a election campaign stop in Montreal today, hours ahead of the French-language debate during which the issue of religious symbols is expected to come up.

Story continues below advertisement

Video posted online showed Singh touring the Atwater Market when he was approached by a man who told him: “You should cut your turban off … and look like a Canadian.” Singh said he disagreed.

The exchange comes amid debate over Quebec’s Bill 21, which restricts religious dress among some public servants.

Singh will be joined tonight by Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier, whose parties did not win seats in Quebec in 2015, were not invited.

Background: Read more about the campaign issues and events, check out our explainer here.

This is the daily Evening Update newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web, or it was forwarded to you from someone else, you can sign up for Evening Update and more than 20 more Globe newsletters on our newsletter signup page.

British PM Boris Johnson unveils Irish border plans in his final Brexit proposal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s final offer for a Brexit deal with the European Union has already fallen flat and only increased the likelihood that Britain will crash out of the bloc this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He told Conservative Party members he was making “constructive and reasonable proposals” on how to keep the Irish border open after Britain leaves the EU. At issue is that Northern Ireland, as part of the United Kingdom, would be leaving the EU while the Republic of Ireland would remain part of the bloc.

The plan got a cool reception from officials in Dublin and Brussels.

The latest in U.S. politics: Sanders’ heart procedure and Democrats’ subpoena warning

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, 78, had a heart procedure for a blocked artery, his campaign said today, and was cancelling events and appearances “until further notice.” He had been taken to a Las Vegas hospital yesterday, where two stents were “successfully inserted” and he “is conversing and in good spirits,” according to the campaign.

Also today, House Democratic leaders warned the White House to expect a subpoena demanding documents on President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, accusing the administration of “flagrant disregard” of previous requests and saying that refusal could be considered an impeachable offence.

Separately, the Democrats accused Trump of “an incitement to violence” against a national security whistleblower and advised him and his administration not to intimidate potential witnesses in their impeachment inquiry.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario education workers are poised for a full strike Monday

The union representing 55,000 custodians, secretaries and education support workers at schools across Ontario says it will go on strike Monday if a deal for a new contract is not reached.

Members of Canadian Union of Public Employees had launched a work-to-rule campaign this week. It is unclear if all schools would remain open in the event of a full strike.

ALSO ON OUR RADAR

Less pay for female surgeons in Ontario: Female surgeons in Ontario earn 24 per cent less than their male counterparts for each hour they spend operating, says a new study that showed significant pay gaps for men and women, despite performing the same jobs.

Andreescu advances: Canadian tennis phenom Bianca Andreescu won her 16th match in a row today, beating Elise Mertens of Belgium in a second-round match at the China Open. The U.S. Open champion will next play American Jennifer Brady tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

Children at centre of Amber Alert found safe: Police in Southwestern Ontario say five children who had allegedly been abducted by their father have been found safe.

Vancouver housing sales surge: Greater Vancouver housing sales jumped 46.3 per cent in September compared with a year earlier, while prices dropped to their lowest level since the spring of 2017.

Surrey talks on replacing RCMP cancelled: Representatives of Surrey, B.C., have skipped the past two weekly meetings on replacing the RCMP with a new municipal force, prompting the chairman to cancel the sessions and adding to the turmoil around the massive project.

NHL season openers tonight: The puck drops on the National Hockey League regular season tonight with two all-Canadian matchups: the Ottawa Senators at the Toronto Maple Leafs – in which forward Jason Spezza will not play – and the Vancouver Canucks at the Edmonton Oilers. Check back tonight for the scores and highlights at GlobeSports.com.

Calgary Zoo giraffe finally a mom: Emara, a Masai giraffe at the Calgary Zoo who received hormone help to try to ensure a successful pregnancy, gave birth to a male calf over the weekend.

Open this photo in gallery (Photo Handout/The Canadian Press) Mona Keith/The Canadian Press

MARKET WATCH

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s main stock index fell for the fourth straight session today as global risk appetite was wrecked by data showing weakness in the U.S. economy in the face of a prolonged trade war with China. The benchmark S&P/TSX composite index dropped 136.69 points to 16,310.97, hitting a five-week low.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 494.42 points to 26,078.62, the S&P 500 lost 52.64 points to 2,887.61 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 123.43 points to 7,785.25.

Got a news tip that you’d like us to look into? E-mail us at tips@globeandmail.com. Need to share documents securely? Reach out via SecureDrop.

TALKING POINTS

Take the news on red meat with a grain of salt

“The reality is that the long-standing recommendations from heart, cancer and diabetes groups to eat less meat and the new recommendations to stay the course are based on more or less the same evidence. And that evidence is flawed and flimsy.” - André Picard

Story continues below advertisement

The energy status quo is being upended – how will Canada respond?

“Alberta’s oil patch woes are macroeconomic and its heavy oil is destined to be uncompetitive. This isn’t a matter of us choosing between clean tech and heavy oil – that choice is being made for us.” - Tom Rand, managing partner, ArcTern Ventures

LIVING BETTER

Want to give your kids – and yourself – a healthy and delicious snack without preservatives? Try making these chewy trail mix granola bars from The HealthNut Cookbook by Nikole Goncalves. Like many of her recipes, they can be made in less than 30 minutes (plus refrigeration time).

LONG READ FOR A LONG COMMUTE

Meet Marc Nadon, the outspoken conservative justice rejected by Canada’s Supreme Court

It is not every day that sitting judges publicly criticize the Supreme Court of Canada for having abandoned principle, or being every bit as political as the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Federal Court of Appeal Justice Marc Nadon is not just any judge. He is the only one named to the Supreme Court who was ever rejected by that court as legally ineligible.

In a conversation with a group of law students known as the Runnymede Society, Justice Nadon provided a glimpse of the judge Canada nearly got – erudite and brash, deeply conservative and willing to take on the country’s highest court. Read Sean Fine’s full story here.

Evening Update is presented by S.R. Slobodian. If you’d like to receive this newsletter by e-mail every weekday evening, go here to sign up. If you have any feedback, send us a note.